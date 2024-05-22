Check out our pictures here.
1. Photo 1.jpg
𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡: Congratulations to Henry T & Sons, MOSTRAGEE BOMBER LOUISE 3 pictured with Max Davies, Lauren Henry, Tommy Henry and Mark Henry, pictured with Jeremy McGonigle and Brenda Brennan from Smyths Daleside. Photo: freelance
2. Photo 2.jpg
𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡:Congratulations to Hallow Holsteins with HALLOW SOLOMON TWIZZLE 2 presented by Phillip Jones, pictured with Dennis Taylor and Shannon Porter from Smyths Daleside. Photo: freelance
3. Photo 3.jpg
𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: Congratulations to Booth G&J with DAVLEA CHIEF WATTLE presented by Jason Booth, pictured with Dennis Taylor and Shannon Porter from Smyths Daleside. Photo: freelance
4. Photo 6.jpg
𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡: Congratulations to Mr. Trevor Andrews with KINGLEE 1 VICTORIOUS pictured with Brendan McFeely and Ray Winters from Smyths Daleside. Photo: freelance