In pictures: St Patrick's Day parade in Ballycastle

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:11 BST
There was a large turnout of young and old for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Ballycastle.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

Flying a flag for St Patrick in Ballycastle

1. A93P7043.JPG

Flying a flag for St Patrick in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
School children at the parade in Ballycastle

2. A93P7033.JPG

School children at the parade in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Making their way to the parade

3. A93P7060.JPG

Making their way to the parade Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
A birds eye view of the parade

4. A93P7044.JPG

A birds eye view of the parade Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice