Deaglan Ferris, Ringsend. Pic: Alan HallDeaglan Ferris, Ringsend. Pic: Alan Hall
Deaglan Ferris, Ringsend. Pic: Alan Hall

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice will benefit to the impressive sum of £2,855 from the highly successful Kilrea New Year Tractor Run, which attracted a turnout of 196 tractors.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT

Main organiser Matthew Sloan expressed thanks to the fantastic team who helped out; all those who gave donations and supported the event; Kilrea

Livestock Market for the use of the premises, and Country Bite Outside Catering for keeping everyone fed.

Wesley Bonar, Newtownabbey. Pic: Alan Hall

Alistair Kyle and Jill Magill. Pic: Alan Hall

Driving down the street. Pic: Alan Hall

Andy Scott. Pic: Alan Hall

