In pictures: Successful Kilrea New Year Tractor Run
The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice will benefit to the impressive sum of £2,855 from the highly successful Kilrea New Year Tractor Run, which attracted a turnout of 196 tractors.
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT
Main organiser Matthew Sloan expressed thanks to the fantastic team who helped out; all those who gave donations and supported the event; Kilrea
Livestock Market for the use of the premises, and Country Bite Outside Catering for keeping everyone fed.
