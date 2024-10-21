The Threshermen include members from the Peninsula Vintage Club and County Down Traction Engine Club in their ranks; the work being carried out on a 1932 Marshall Thresher.

Apart from the threshing, there was also a stationary display of tractors, warm food and cakes on offer.

The Threshermen would like to thank Henry McDowell and Son for the use of the oats; the Henry Family for the use of the land; all those who supported the event and everyone who helped in any way to make this fourth annual threshing day a resounding success.