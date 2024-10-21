Wilbert Robinson finds a seatWilbert Robinson finds a seat
In pictures: Sun shines on Ballymagreehan threshermen for fourth annual demonstration

By Alan Hall
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
It was the calm before Storm Ashley, as the sun shone down on the Ballymagreehan Threshermen for their fourth annual threshing demonstration held at the picturesque setting of the lands of the Henry Family, Ballyrainey Road, Newtownards, with Scrabo Tower in the background.

The event was in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The Threshermen include members from the Peninsula Vintage Club and County Down Traction Engine Club in their ranks; the work being carried out on a 1932 Marshall Thresher.

Apart from the threshing, there was also a stationary display of tractors, warm food and cakes on offer.

The Threshermen would like to thank Henry McDowell and Son for the use of the oats; the Henry Family for the use of the land; all those who supported the event and everyone who helped in any way to make this fourth annual threshing day a resounding success.

Mark Getty on top of the thresher

Mark Getty on top of the thresher Photo: Picasa

David Maxwell hard at work

David Maxwell hard at work Photo: Picasa

Mark Getty and Francis Henry on the thresher

Mark Getty and Francis Henry on the thresher Photo: Picasa

Eric Braidon and Ivan Spiers

Eric Braidon and Ivan Spiers Photo: Picasa

