In pictures: Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart

Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:36 GMT
There was a good turnout for the Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart on Tuesday night.

Alinta Kraft, Carn Vet Clinic speaking at the Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart on Tuesday night. Photo: Clive Wasson

Farmers watching the presentation at the Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart on Tuesday night. Photo: Clive Wasson

Farmers at the Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart on Tuesday night. Photo: Clive Wasson

At the Teagasc Suckler Beef Event in Inishowen Mart on Tuesday night are Laurence Barron and Daniel Lafferty. Photo: Clive Wasson

