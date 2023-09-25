News you can trust since 1963
Erin Smyth and Conor McAlerney arrive for the tractor run. Picture: Billy MaxwellErin Smyth and Conor McAlerney arrive for the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell
In pictures: Three townlands tractor run at Dechomet

There was a good turnout for the Three townlands tractor run held at Dechoment, Ballyward, on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST

The tractor run was in aid of first Responders community. Pictures: Billy Maxwell

Owen O'Connor arrives for the tractor run. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Bernard Rice and Anne Marie Gardiner enjoying the tractor run at Dechomet last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell

The organisers of the tractor run at Dechomet - Carol, Wilfie, and Kate Bingham on their Farm at Dechomet Road, Dromara. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Adam McCall and Taigh O'Hare wait for the start at Dechomet last Saturday. Picture: Billy Maxwell

