Increased demand in all sections at Clogher
In the Fatstock Ring 250 Cows listed sold to a much firmer demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1797-40 for an 860kg Lim. to £209 per 100kg and selling to £225 per 100kg for a 750kg Sim. to £1687-50.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1590-60 for a 660kg Sim. to £214 per 100kg followed by a 680kg AA. to £1564 to £230 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1176-60 for a 740kg to £159 per 100kg.
Fat Bulls sold to £1732-80 for an 1140kg Ch. to £152 and reaching £161 per 100kg for a 910kg Lim. to £1465-10.
Fat Steers sold to £269 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. Friesian Steers sold to £1641-60 for a 760kg to £216 per 100kg.
Fat Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2200 for an 825kg Ch. (£266) with a 665kg Ch. to £1920 (£288) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 685kg Lim. to £2000.
Forward Steers sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1570.
Med Weight Steers sold to £1360 for a 485kg AA. (£280) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1190.
Smaller Sorts sold to £770 for a 330kg Lim. Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 680kg Ch. (£257) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch. to £1710.
Forward Heifers sold to £1660 for a 590kg Ch. (£281) with a 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1330 for a 500kg Ch. (£266) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1260.
Smaller Sorts sold to £1060 for a 355kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) with a 415kg Ch. to £1250 (£301) and selling to £355 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £960.
Weanling Heifers 1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) and selling to £347 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £850. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2050 and £2000.
Fries Maidens sold from £740 to £780. Suckler Outfits sold to £1280 incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1490. Bull Calves sold to £410 for B/B. Heifer Calves sold to £390 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £810 for Lim. Friesians sold to £465. Reared Female Lumps sold to £550 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:
Dungannon Producer 660kg Sim. to £241 (£1590-60). Derrylin Producer 520kg Ch. to £240 (£1248). Belcoo Producer 580kg Lim. to £239 (£1386-20). Cookstown Producer 640kg Lim. to £235 (£1504) 650kg Lim. to £227 (£1475-50) and 680kg Lim. to £213 (£1448-40). Newtownbutler Producer 640kg Lim. to £232 (£1484-80). Tempo Producer 680kg AA. to £230 (£1564). Portadown Producer 750kg Sim. to £225 (£1687-50) and 730kg Ch. to £209 (£1525-70). Fivemiletown Producer 580kg Ch. to £222 (£1287-60). Sixmilecross Producer 680kg Lim. to £1496). Strabane Producer 680kg Lim. to £220 (£1496). Newmills Producer 560kg B/B. to £220 (£1232). Fivemiletown Producer 780kg Lim. to £211 (£1645-80). Derrylin Producer 540kg Au. To £210 (£1134). Trillick Producer 640kg Lim. to £210 (£1323). Ballygawley Producer 860kg Lim. to £209 (£1797-40).
Other quality beef bred Cows sold from £200 to £208 per 100kg.
2nd quality coloured Cow sold from £178 to £196 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1176-60 for a 740kg to £159 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £140 to £158 per 100kg (lots more heavy Friesian Cows required to supply this demand).
Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £90 to £120 per 100k.
Poorer types sold from £60 to £85 per 100kg.
FAT BULLS
Keady Producer 910kg Lim. to £161 (£1465-10). Newtownstewart Producer 950kg Hol. to £154 (£1463). Newtownbutler Producer 1140kg Ch. to £152 (£1732-80). Cookstown Producer 860kg Lim. to £150 (£1290).
FAT STEERS
Lim Steers sold from £247 to £269 per 100kg. Char Steers sold from £230 to £249 per 100kg. Sim Steers sold from £224 to £243 per 100kg. A.A. Steers sold from £220 to £243 per 100kg. Hereford Steers sold from £220 to £234 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold from £190 to £216 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1641-60.
FAT HEIFERS
Lim Heifers sold from £223 to £240 per 100kg. Char Heifers sold from £226 to £235 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold from £228 to £233 per 100kg. AA Heifers sold from £220 to £230 per 100kg. Sim Heifers sold from £222 to £229 per 100kg. Her Heifers sold from £214 to £222 per 100kg.
STORE BULLOCKS (160 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £2200 for an 825kg Ch. (£266) with an 820kg Ch. to £2180 (£266) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 685kg Lim. to £2000 and a 665kg Ch. to £1920 (£288) other quality lots sold from £239 to £283 per 100kg. Forward Steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1570.
SAMPLE PRICES:
W J Robinson Clogher 825kg Ch. to £2200 (£266) 800kg Ch. to £2160 (£270) 800kg Lim. to £2140 (£267) 790kg Lim. to £2100 (£266) and 740kg Lim. to £2020 (£273). Clogher Producer 820kg Ch. to £2180 (£266) 785kg Ch. to £2130 (£271) and 775kg Ch. to £2100 (£271). P Sharkey Newtownbutler 795kg Lim. to £2060 (£259). Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £2040 (£283) 685kg Lim. to £2000 (£292) 685kg Ch. to £1970 (£287) and 665kg Lim. to £1920 (£288). P Mohan Fivemiletown 755kg AA. to £1990 (£263) 815kg AA. to £1970 (£241) and 880kg AA. to £1900. A J McKenna Dungannon 700kg Lim. to £1980 (£283). K Caldwell Fivemiletown 810kg AA. to £1970 (£243) and 805kg AA. to £1930 (£239). Newtownbutler Producer 700kg Ch. to £1930 (£275) Forward Steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) £1620 for a 590kg Ch. (£274) and 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271) for N Morrow Caledon. Fermanagh Producer 590kg Ch. to £1630 (£276) 555kg Ch. to £1580 (£284) and 540kg Ch. to £1560 (£289). A McCarney Moy 555kg Ch. to £1600 (£288) 530kg Ch. to £1570 (£296) 570kg Ch. to £1540 (£270 and 510kg Lim. to £1440 (£282). D Millar Dungannon 560kg Lim. to £1560 (£278) 555kg Lim. to £1520 (£274) and 505kg Sim. to £1390 (£275). R Kyle Clogher 550kg Her. to £1250 (£227) 555kg Her. to £1330 (£239) and 555kg AA. to £1230 (£223)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 390KG TO 500KG
Demand remains steady for quality lots in this section with a 485kg AA. selling to £1360 (£280) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1190.
SAMPLE PRICES:
D Moore Aughnacloy 485kg AA. to £1360 (£280) 495kg AA. to £1280, 470kg AA. to 31190, and 465kg AA. to 31090. D Millar Dungannon 480kg Sim. to £1310 . B Blakley Newtownbutler 485kg Her. to £1230. Fermanagh Producer 415kg Ch. to £1190 (£287) and 415kg Ch. to £1090. Kesh Producer 400kg Lim. to £1110. M McMurdie Tynan 460kg Sim. to £1000. P Carr Armagh 470kg AA. to £1000. M McGeough Pomeroy 420kg Fkv. to £980. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 405kg B/B. to £980, 450kg Her. to £950, 440kg Her. to £940, 400kg Her. to £890, and 390kg Her. to £870. P Hughes Augher 395kg Ch. to £960. P & G Monaghan Augher 440kg AA. to £950.
SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER
Kesh Producer 330kg Lim. to £770. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 350kg Fries. to £640. B Henry Cookstown 305kg Fries. to £550, and 3 x 330kg Friesians to £540
STORE HEIFERS
A smaller entry this week met a good steady demand with Heavy Heifers selling to £1750 for a 680kg Ch. (£257) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch. to £1710. Other quality lots sold from £229 to £264 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £281 per 100kg for a 590kg Ch. to £1660 with a 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) most others sold from £261 to £274 per 100kg
SAMPLE PRICES:
M Mimnagh Omagh 680kg Ch. to £1750 (£257). M/S R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge 625kg Ch. to £1740 (£257) 640kg Ch. to £1670 (£261) 605kg Chars to £1600 x 2 (£264). C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Ch. to £1710 (£280) 645kg Ch. to £1660 (£257) and 620kg Ch. to £1560 (£251). C Tierney Roslea 710kg Ch. to £1630 (£229). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 605kg Ch. to £1600 (£264).
Forward Heifers 505KG TO 590KG sold to £1660 for a 590kg Ch. (£281) and 590kg Ch. to £1620 (£274) for M/S R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge. C A Armstrong Dromore 585kg Ch. to £1590 (£272). F Smyth Dromore 565kg Ch. to £1550 (£274). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) 560kg Ch. to £1510 (£269) and 540kg Ch. to £1450 (£268). Fermanagh Producer 550kg Ch. to £1470 (£267) and 530kg Ch. to £1440 (£272). C Tierney Roslea 555kg Lim. to £1450 (£261).
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 400KG TO 500KG
A steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £311 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1260 with a 440kg Ch. to £1320 (£300) and selling to a top of £1330 for a 500kg Ch. (£266)
SAMPLE PRICES:
Beragh Producer 500kg Ch. to £1330 (£266). W R Adams Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £1320 (£300) and 475kg Lim. to £1310 (£275). A W Ferguson Newmills 460kg B/B. to £1300 (£268). S Brodison Stewartstown 485kg Ch. to £1300, 475kg Lim. to £1270, 480kg Ch. to £1210 and 480kg Lim. to £1200. M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Can. To £1300. E McBride Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1290,420kg Ch. to £1060 and 430kg Ch. to £1020. Fermanagh Producer 405kg Ch. to £1260 (£311). B Caughey Newtownbutler 475kg Ch. to £1240. C Tierney Roslea 490kg Ch. to £1220, 495kg Ch. to £1090, 485kg Ch. to £1040 and 490kg Lim. to £1030. P Carr Armagh 430kg AA. to £950.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER
Fermanagh Producer 355kg Lim. to £1060 and 315kg Lim. to £830. J Burton Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £850 and 330kg AA. to £720.
WEANLINGS
A smaller entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with quality lots selling to £1250 for a 415kg Ch. (£301) a 270kg Ch. sold to £960 (£355) with a 300kg Ch. to £1060 (£353) other quality lots sold to £300 + per 100kg. Stronger Males sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) Weanling Heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) and selling to £347 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £850 with a 290kg Ch. to £990 (£341)
SAMPLE PRICES:
WEANLING STEERS & BULLS
E McDermot Omagh 555kg Lim. to £1400 (£252). S Mallon Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1250 (£301) and 300kg Ch. to £1060 (£353). P V McCarney Fintona 445kg Ch. to £1250 (£281) and 460kg Ch. to £1190 (£258). G Askin Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1160 (£290) and 370kg Lim. to £1150 (£311). S McCanny Dromore 325kg Ch. to £1090 (£335). W R Adams Fivemiletown 355kg Lim. to £1080 (£304) 330kg Lim. to £1020 (£309) and 300kg Lim. to £1000 (£333). F Donaghy Omagh 365kg Ch. to 31080 (£296). Emmet Gildernew Dungannon 350kg Lim. to £1060 (£303). J Mallon Ballygawley 375kg Fkv. to £1040 (£277). Denise McCanney Dromore 305kg Ch. to £1030 (£338). T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 345kg Ch. to £1020 (£295). R Hagan Dungannon 330kg Ch. to £1020 (£309). J Conroy Dungannon 315kg Lim. to £980 (£311). P J Corrigan Dungannon 270kg Ch. to £960 (£355) and 315kg Ch. to £930 (£295)
WEANLING HEIFERS
P Stratton Tempo 395kg Lim. to £1190 (£301) and 340kg Lim. to £980 (£288). R Hagan Dungannon 290kg Ch. to £990 (£341) and 275kg Ch. to £850 (£309). Kesh Producer 340kg Lim. to £980 (£288) and 245kg Lim. to £850 (£347). T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 310kg Ch. to £940 (£303) 270kg Ch. to £700 and 265kg Ch. to £690. S McCanny Dromore 305kg Ch. to £890 (£292) 355kg Ch. to £860, and 335kg Ch. to £800. G A Mitchell Dungannon 310kg Ch. to £860 and 315kg Ch. to £860. J Sharkey Fivemiletown 330kg Lim. to £810. A McGovern Newtownbutler 335kg Lim. to £750and 265kg Sim. to £690. W Breadon Clogher 335kg AA. to £730 and 365kg Her. to £680. D Turbitt Ballygawley 260kg Ch. to £700.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A good selection on offer this week sold brisk demand with a Fintona Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2050, £1850, and £1710. Fintona Producer £2000, £1920, and £1900 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1800 and £1550 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1000. A selection of maiden heifers sold from £740 to £780 for a Strabane Producer and £560 and £740 for a Lurgan Producer.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1490 for a Dungannon Producer and £1150 for a Fermanagh Producer. Outfits sold to £1280 for Heifer with Heifer Calf for a Kinawley Producer. £1170 for a Heifer with Heifer Calf to a Pomeroy Producer. £1010 for a Heifer with Bull Calf to a Dungannon Producer.
SPECIAL ENTRY SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER IN SUCKLER RING 5 EXCEPTIONAL INCALF HEIFERS FOR A FINTONA PRODUCER.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A larger entry of Drops this week with Bull Calves selling to £410 for a B/B. to M Rice Lisbellaw. M Breen Tempo £360 for B/B. £295 and £290 for AAs. Brookeborough Producer £315, £305 £260 and £240 x 2 for AAs. H Morrison Brookeborough £315 for AA. Lisnaskea Producer £315 for Ch. and £280, £260 and £250 x 2 for B/Bs.
HEIFER CALVES
D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £390 for AA. T McGoldrick Kinawley £355 for B/B. H Maguire Cornafanogue £340 x 3 for AAs. J McKeown Ardboe £340 for AA. T Maguire Derrylin £290 for AA. G Jordan Newtownbutler £280, and £210 x 3 for AAs. Lisnaskea Producer £230 for Ch.and £225 for B/B. J Martin Lisbellaw £230 for AA.
REARED MALE LUMPS
M/S J & J Crawford Clogher £810, £765, and £680 for Limms. B McWilliams Seskinore £655 and £635 for Limms. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £580 for Ch. £505 and £500 for AAs. G McNeill Caledon £465 x 4 for Friesians £440 for M/B. and £415 x 3 for Friesians. E Quinn Dromore £460 for B/B. J Mc Keown Ardboe £460 and £420 for AAs.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
M/S J & J Crawford Clogher £550 for Lim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £550 for B/B. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge 525 for B/B. E Quinn Dromore £425 x 3 for Herefords.