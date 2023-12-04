Another good entry of 812 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 2nd December returned an increased demand in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 250 Cows listed sold to a much firmer demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1797-40 for an 860kg Lim. to £209 per 100kg and selling to £225 per 100kg for a 750kg Sim. to £1687-50.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1590-60 for a 660kg Sim. to £214 per 100kg followed by a 680kg AA. to £1564 to £230 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1176-60 for a 740kg to £159 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £1732-80 for an 1140kg Ch. to £152 and reaching £161 per 100kg for a 910kg Lim. to £1465-10.

Fat Steers sold to £269 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. Friesian Steers sold to £1641-60 for a 760kg to £216 per 100kg.

Fat Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2200 for an 825kg Ch. (£266) with a 665kg Ch. to £1920 (£288) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 685kg Lim. to £2000.

Forward Steers sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1570.

Med Weight Steers sold to £1360 for a 485kg AA. (£280) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1190.

Smaller Sorts sold to £770 for a 330kg Lim. Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 680kg Ch. (£257) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch. to £1710.

Forward Heifers sold to £1660 for a 590kg Ch. (£281) with a 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1330 for a 500kg Ch. (£266) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1260.

Smaller Sorts sold to £1060 for a 355kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) with a 415kg Ch. to £1250 (£301) and selling to £355 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £960.

Weanling Heifers 1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) and selling to £347 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £850. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2050 and £2000.

Fries Maidens sold from £740 to £780. Suckler Outfits sold to £1280 incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1490. Bull Calves sold to £410 for B/B. Heifer Calves sold to £390 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £810 for Lim. Friesians sold to £465. Reared Female Lumps sold to £550 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Dungannon Producer 660kg Sim. to £241 (£1590-60). Derrylin Producer 520kg Ch. to £240 (£1248). Belcoo Producer 580kg Lim. to £239 (£1386-20). Cookstown Producer 640kg Lim. to £235 (£1504) 650kg Lim. to £227 (£1475-50) and 680kg Lim. to £213 (£1448-40). Newtownbutler Producer 640kg Lim. to £232 (£1484-80). Tempo Producer 680kg AA. to £230 (£1564). Portadown Producer 750kg Sim. to £225 (£1687-50) and 730kg Ch. to £209 (£1525-70). Fivemiletown Producer 580kg Ch. to £222 (£1287-60). Sixmilecross Producer 680kg Lim. to £1496). Strabane Producer 680kg Lim. to £220 (£1496). Newmills Producer 560kg B/B. to £220 (£1232). Fivemiletown Producer 780kg Lim. to £211 (£1645-80). Derrylin Producer 540kg Au. To £210 (£1134). Trillick Producer 640kg Lim. to £210 (£1323). Ballygawley Producer 860kg Lim. to £209 (£1797-40).

Other quality beef bred Cows sold from £200 to £208 per 100kg.

2nd quality coloured Cow sold from £178 to £196 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1176-60 for a 740kg to £159 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £140 to £158 per 100kg (lots more heavy Friesian Cows required to supply this demand).

Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £90 to £120 per 100k.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £85 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Keady Producer 910kg Lim. to £161 (£1465-10). Newtownstewart Producer 950kg Hol. to £154 (£1463). Newtownbutler Producer 1140kg Ch. to £152 (£1732-80). Cookstown Producer 860kg Lim. to £150 (£1290).

FAT STEERS

Lim Steers sold from £247 to £269 per 100kg. Char Steers sold from £230 to £249 per 100kg. Sim Steers sold from £224 to £243 per 100kg. A.A. Steers sold from £220 to £243 per 100kg. Hereford Steers sold from £220 to £234 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold from £190 to £216 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1641-60.

FAT HEIFERS

Lim Heifers sold from £223 to £240 per 100kg. Char Heifers sold from £226 to £235 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold from £228 to £233 per 100kg. AA Heifers sold from £220 to £230 per 100kg. Sim Heifers sold from £222 to £229 per 100kg. Her Heifers sold from £214 to £222 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (160 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £2200 for an 825kg Ch. (£266) with an 820kg Ch. to £2180 (£266) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 685kg Lim. to £2000 and a 665kg Ch. to £1920 (£288) other quality lots sold from £239 to £283 per 100kg. Forward Steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 530kg Ch. to £1570.

SAMPLE PRICES:

W J Robinson Clogher 825kg Ch. to £2200 (£266) 800kg Ch. to £2160 (£270) 800kg Lim. to £2140 (£267) 790kg Lim. to £2100 (£266) and 740kg Lim. to £2020 (£273). Clogher Producer 820kg Ch. to £2180 (£266) 785kg Ch. to £2130 (£271) and 775kg Ch. to £2100 (£271). P Sharkey Newtownbutler 795kg Lim. to £2060 (£259). Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £2040 (£283) 685kg Lim. to £2000 (£292) 685kg Ch. to £1970 (£287) and 665kg Lim. to £1920 (£288). P Mohan Fivemiletown 755kg AA. to £1990 (£263) 815kg AA. to £1970 (£241) and 880kg AA. to £1900. A J McKenna Dungannon 700kg Lim. to £1980 (£283). K Caldwell Fivemiletown 810kg AA. to £1970 (£243) and 805kg AA. to £1930 (£239). Newtownbutler Producer 700kg Ch. to £1930 (£275) Forward Steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1670 for a 580kg Lim. (£288) £1620 for a 590kg Ch. (£274) and 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271) for N Morrow Caledon. Fermanagh Producer 590kg Ch. to £1630 (£276) 555kg Ch. to £1580 (£284) and 540kg Ch. to £1560 (£289). A McCarney Moy 555kg Ch. to £1600 (£288) 530kg Ch. to £1570 (£296) 570kg Ch. to £1540 (£270 and 510kg Lim. to £1440 (£282). D Millar Dungannon 560kg Lim. to £1560 (£278) 555kg Lim. to £1520 (£274) and 505kg Sim. to £1390 (£275). R Kyle Clogher 550kg Her. to £1250 (£227) 555kg Her. to £1330 (£239) and 555kg AA. to £1230 (£223)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 390KG TO 500KG

Demand remains steady for quality lots in this section with a 485kg AA. selling to £1360 (£280) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1190.

SAMPLE PRICES:

D Moore Aughnacloy 485kg AA. to £1360 (£280) 495kg AA. to £1280, 470kg AA. to 31190, and 465kg AA. to 31090. D Millar Dungannon 480kg Sim. to £1310 . B Blakley Newtownbutler 485kg Her. to £1230. Fermanagh Producer 415kg Ch. to £1190 (£287) and 415kg Ch. to £1090. Kesh Producer 400kg Lim. to £1110. M McMurdie Tynan 460kg Sim. to £1000. P Carr Armagh 470kg AA. to £1000. M McGeough Pomeroy 420kg Fkv. to £980. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 405kg B/B. to £980, 450kg Her. to £950, 440kg Her. to £940, 400kg Her. to £890, and 390kg Her. to £870. P Hughes Augher 395kg Ch. to £960. P & G Monaghan Augher 440kg AA. to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

Kesh Producer 330kg Lim. to £770. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 350kg Fries. to £640. B Henry Cookstown 305kg Fries. to £550, and 3 x 330kg Friesians to £540

STORE HEIFERS

A smaller entry this week met a good steady demand with Heavy Heifers selling to £1750 for a 680kg Ch. (£257) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch. to £1710. Other quality lots sold from £229 to £264 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £281 per 100kg for a 590kg Ch. to £1660 with a 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) most others sold from £261 to £274 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES:

M Mimnagh Omagh 680kg Ch. to £1750 (£257). M/S R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge 625kg Ch. to £1740 (£257) 640kg Ch. to £1670 (£261) 605kg Chars to £1600 x 2 (£264). C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Ch. to £1710 (£280) 645kg Ch. to £1660 (£257) and 620kg Ch. to £1560 (£251). C Tierney Roslea 710kg Ch. to £1630 (£229). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 605kg Ch. to £1600 (£264).

Forward Heifers 505KG TO 590KG sold to £1660 for a 590kg Ch. (£281) and 590kg Ch. to £1620 (£274) for M/S R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge. C A Armstrong Dromore 585kg Ch. to £1590 (£272). F Smyth Dromore 565kg Ch. to £1550 (£274). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) 560kg Ch. to £1510 (£269) and 540kg Ch. to £1450 (£268). Fermanagh Producer 550kg Ch. to £1470 (£267) and 530kg Ch. to £1440 (£272). C Tierney Roslea 555kg Lim. to £1450 (£261).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 400KG TO 500KG

A steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £311 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1260 with a 440kg Ch. to £1320 (£300) and selling to a top of £1330 for a 500kg Ch. (£266)

SAMPLE PRICES:

Beragh Producer 500kg Ch. to £1330 (£266). W R Adams Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £1320 (£300) and 475kg Lim. to £1310 (£275). A W Ferguson Newmills 460kg B/B. to £1300 (£268). S Brodison Stewartstown 485kg Ch. to £1300, 475kg Lim. to £1270, 480kg Ch. to £1210 and 480kg Lim. to £1200. M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Can. To £1300. E McBride Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1290,420kg Ch. to £1060 and 430kg Ch. to £1020. Fermanagh Producer 405kg Ch. to £1260 (£311). B Caughey Newtownbutler 475kg Ch. to £1240. C Tierney Roslea 490kg Ch. to £1220, 495kg Ch. to £1090, 485kg Ch. to £1040 and 490kg Lim. to £1030. P Carr Armagh 430kg AA. to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Fermanagh Producer 355kg Lim. to £1060 and 315kg Lim. to £830. J Burton Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £850 and 330kg AA. to £720.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with quality lots selling to £1250 for a 415kg Ch. (£301) a 270kg Ch. sold to £960 (£355) with a 300kg Ch. to £1060 (£353) other quality lots sold to £300 + per 100kg. Stronger Males sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) Weanling Heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) and selling to £347 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £850 with a 290kg Ch. to £990 (£341)

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

E McDermot Omagh 555kg Lim. to £1400 (£252). S Mallon Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1250 (£301) and 300kg Ch. to £1060 (£353). P V McCarney Fintona 445kg Ch. to £1250 (£281) and 460kg Ch. to £1190 (£258). G Askin Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1160 (£290) and 370kg Lim. to £1150 (£311). S McCanny Dromore 325kg Ch. to £1090 (£335). W R Adams Fivemiletown 355kg Lim. to £1080 (£304) 330kg Lim. to £1020 (£309) and 300kg Lim. to £1000 (£333). F Donaghy Omagh 365kg Ch. to 31080 (£296). Emmet Gildernew Dungannon 350kg Lim. to £1060 (£303). J Mallon Ballygawley 375kg Fkv. to £1040 (£277). Denise McCanney Dromore 305kg Ch. to £1030 (£338). T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 345kg Ch. to £1020 (£295). R Hagan Dungannon 330kg Ch. to £1020 (£309). J Conroy Dungannon 315kg Lim. to £980 (£311). P J Corrigan Dungannon 270kg Ch. to £960 (£355) and 315kg Ch. to £930 (£295)

WEANLING HEIFERS

P Stratton Tempo 395kg Lim. to £1190 (£301) and 340kg Lim. to £980 (£288). R Hagan Dungannon 290kg Ch. to £990 (£341) and 275kg Ch. to £850 (£309). Kesh Producer 340kg Lim. to £980 (£288) and 245kg Lim. to £850 (£347). T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 310kg Ch. to £940 (£303) 270kg Ch. to £700 and 265kg Ch. to £690. S McCanny Dromore 305kg Ch. to £890 (£292) 355kg Ch. to £860, and 335kg Ch. to £800. G A Mitchell Dungannon 310kg Ch. to £860 and 315kg Ch. to £860. J Sharkey Fivemiletown 330kg Lim. to £810. A McGovern Newtownbutler 335kg Lim. to £750and 265kg Sim. to £690. W Breadon Clogher 335kg AA. to £730 and 365kg Her. to £680. D Turbitt Ballygawley 260kg Ch. to £700.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer this week sold brisk demand with a Fintona Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2050, £1850, and £1710. Fintona Producer £2000, £1920, and £1900 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1800 and £1550 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1000. A selection of maiden heifers sold from £740 to £780 for a Strabane Producer and £560 and £740 for a Lurgan Producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1490 for a Dungannon Producer and £1150 for a Fermanagh Producer. Outfits sold to £1280 for Heifer with Heifer Calf for a Kinawley Producer. £1170 for a Heifer with Heifer Calf to a Pomeroy Producer. £1010 for a Heifer with Bull Calf to a Dungannon Producer.

SPECIAL ENTRY SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER IN SUCKLER RING 5 EXCEPTIONAL INCALF HEIFERS FOR A FINTONA PRODUCER.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A larger entry of Drops this week with Bull Calves selling to £410 for a B/B. to M Rice Lisbellaw. M Breen Tempo £360 for B/B. £295 and £290 for AAs. Brookeborough Producer £315, £305 £260 and £240 x 2 for AAs. H Morrison Brookeborough £315 for AA. Lisnaskea Producer £315 for Ch. and £280, £260 and £250 x 2 for B/Bs.

HEIFER CALVES

D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £390 for AA. T McGoldrick Kinawley £355 for B/B. H Maguire Cornafanogue £340 x 3 for AAs. J McKeown Ardboe £340 for AA. T Maguire Derrylin £290 for AA. G Jordan Newtownbutler £280, and £210 x 3 for AAs. Lisnaskea Producer £230 for Ch.and £225 for B/B. J Martin Lisbellaw £230 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

M/S J & J Crawford Clogher £810, £765, and £680 for Limms. B McWilliams Seskinore £655 and £635 for Limms. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £580 for Ch. £505 and £500 for AAs. G McNeill Caledon £465 x 4 for Friesians £440 for M/B. and £415 x 3 for Friesians. E Quinn Dromore £460 for B/B. J Mc Keown Ardboe £460 and £420 for AAs.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS