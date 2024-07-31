Increased NI cattle throughput met with a depressed market
Delving into the detail, this rise consists of an increase of almost 2 per cent head of steers, 6 per cent head of heifers and 4 per cent head of young bulls, with cattle slaughterings totalling 249,806 head between January – June 2024.
Commenting LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney highlighted, “The heifer category reported the largest increase in slaughterings year-on year with 4,506 head more processed in NI plants.
“The increased supply of heifers may have played an influential factor on the slightly softer trade which saw prices fall by 1.4p/kg to an average paid price of 480.7p/kg for a R3 heifer during the first half of 2024.”
Also worthy of note is the differential in the average price paid for an R3 heifer between NI and the Republic of Ireland (ROI), which the LMC representative outlined has increased significantly, with NI reporting a 32.1p/kg lead on average over that of ROI for 2024 to date when compared to the same period in 2023.
A year-on-year increase of 708 head of cows, has brought the 2024 cow slaughter total to 54,862 head for the first half of this year. This category was yet another to report a major shift in trade, supporting this, Claire commented, “Cow trade in NI has weakened significantly this year to date, when comparing the average price paid for an O3 grading cow over the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2023, O3 cow prices have dropped 48.2p/kg on average.”
Setting this out in real terms, for an O3 cow with a carcase weight of 280kg, the producer would have received £1,085.28 during the first half of 2023 compared to £950.32 this year for the same animal, a reduction of £134.96.
Concluding Claire stated: “With increased throughput of cattle presented for slaughter and depressed consumer demand recently due to the poor weather conditions so far this summer, the deadweight cattle trade in NI has effectively weakened over the first half of this year. Ultimately, producers are getting reduced returns for their produce in 2024 than what they earned during the same period last year.”
