Incredible demand for weanling heifer calves in 2025 Magnificent Moilie online timed auction

The sale attracted a lot of interest from all three constituencies with an incredible demand for weanling heifer calves.

Topping the sale jointly at £2,300 was a very stylish 6-month-old heifer calf born in March 2025, Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0694 and a quality spring 2024 born in-calf heifer Curraghnakeely Lily 0652, both animals consigned by N & M Moilies, both bred by Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh and both sired by Glenfield Max EX90.

The following joint two highest priced animals of £2,100 went firstly to Mervyn and Rachel Garrett of Islandmagee, Co. Antrim for their homebred well-proportioned 2024 born heifer Sommerville Suki 3032, with N & M Moilies taking £2,100 for another weanling heifer calf Ballyreagh Crocus 6821 bred by William Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh. Both of these two animals which fetched £2,100 were sired by Glassdrummond Magician 2546 EX92.

The youngest weanling heifer calf entered in the online sale made £1,800, Ravelglen Shelly 816 bred by Brian O’Kane sired by the highly classified stock bull Woodbine Casper EX97.

Another lovely homebred heifer Magheratimpany Bella bred by Ryan & Caroline Maxwell took one of the joint top prices of £1,700, sired by Ballyvessey Charlie. The other joint price of £1,700 went to N & M Moilies for Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0645 bred by Nigel Edwards, Tempo, sired by Clandeboye Sheridan.

Burren Bassett bred by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley) born in Feb 2025 topped the weanling bull calf prices of £1,200.

1 . Curraghnakeely Lily 0652 Irish Moiled joint top price in Autumn Magnificent Moilie sale. N & M Moilies (1).jpeg Curraghnakeely Lily 0652 Irish Moiled joint top price in Autumn Magnificent Moilie sale. N & M Moilies Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Sommerville Suki 3032 sold at 2,100 to Andrew McConnell ( Mervyn & Rachel Garrett).jpeg Sommerville Suki 3032 sold at 2,100 to Andrew McConnell (Mervyn & Rachel Garrett) Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0645 sold 1,700 to Karen Rhodes ( N & M Moilies).jpeg Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0645 sold 1,700 to Karen Rhodes (N & M Moilies) Photo: freelance Photo Sales