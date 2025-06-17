Independent Panel on Environmental Governance publishes Interim Report

Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with independent panel members (L-R) John McCallister, Diane Ruddock and Dr Viviane Gravey.

An independent panel tasked with reviewing environmental governance in Northern Ireland has today published its interim report.

The interim report from the panel, which was appointed by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir in November 2024, sets out emerging findings and themes drawing on responses to the recent Call for Evidence.

It also reflects a wide range of contributions received through public meetings, engagements with regulators, regulated parties and broader stakeholders across the UK and Ireland.

Welcoming the interim report, Minister Muir said: “I want to thank the panel for its sterling work to date on this important review producing a robust interim report with tangible actions to take.

“Strengthening environmental governance is a key Ministerial priority. Better ways are needed to scrutinise and hold government to account for its stewardship of our environment and to ensure that those who breach environmental law are properly dealt with.

“There are sadly too many examples of where the focus is now on repairing and restoring the damage done at great public cost. We need to turn the curve on environmental degradation and restore public confidence by ensuring we have the right structures in place to protect and improve our environment.”

Minister Muir continued: “The need to strengthen environmental governance is not a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of NIEA staff. I would like to put on record my thanks for their ongoing commitment to protecting our environment often in challenging circumstances.

“I look forward to receiving the full and final report with independent recommendations by the end of the summer.”

The independent review is considering a number of options for strengthening environmental governance in Northern Ireland, including the potential establishment of an independent Environmental Protection Agency.

The interim report will support the development of the panel’s final recommendations, expected to be submitted to the Minister this summer, with a proposed way forward to be presented to the Executive for consideration and agreement this Autumn.

The panel is chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey from Queen’s University Belfast and is supported by Diane Ruddock, retired from the National Trust, and John McCallister, Ulster Farmers’ Union. The panel operates independently of DAERA and was appointed to lead an open, evidence-led process to explore potential improvements to environmental oversight arrangements.

In launching its report, the panel quoted: “The evidence is clear — the status quo is not working, and we need genuine change to build more robust environmental governance in Northern Ireland. This includes, but does not stop at, a more independent environmental regulator.

“In our interim report we present a set of recommendations which we believe will bring meaningful but careful change and will enhance credibility, transparency and accountability in the environmental governance system as a whole. We are now turning to the final report, testing and working towards making our recommendations more readily applicable. As such, remember that this is only the interim report and there will be some changes in the final report.”

The interim report is available to read in full at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/review-environmental-governance-northern-ireland-interim-report

The Terms of reference is available to read at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/environmental-governance-review-terms-reference-panel