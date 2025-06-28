Industry legend Sidney Wilson to retire after 42 years at A-One Feeds

After more than four decades of unwavering service, Sidney Wilson will retire from A-One Feeds later this year.

His journey began behind the wheel as a lorry driver for Capper and Lamb, but a chance meeting with A-One Feeds’ then-owner Andrew Simpson in 1983 set him on a new course — leading the company’s newly established Northern Irish division.

“My career with A-One got off to a great start when the late John Hessin placed an order for one tonne,” Sidney recalls. “I’ve been doing business with the Hessin family ever since.”

As the business grew, Sidney opened a warehouse beside the family home in Dungannon in 1983. Some days, he would start loading lorries at 3am and work straight through until after dinner time. His tireless work ethic and unwavering dedication to customer service became hallmarks of his career.

“What makes me most proud is helping customers do well for themselves,” Sidney says.

“Being able to give them advice, solve problems, and sell them an excellent product — that all helped their businesses succeed.”

Asked what makes a great salesperson, Sidney offers two key pieces of advice: “Firstly, sell yourself to the customer before the product. If it’s a good product, it’ll sell — and we had an excellent product. Secondly, remember that every customer is different and deserves to be treated that way.”

Of course, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. One of the toughest came in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak, when feed could no longer be sourced from the mill in England.

“Thankfully, we had manufacturing capacity in Denmark. The product came into Portlaoise, and I would travel down, stopping first in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and making seven more deliveries on the way home. Keeping the feed moving and the money coming in kept both the customers and the boss happy.”

Over the years, Sidney has witnessed remarkable changes in the industry he’s served.

“Half-tonne orders taken with pencil and pad have given way to large-scale deliveries handled through sophisticated systems. We now have fewer accounts, but the customers are bigger and the nutrition more advanced.”

Alongside the hard work, there were plenty of laughs. Sidney fondly remembers a sunny day calling out to a farm where children were playing in a paddling pool. Their mother, in the midst of the fun, accidentally doused Sidney with a bucket of cold water — not quite the welcome he expected.

Throughout his A-One journey, Sidney was supported every step of the way by his wife Hilda, who handled all administrative and accounting duties for the Northern Irish operation.

Asked what made for a successful partnership in both marriage and business, Hilda quipped: “He does what I tell him.”

As Sidney and Hilda prepare for full-time retirement, they’re most looking forward to spending more time in their caravan and making memories with their children and grandchildren.

Declan Quinn, Devenish Group Chief Commercial Officer, paid tribute to Sidney’s remarkable career: “I’d like to personally thank Sidney for an incredible 42 years of dedicated service to A-One Feeds, part of the Devenish Group. His unwavering commitment, deep knowledge, and tireless work ethic have left a lasting impact on our company, our culture, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Sidney has been a mentor to many over the years and a true example of professionalism and integrity. We are pleased that Sidney will be transitioning his accounts to Sammy Hawe and Keith Hackett, ensuring continuity and the same high level of service Sidney exemplified.

“On behalf of all of us, we wish both Sidney and Hilda every happiness and good health in retirement.”

