Industry sponsors reward food student potential

The occasion, attended by Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture students and their supporters, welcomed industry partners to present Bursary and Scholarship Awards.

Mr Fintan McCann, Head of Food Education, CAFRE welcomed all those in attendance to the CAFRE Industry Support event at Loughry Campus.

In his address Mr McCann remarked: “The combined event reflects the integration of the supply chains across the land-based industries. Today we recognise the significant scale of financial support from our industry partners across our four disciplines of Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture at CAFRE which is an impressive £96,000.”

As part of CAFRE’s Industry Support Programme Food students benefitted from £30,000 of bursaries and scholarships. This generous financial support from Agri-Food businesses was specifically offered to students studying on Ulster University validated Bachelor’s Honours Degree courses at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Industry partners supporting Food students

Ten companies presented Bursary awards to students which included Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Henderson Group, Kerry (Omagh), Lakeland Dairies, Leprino Foods, Mackle Petfoods, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association and Tyrone Farming Society. Ten first year students studying Food degree courses, received a combined total of £15,000 in Bursary awards.

Additionally, four second-year students secured Scholarship awards generously supported by ABP Linden, Dunbia, Lakeland Dairies and Mackle Petfoods. The Scholarship competition combines a financial payment of £2,500 with the opportunity to complete a paid work placement year within the business.

In addressing the audience, Mr Paul McHenry, Acting CAFRE Director commented: “The Agri-Food industry is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's economy. It contributes significantly to the region's productivity with total sales now exceeding £6 billion per year. The workforce in Northern Ireland (NI) stands at over 113,000 staff.”

Reiterating the need for entrants to work in the Food industry, Mr McHenry documented: “The United Nations estimates that the global population passed 8 billion people in 2023 and will continue to grow to almost 10 billion by 2050. The NI Agri-Food industry exports almost 90% of its produce, so there are great opportunities for growth and careers into the future. Promoting sustainability, competitiveness, innovation and resilience within the sector are crucial for its success. There will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, but where there are challenges there are also opportunities. With the knowledge, skills and graduate attributes developed at CAFRE students can look forward to a rewarding career within the Food industry.”

The Bursaries and Scholarships awarded provide students with more than just financial assistance. Through connecting with businesses early in their academic journey students are presented with opportunities to better fulfil their potential, gain invaluable work experience, and contribute to the advancement of the industry. “The generous support we receive from our industry partners better enables our students to focus on their studies, broaden their skills and ultimately, excel in their chosen fields. Today we encourage you all to reach your potential,” concluded Mr McHenry.

Interested in studying food?

The food industry needs fresh talent with food qualifications to enhance innovation and promote sustainability. If you or someone you know thrives in a team environment, seeks a non-desk-bound career, enjoys practical problem-solving, values travel opportunities, and desires a challenging, yet rewarding career with promising job prospects, consider studying at Loughry Campus. The college offers full-time and part-time Food courses from Level 2 Apprenticeships through to BSc (Honours) Degree courses. The campus is hosting an Open Day on Tuesday, 25 March. Book to join us, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk for event and course information.

1 . Photo 14 (3).jpg The Tyrone Farming Society Bursary was presented by Chairman Gerry McFarland to Elton Clogherty. Elton from Fintona is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at CAFRE Loughry Campus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 11 (3).jpg Abbie Gillanders was presented with the Mackle Petfoods bursary by Paula McCleery, Head of Technical at Mackles. Abbie from Dungannon is studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at CAFRE Loughry Campus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Photo 5 (6).jpg The Fane Valley Bursary award was presented by Sam Crozier, Technical Manager to Sarah Stewart. Sarah from Armagh is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at CAFRE Loughry Campus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Photo 13 (2).jpg The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) Bursary was presented by Harry Hamilton, Project Manager to Hollie Beatty. Hollie from Enniskillen is studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at CAFRE Loughry Campus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales