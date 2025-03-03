Industry support programme recognises future potential at CAFRE

On speaking at the first combined Industry Support Programme, Paul McHenry (Acting CAFRE Director) commented: “We come together to recognise the invaluable support of our industry partners to the education and professional development of CAFRE students, the future leaders of Agri-Food, Equine and Horticulture businesses.

“The commitment from our industry partners to fostering academic excellence and professional development has made a significant impact on the lives of our students over the years. In a break from tradition, we have combined the discipline specific Bursary and Scholarship awards events into one CAFRE occasion. This reflects the integration of the supply chains across the land-based industries. It is also important that we recognise the significant scale of industry support on offer across our four Higher Education disciplines of Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture at CAFRE,” remarked Mr McHenry.

“The partnership between industry and CAFRE is something that we are extremely proud of and is a testament to the power of collaboration. By working together, we ensure that our students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. It is important to note that the bursaries and scholarships provided, offer more than just financial assistance; they represent opportunities for our students to better fulfil their potential, gain invaluable work experience, and contribute to the advancement of the industry. The support we receive from our industry partners better enables our students to focus on their studies, broaden their skills and ultimately, excel in their chosen fields,” said Mr McHenry.

Industry Bursary Awards

Forty-nine Bursary Awards were presented to CAFRE first year Higher Education students, with a total value of £73,500. On receiving the awards many of the recipients commented they would use the money to offset their educational expenses, while some plan to use the money to fund travel, aiming to enrich their learning experience and boost their employment opportunities after their graduation.

Industry Scholarship Awards

Nine Scholarships, with a value of £2,500 each, were on offer to Honours Degree students which include the opportunity to undertake a paid work placement year with the sponsor. These scholarships provide students with a wonderful opportunity to engage with the company and demonstrate their career capabilities. On returning from work placements, many CAFRE students find themselves in a position to be considered for permanent employment after graduation.

The application process required the students to compile a video to demonstrate their suitability for the award. Some businesses also interviewed their applicants before final award decisions were announced. The process proved to be an inspiring and rewarding experience, for students and sponsors alike.

The CAFRE Industry Support Programme was hosted at Loughry Campus and attended by Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture recipients and their sponsors. The presentation event provided sponsors with the chance to meet and interact directly with the finalists, reinforcing the students’ passion for their industry.

Those in attendance heard: “The Agri-Food industry is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's economy. It contributes significantly to the region's productivity with total sales in excess of £6 billion per year and supports over 113,000 jobs. The Equine sector operates on an all-island basis and is a vibrant and growing sector of the economy, employing in excess of 39,000 people. The Horticulture sector in Northern Ireland encompasses a wide range of roles from speciality crop production to garden design. It provides employment opportunities for approximately 14,000 people directly and 6,000 people indirectly,” commented Mr McHenry.

Promoting sustainability, competitiveness, innovation and resilience within the sector are crucial for its success. Due to organisations investing in the next generation of leaders for the agri-food and land-based industries Bursary and Scholarship recipients, and indeed CAFRE students, have a promising future ahead.

For information on Higher Education Degree courses offered at CAFRE visit www.cafre.ac.uk and discover a course in Agriculture, Equine, Food or Horticulture for you. The College is hosting an Open Week from Tuesday, 25 March to Saturday 29, March, for information. visit the events section of the website. Some of the degree courses are still accepting applications for courses starting this September, please get in contact to discuss your options.

1 . Photo 15 (1).jpg Sarah Hetherington from Sixmilecross is studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Business Management at Loughry Campus. Sarah was awarded the ABP Food Group Scholarship from David Kelly, Senior Food Safety, Integrity and Quality Manager. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 16 (1).jpg Daryl Young from Bangor, who is studying on the Foundation Degree in Horticulture received the Ulster Farmers’ Union Horticulture Bursary from Patrica Erwin at the CAFRE Industry Support Programme event. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Photo 10 (2).jpg BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management Bursary winners included: Nicole McCollum from Carrickfergus received the Horse Racing Ireland award; Michaela Doran was presented with the Downpatrick Racecourse Bursary; Zara Moore from Banbridge received the Tyrone Farming Society award and Laoise McManus from Co Leitrim was awarded the Horse Sport Ireland Bursary. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Photo 7 (3).jpg Foundation Degree in Equine Management Bursary winners: Amy Greaney from Co Galway received the Tinnakill House award; Amy Barr from Broughshane was awarded the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association Bursary; Katie Shaw from Longford won the Show Jumping Ireland Bursary; Rachael Foster from Carrickfergus won the Derrinstown Stud Bursary and Georgia Rogan from Downpatrick was presented with the Irish Field Bursary. Photo: freelance Photo Sales