A number of the early arrivals were recorded in the South Section and that was despite terrible weather conditions with rain and poor visibility. Gary and Mark Doyle were runner-up in the Arklow United RPC, and they had already finished 4th Open in the INFC Yearling Nat a few weeks earlier. In the South Sect former Kings Cup winners were well placed again with Liam McCall 4th and Paddy Rock & Son 6th and not to be outdone Ronnie Williamson took 1st in the North Sect & 3rd Open INFC, another former winner. The race was sponsored by Natural Grains in Newry. Claims for Merit Awards and Hall of Fame Diplomas should be made in writing to the secretary, or via e-mail.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations at Edgarstown in Portadown, Newry/Banbridge and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated.

INFC Kings Cup Grand Nat Open St Allouestre 425/1961 – D Kinsella Gorey RPS 1195, G & M Doyle Arklow United RPC 1122, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1082, L McCall Wicklow South Road 1070, O & M Monaghan Colin HPS 1060, P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast 1060, J Cleland Annsborough 1044, E Murtagh & Sons Ind North 1028, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 991, A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 987, A Thompson 979, J Campbell Armagh 979, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 977, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 976, G & C Topley Laurelvale 976, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 970, Devine & Hilmi Skerries 954, Cooley Bros & Son Newtown Kilpedder 949, E Murtagh & Sons 939, S & N Lester Laurelvale 938.

INFC St Allouestre South Section 124/407 – D Kinsella Gorey RPS 1195, G & M Doyle Arklow United RPC 1122, Liam McCall Wicklow SR 1070, P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast 1060, Devine & Hilmi Skerries 954, Cooley Bros & Son Newtown Kilpedder 949, P Rock & Son 906, J Duffy & Son Rathnew 892, Michael Penston Arklow United RPC 884, F Moran Malahide & Dist 845, P Rock & Son 820, James Cullen St Pauls 802, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 800, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 787, James Cullen 750.

INFC St Allouestre North Section 331/1501 - R Williamson Newry & Dist 108, O & M Monaghan Colin HPS 1060, J Cleland Annsborough 1044, E Murtagh & Sons Ind North 1028, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 991, A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 987, A Thompson 979, J Campbell Armagh 979, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 977, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 976, G & C Topley Laurelvale 976, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 970, E Murtagh & Sons 939, S & N Lester Laurelvale 938, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 935, Adair & McCombs Crossgar 920, R & S Malcolmson Harmony 915, McCracken Bros Banbridge 911, Johnston Bros Fortfield 906, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 905.

INFC Kings Cup (South Leinster Fed) St Allouestre - D Kinsella Gorey RPS 1195, G & M Doyle Arklow United RPC 1122, Liam McCall Wicklow SR 1070, Cooley Bros & Son Newtown Kilpedder 949, J Duffy & Son Rathnew 892, Merrigan Bros Rathnew 620, Cooley Bros & Son 592, P & J Snell Rathnew 532.

INFC Kings Cup (NIPA) St Allouestre - R Williamson Newry & Dist 1082, O & M Monaghan Colin HPS 1060, E Murtagh & Sons Ind North 1028, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 991, A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 987, A Thompson 979, J Campbell Armagh 979, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 977, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 976, G & C Topley Laurelvale 976, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 970, E Murtagh & Sons 939, S & N Lester Laurelvale 938, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 935, Adair & McCombs Crossgar 920, R & S Malcolmson Harmony 915, McCracken Bros Banbridge 911, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 905, John Greenaway Bondhill 905, Paul Dunlop Edgarstown 896.

INFC Kings Cup (East Coast Fed) St Allouestre – Devine & Hilmi Skerries 954, F Moran Malahide 7 Dist 845, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 800, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 787, F Moran 739, M/M Ken Guildea & Son Balbriggan 630, J Sharkey 606, Nigel Gordon Castlebellingham 595, B Cahill Skerries 536, Nigel Gordon 528, Nigel Gordon 526, J Sharkey 510, Reynolds & Cairns Castlebellingham 502, G ‘Reilly Malahide & Dist 499, H Shealy Boyne Valley 496.

INFC Kings Cup (Irish SR Fed) St Allouestre – N Grant & Sons Dublin North County 667, Pat Leonard & Family Kildonagh RPC 635, A Meehan Ballymun 482.

Clock Centre/Station Update – Kings Cup

Banbridge Centre – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1082, James Cleland Annsborough 1044, B McAvoy 935, McCracken Bros Banbridge 911, Donnelly Bros Newry City 881, Brendan Chambers Ballyholland 876, Donnelly Bros 868, James Cleland 856, J Murtagh & Son 836, R Carroll Millvale 824, J Murtagh & Son 796, M Russell Dromara771, Rev Sawyers & Son Banbridge 728, O Fitzpatrick & Son Gilford & Dist 710, James Clellan 709.

Lisburn Centre – O & M Monaghan Colin 1060, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 991, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 976, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 970, Adair & McCombs Crossgar 920, R & S Malcolmson Harmony 915, Johnston Bros Fortfield 906, M Adair & Son Cloughey 897, R Ruddle & Son Bangor 878, I Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 874.

Portadown Centre – E Murtagh & Son 1028, John Campbell 979, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 977, G & C Topley Laurelvale 976, E Murtagh & Sons 939, S & N Lester Laurelvale 938, J Greenaway 905, Paul Dunlop Edgarstown 896, G Douglas Meadows 875, S & J McCullough Beechpark Soc 835, 773, S & N Lester 753, T McClean Edgarstown 728, Jim Robinson 720, R Mulligan 716.

Muckamore Centre – A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 987, A Thompson 979, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 905, A Thompson 881, A Thompson 772, L O’Neill & Sons Larne 763, S & N Maginty Muckamore 730, A Darragh Cullybackey 718, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare 678, C & L Woodside Ballyclare 975, J & D Braniff Glen 668, L O’Neill & Sons 640, C & L Woodside 625, J Harkness Crumlin 618, M/M Robinson Cullybackey 616, D & J Campbell Eastway 615, C Moore Cullybackey 584, R Duddy 542, B & M Gilmore 522, J Harkness 519, B & M Gilmore 496. Robin Duddy Merit Award and Hall of Fame Diploma, Arnold Thompson Hall of Fame Diploma.

Balbriggan Station - P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast 1060, Devine & Hilmi Skerries 954, P Rock & Son 906, F Moran Malahide & Dist 845, P Rock & Son 820, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 800, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 787, F Moran 739, N Grant & Son 667, P Leonard & Family 635, M/M K Guildea & Son Balbriggan 630, J Sharkey 606, N Gordon Castlebellingham 595, B Kelly 588, P Rock & Son 584.

Coleraine Centre – James Walker Ballymoney 718, Rudi Gage Windsor Soc 638, John McConaghie Ballymoney 469, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 348.

INFC Kings Cup St Allouestre - Mid Antrim Combine update

The Irish National Flying Club Kings Cup birds were liberated in St Allouestre in France on Saturday 29th June at 6.00am in light westerly winds. Surprisingly no local birds were recorded in the Mid Antrim Combine on the first day considering only 10 miles up the road Arnold Thompson of Ballyclare had three in the clock the first one timed at 20.30hrs.

Alan Darragh of Cullybackey, a former winner of this race from Jersey in 1986 clocked the next morning at 08.35am flying 505 miles to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 55th North Section & 71st Open on velocity 718. Alan's 3yo cock is a son of his Yearling National winner when paired to a daughter of his 4th & 5th Open Yearling National pigeons.

Mr & Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey were next best timing a 2yo blue cock on the second day to win 92nd North Section & 116th Open velo 616. The cock had a few races as young bird and raced through to Penzance last year as a yearling. This year he had four races up Ireland and 1st Dale. He was racing on roundabout then paired up for France and sent sitting 12 days on eggs. The cock is a half brother to their 1st Section B & 9th Open Nipa Plougastel OB National hen two days previous being out of the same sire from Tommy Grattan, the dam also came from Tommy.

Chris Moore of Cullybackey timed his 3yo blue Single Bird Challenge hen at 13.23pm on the second day to win 3rd Mid Antrim Combine, 101st North Section & 130th Open velo 582

Ian and Eric Stewart of Randalstown timed the only other birds in the Mid Antrim Combine result on the third day to win 153rd and 154th North Section & 204th and 205th Open on 345 and 335. Only a few season's ago Ian & Eric topped the Mid Antrim Combine in this race 13th Open National.

Mid Antrim Combine Kings Cup St Allouestre - Alan Darragh Cullybackey 718, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 616, Chris Moore Cullybackey 582, Stewart Bros Randalstown 345, Stewart Bros Randalstown 335.

East Antrim Combined Kings Cup - A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 987, A Thompson 979, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 905, A Thompson 881, A Thompson 772, L O’Neill & Sons Larne 763, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare& Dist 678, C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 975, J & D Braniff Glen 668, L O’Neill & Sons 640, C & L Woodside 625, D & J Campbell Eastway 615, R Duddy 542, B & M Gilmore Doagh & District 522, B & M Gilmore 496, T H Gibson Ballyclare & Dist 307, R Duddy 301, J & S Graham Kingsmoss 250.

INFC Clubs St Allouestre

Gorey RPS D Kinsella 1195.

Arklow United RPC – G & M Doyle 1122, Michael Penston 884.

Newry & District – Ron Williamson 1082, 680, 655, 526, 331.

Wicklow South Road – Liam McCall 1070, A Duffy 389.

Colin HPS – O & M Monaghan 1060, 732, 525, J Gregory & Sons 355.

Dublin Northeast RPC – P Rock & Son 1060, 906, 820, 564, 525, 371.

Annsborough – James Cleland 1044, 856, 709.

Crossgar HPS – McCartan & Woodsides 991, Joe McGreevy 696, Adair & McCobs 920, 827, McCartan & Woodsides 367, Joe McGreevy 300.

Ballyclare & District – A Thompson 987, 979, R Duddy 905, A Thompson 881, 772, W R Moore & Son 678, C & L Woodside 675, 625, R Duddy 542, T H Gibson 307, R Duddy 301. Everyone's proud to get a pigeon from France and this young man is the next generation. Racing out of Ballyclare, wee Hunter, he's well known in the pigeon world and he's my wee shadow. He is a bundle of knowledge and just love's racing and we are chuffed to bits to see this big smile.

Armagh HPS – John Campbell 979.

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 977, 618, R Buckley 611,

Killyleagh Central - Gordon Bros & Sons 976, R Watson & Sons 864, 746, Gordon Bros & Sons 712, 636, J Linden & Son 502, Clifford Healy 313, 313.

Laurelvale – G & C Topley 976, S & N Lester 938, S & N Lester 753, J Serplus 675, S & N Lester 669, G & C Topley 574, S & N Lester 563, S & N Lester 549, John Dowey 528, S & N Lester 465.

Glenavy & District – D Coulter 970, 757, 713, 476, D Scott 382.

Skerries – Devine & Hilmi 964, B Cahill 536.

Newtown Kilpedder – Cooley Bros & Son 949, 619, 592.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – B McAvoy 935, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 728, J Brush 652, M/M N S Close 623, Rev T A B Sawyers 564, E McAlinden 525, Rev T A B Sawyers 483, G & S McMullan 247.

Harmoy HPS – R & S Malcolmson 915, L O’Neill & Son 763, Abernethy & Turner 687, L O’Neill & Son 640, G & J O’Hare 583, 555, Billy Wallace 316.

Banbridge – McCracken Bros 911, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 728, McCracken Bros 638, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 564, M Conlon & Sons 551, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 483.

Fortfield – Johnston Bros 906.

Bondhill Social – John Greenaway 905, 604.

Cloughey – M Adair & Sons 897, Agar Bros 545, 540, 346.

Edgarstown HPS - Dunlop dominates Blue Ribbon Kings Cup. The INFC liberated 1,961 birds on Saturday 30th June from St Allouestre. With 222 gallant birds making the overall result after 4 days and 10 being clocked in club. Topping Edgarstown Club is the French master himself, Paul Dunlop, clocking a 2 yr old on the night after 15 hrs and 41 mins on the wing. Paul's winner is down from his own long line of distance bloodlines that has won almost everything when it comes french racing into Ireland. Paul finished 1st Club, 23rd North Section & 30th Open, Velocity 896.

2nd spot goes to another top French flyer in Tommy McClean, who clocked early on the 2nd morning to finish 51st North Section & 67th Open, getting a Merit Award in the process. Just behind in 3rd is yet another man that sets his stall out for the water and France, Jim Robinson, who clocked a St Malo arrival at the same time and finished 53rd North Section & 69th Open. 4th spot is another arrival for Paul Dunlop that finished 65th North Section & 85th Open. 5th place goes to the Brackey Lofts of Alan & Raymond Neill, with a much deserved 79th North Section & 97th place finish.

6th spot is occupied by Paul Dunlop’s third arrival that finished 82nd North Section & 100th Open. 7th position goes to Tommy McClean with another Merit Award Winner with a 144th North Section & 189th Open finish. Literally just behind are the United Lofts boys of R G & G Donaldson who finish 8th club, 145th North Section & 190th Open with their own Merit Award Winner.

The final bird clocked on the 3rd day in Wicklow meant the race opened into a fourth day and that meant that the 9th arrival in the club was for G&C Simmons who have themselves a Hall of Fame Diploma winner with a 167th North Section & 219th Open finish for their cocks 3rd time in Kings Cup prizes.

Not to be outdone there was a 10th arrival and Jim Robinson clocked his 8-year-old Cock with the clock ticking and the velocities dropping to finish 169th North Section & 221st Open for this cocks 5th time flying France. Well done to all Top 10 Fantastic arrivals and their respective owners. Just under 5% of all clocked were Edgarstown HPS birds. Congratulations to Award Winners G & C Simmons for gaining their Hall of Fame. plus Tommy McClean & R G & G Donaldson For Their Merit Award Winners. Simmo PO.

Rathnew – J Duffy & Son 892, Merrigan Bros 620, P & J Snell 532.

Newry City Inv – Donnelly Bros 881, 868, C McArdle & Sons 586, Donnelly Bros 563, 423, Mark Ewbanks 313, 237.

Bangor – R Russell & Son 878, J & I Moore 758.

Ballyholland HPS – Brendan Chambers 876, Johnny Murtagh 836, 796, 707, 505. E & B McAteer 485, Johnny Murtagh 446. Brendan Chambers takes first place in the 1st Club & 36th Open INFC.

The Meadows – G Douglas 875, 682, Larkin Bros 631.

Lisburn & District – I Donaghy 874, 673, 374, M O’Reilly 315.

Malahide & District – F Moran 845, 739, G O’Reilly 499, Michael Kiely 476, G O’Reilly 429, F Moran 313.

Millisle – J Rankin 839.

Beechpark Social – S & J McCullough 835, 773, H Lynch & Son 716, S & J McCullough 676, B Carson & Son 469.

Millvale – R Carroll 824, T Mooney & Son 515.

St Pauls RPC – James Cullen 802, 750, 605, 515, 229.

Castlebellingham – J Sharkey 800, 606, Nigel Gordon 595, 528, 526, J Sharkey 510, Reynolds & Cairns 502, J Sharkey 419.

Balbriggan – S Dunne & Son 787, M/M K Guildea b& Son 630, P J Corcoran & Son 405.

Dromara HPS – Matthew Russell 771, N Black & Son 608, 575, C & L Fryers 566, N Black & Son 488, 485, 476, 447. T

Derriaghy – D Johnston 769, R Benson 757, 711, D Johnston 643.

Muckamore HPS – S & N Maginty 730.

Ballymoney HPS – James Walker 718, John McConaghie 469, D & H Stuart 348.

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 718, M/M Robinson 616, C Moore 582.

Monaghan HPS – Richard Mulligan 716, 616.

Gilford & District RPC – O Fitzpatrick & Son 710, A Feeney & Son 628, T Lennon & on 495.

Strabane & District – Raymond Monteith 700, 443.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 685, 592.

The Glen HPS – J & D Braniff 668.

Dublin North County – N Grant & Sons 667.

Windsor Social – Rudi Gage 635.

Kildonagh RPC – Pat Leonard & Family 635.

Crumlin & District – John Harkness 618, 519.

Eastway – D & J Campbell 615.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 613, 443.

Clontarf RPC – W Kelly 588.

Hillsborough & Maze - Jeff Greenaway 567, 544.

Corrigs – C McManus 525.

Doagh & District – B & M Gilmore 522, 496.

Carlow Premier – Noel O’Connor 502.

Markethill – G Steenson 496.

Boyne Valley – H Shealy 496, V Black 474, Dylan Dwyer 465, Patrick Arthur 296.

Lagan Valley RPC – J & J Tagart 493.

Ballymun – A Meehan 482.

Annalong – Len McCavery 444.

Randalstown HPS – Stewart Bros 345. 335.

Kingsmoss - J & S Graham 250.

I.N.F.C / BHW Single bird Challenge - Provisional Result

Flown from Saint Allouestre, 29th June 2024

1st E. Murtagh & Sons, Individual North Vel. 1028, 8th Open Joe Doheny Trophy, Framed Diploma, £500

2nd McCartan & Woodsides, Crossgar Vel. 991, 9th Open. Framed Diploma, £250

3rd A. Thompson, Ballyclare Vel. 979, 11th Open. Framed Diploma, £150

4th Glen Buckley & Son, Annaghmore. Vel. 977, 13th Open £100

5th G & C Topley, Laurelvale. Vel. 976 15th Open £75

6th P. Rock & Son, Dublin Northeast. Vel. 906, 26th Open £50

7th R. Duddy, Ballyclare. Vel. 905, 27th Open £50

8th G. Douglas, Meadows. Vel. 875, 37th Open £50

9th Donnelly Bros, Newry. Vel. 868, 39th Open £50

10th Fintan Moran, Malahide. Vel. 845, 42nd Open £50.

Other Single Bird Challenge birds timed in the Open result were - Matthew Russell, Dromara, (Vel. 771, 55th Open), O & M Monaghan, Colin, (Vel. 732, 65th Open), Jim Robinson, Edgarstown, (Vel. 720, 69th Open), Noel Grant & Son, Dublin North County, (Vel. 699, 81st Open), P Dunlop, Edgarstown, (Vel. 688, 83rd Open), A & R Neil, Edgarstown, (Vel. 647, 99th Open), McCracken Bros, Banbridge, (Vel. 638, 103rd Open), T. Marshall & Son, Newtownbreda, (Vel. 613, 120th Open), Chris Moore, Cullybackey, ( Vel. 582, 130th Open), Agar Bros, Cloughey, (Vel. 545, 143rd Open), Nigel Gordon, Castlebellingham, ( Vel. 544, 145th Open), B & M Gilmore, Doagh, (Vel. 522, 157th Open), Reynolds & Cairns, Castlebellingham, ( Vel. 519, 159th Open), H. Shealy, Boyne Valley, (Vel. 512, 163rd Open), P Lambert, Arklow, (Vel. 480, 178th Open), Dylan Dwyer, Boyne Valley, (Vel. 480, 179nd Open), J Gregory & Sons, Colin, ( Vel. 355, 201st Open).

INFC Kings Cup Race report

1st South Sect & 1st Open INFC, D Kinsella Gorey RPC, vel 1195 flying 365 miles winning £899 and collecting King George v Challenge Cup and South Leinster Federation Trophy.

1 D. Kinsella Gorey R.P.C. velocity 1195 clocking at 14.58 - FB South Leinster Fed

Well what can I say about this man Dinny Kinsella his performance this year on the channel 2 fed wins and 4 club wins and to top it off he has only gone and won THE KINGS CUP what a phenomenal channel flying season . He is a great club man raising money every year for the gorey club with his gold ring races.

2nd South Sect & 2nd Open INFC, G & M Doyle Arklow United RPC, vel 1122 flying 367 miles winning £1341 and collecting Gilliland Cup for 1st IHU member after the winner.

2 G & M Doyle Arklow velocity 1122 clocking at 15.36hrs

1st North Sect & 3rd Open INFC, Ronnie Williamson Newry & District, vel 1082 flying 460 miles winning £,886 and Nelson Vase for 1st RPRA member after the winner and NIPA Cup.

3 Ronnie Williamson Newry velocity 1082 clocking at 18.28

3rd and 11th South Sect & 4th Open INFC, Liam McCall Wicklow South Road, vel 1070 flying 377 miles winning £568.

2nd North Sect & 5th Open INFC, O & M Monaghan Colin HPS, vel 1060 flying 481 miles winning £2458. 5 O & M Monaghan Colin velocity 1060.7 clocking at 19.18hrs.

4th South Sect & 6th Open INFC, P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast RPC, vel 1060 flying 409 miles winning £170. 6 P. Rock & Son Dublin velocity 1060.3 clocking at 17.20hrs.

3rd North Sect & 7th Open INFC, James Cleland Annsborough, vel 1044 flying 459 miles winning £195.

4th North Sect & 8th Open INFC E Murtagh & Sons Individual North, vel 1028 flying 475 miles winning £1426.

5th North Sect & 9th Open INFC, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar HPS, vel 991 flying 465 miles winning £654.

6th & 7th North Sect and 10th & 11th Open INFC, Arnold Thompson Ballyclare & District, vel 987, 979 flying 493 miles winning £950.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations at Edgarstown in Portadown and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated. On a personal note, many thanks to all those who supplied text and photos for this report or helped in any other way. The more info we get the better job can be done, any little snips, details of the bird itself plus info on the sire and dam. Any awards won previous, how long in the birds etc. ASAP after the race. The race report usually features the Top 10 of each race, and it’s important members provide the details to meet the various publication deadlines. contact details are in the 2024 Race Booklet and at tail of this report.

1 . moore bird (1).jpg Blue hen of Chris Moore’s winning 130th Kings Cup St Allouestre.Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . robinson (2).jpg Laurence and Heather Robinson of Cullybackey timed in both the Nipa & Infc French old bird Nationals this season.Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . mccartan woodsides.jpg The high flying Crossgar partnership of McCartan & Woodsides.Photo: freelance Photo Sales