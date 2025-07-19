Information sought on medal
It belonged to the grandfather of Brian Shannon, who now wishes to find out more about its origin.
He explains: “I found a medallion which had been awarded to my grandfather in 1927 by the Large White Ulster Pig Society.
“My grandfather died in 1953 and no one has ever mentioned the medallion or his pigs. The medallion is quite heavy and is hallmarked. In 1927 he would have lived outside Broughshane.“I was trying to get some information on it, but I am getting nowhere. I do not know how or where it was awarded.”
The medallion states it was awarded to David Shannon for ‘Inchenagh Frederick’.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via email to [email protected] and we can pass it on to Brian.