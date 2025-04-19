Inheritance tax measures are actively focussing minds on succession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Bank’s head of agriculture, Cormac McKervey is confirming that a more measured approach is now taking place at individual farm level regarding the potential impact of the new inheritance tax measures on farming in Northern Ireland.

He explained: “Farm families are now actively sitting down and working through an active succession planning process in ways they would not have done up to this point.

“And solicitors, accountants and members of the banking profession are also actively involved in these processes. No one knows what steps the Chancellor of the Exchequer may take to ameliorate the impact of the decisions she took last October on agriculture here in Northern Ireland.

“But the fact that so many farming families are now making succession a priority issues is inherently positive.”

The Ulster Bank representative spoke at the recent launch of Balmoral Show 2025. He pointed to an industry that, from an overall perspective, is on a strengthening economic trajectory.

This is best reflected in the fact that the ratio of actual monies in bank accounts relative to borrowings within agriculture has steadily increased over the past number of years.

McKervey further explained: “From a price and income perspective farming in Northern Ireland is in a good place.

“Through the second half of last year dairy farmers saw good farm gate returns. And these were maintained over the winter.

“For March milk, paid this month, most processors are paying a base price that is 40 pence per litre and above. That is a good price for this time of the year.”

The Ulster Bank representative pointed out that international milk output levels usually tend to increase as farm gate returns rally.

He continued: “While this trend is impacting to a certain extent at the present time, it is not to an extent that will impact on prices.

“There are parts of the world which would have traditionally produced large quantities of milk. But for a number of reasons, these could be labour or environment linked, this is not happening at the present time."

Turning to beef and lamb, McKervey pointed to an envisaged continuation of the strong prices that characterise international red meat markets at the present time.

He said: “None of us would have predicted the increase in beef prices that have been witnessed over recent times. The price of a finished animal has increased by around £550 per head since the beginning of the year.

“These are exceptional prices. And it is only right: given the quality of the protein that beef represents, it has been commercially undervalued for far too long.

“Yes, there are some fears that supply: demand factor may kick in to ease the beef market somewhat. However, if we arrive at a new norm where the prices paid to livestock farmers more realistically reflect the quality of the food they produce, this will be an inherently good thing."

Meanwhile lamb prices are forecast to remain relatively strong during the period ahead. Pork prices have eased slightly over recent months: but so too have feed prices.

“This means that pig margins are being maintained,” confirmed McKervey.

“It’s good to see the pig sector in such good health. Poultry meat remains steady. But, in truth, there is nothing to touch the margins being generated by free range egg producers at the present time. Supply and demand is driving this reality.”

According to Cormac McKervey, land prices remain very robust and strong.

He explained: “There seems to be a perception that investors outside of production agriculture are the main investors in land at the present time. However, from an Ulster Bank perspective we are finding that such is not the case. There is a huge demand for land. And it is active farmers who are leading the way in this context.”

The Ulster Bank representative concluded: “Overall, farming is in a good place at the present time. However, the threat of bovine TB remains very real.

“The number of herds impacted by the disease continues to grow with every year that passes.

“The implications for affected farmers, both from a financial and mental health perspective, are exceptionally difficult to deal with.

“There is a new TB strategy coming through. Let’s hope that it works for everyone involved.”