The pre-sale show got underway under the professional eye of judge Michael McHugh.

The Club wish to thank Michael for giving up his time to judge the competition and to Amanda Dunn, Bonanza Calf Nutrition and Uniblock for sponsoring the event. The sale saw an average of 526gns for 40 sheep sold.

Congratulations go to Philip Whyte with his Innishrush exhibit, selling to Mark Truesdale, Newcastle, for 1400gns.

Brian Hanthorn with the pre sale show champion with Judge Michael McHugh. Pic: Texel Club

Next in line for the for the top prices was Mark Priestly with his Seaforde exhibit selling at 1150gns to Brian McCammon, Larne with the Hanthorn Family coming in a close third selling their Champion ram lamb to Brian Kirkham for 1050gns.

Pre Show Judging Results:

Shearling Rams: 1 F Tweed; 2 B Hanthorn; 3 F Tweed

Shearling Ewes: 1 I&W McRoberts; 2 J Trimble; 3 P Whyte; 4 W&J Herdman; 5 S McNeilly; 6 P Dodds

Ram Lambs: 1 B Hanthorn; 2 M Warnock; 3 P Whyte; 4 M McConville; 5 M Priestley; 6 A Glendinning; 7 M Patterson; 8 S Ferris

Champion: B Hanthorn Ram Lamb

Reserve: M Warnock Ram Lamb

Other Leading Prices: B Hanthorn 850gns, 750gns; F Tweed 750gns; P Whyte 700gns; A Glendinning 700gns, 600gns; M Warnock 650gns; M McConville 620gns; M Patterson 580gns; S McNeilly 580gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding their next sale in Rathfriland on Bank Holiday Monday, 28th August at Rathfriland Farmers Co-Op. Judging will commence at 6pm followed by the sale at 7pm. The NI National Sale will be held in Ballymena Livestock Market on the 2nd September. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.

