Innovation, investment and sustainability on the agenda as NI Food and Drink Conference returns to Belfast

Sustainable growth and industry innovation are among the topics to be explored as the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference returns to Belfast

Open to anyone working across the food supply chain, the conference will be a valuable forum for discussion on the challenges facing the industry, and an opportunity to connect with peers across the agriculture, food manufacturing, transport, cold storage, packaging and retail sectors.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and held in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and the Food Standards Agency, the conference will take place on Tuesday 4th March 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) said: “Food and drink is one of Northern Ireland’s real success stories. Today, we are Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing industry, worth over £8.4bn and feeding some 10 million people. Together with colleagues across the food supply chain, we support over 113,000 jobs. For a region of our size, our success is impressive and we punch well above our weight.

Dr Anna Monaghan, Business Development Executive at NIFDA, Grainne Moody, Director of Food and Drink at Invest NI, Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director at NIFDA and Sharon Gilmore, Head of Standards and Dietary Health at the Food Standards Agency.

“As an industry we have our sights set on further growth. Investment in innovation, people, and facilities is key not just to building on this success, but in addressing some of the major challenges we face, not least sustainability.

“The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference is a unique opportunity for the industry to come together and dive into these challenges, the market and regulatory trends we expect to navigate in the medium and long term, and to connect with each other.”

The interactive event will cover areas including investment, growth, sustainability, innovation, retail trends and much more, while also providing delegates with the important opportunity to connect, network and learn industry insights. Speakers include Invest NI Chief Executive Officer Kieran Donoghue; Food Standards Agency Chief Executive Katie Pettifer; retail market expert Dr Clive Black and key representatives of major UK retailers, with collaborative panel discussions taking a closer look at the issues facing the food and drink industry today.

Michael Bell added: “We have some really impressive speakers this year, as well as panel discussions covering some of the key issues facing food and drink companies today – from the incoming Deposit Return Scheme and extended producer responsibility, to advanced innovation, to food standards and safety. The conference has established itself as a key event in the industry calendar, and I would encourage those interested to register as soon as possible.”

Gráinne Moody, Director of Food and Drink at Invest NI said: “Invest NI is delighted to sponsor the 2025 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference and recognise the importance of the food and drink sector. We look forward to joining with industry stakeholders to share our vision for future development in the sector to drive innovation and skills and achieve sustainability.”

Katie Pettifer, Chief Executive, Food Standards Agency added: “The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference is a valuable forum for industry and government to discuss the latest developments in sustainability, standards, safety and innovation. We’re delighted to once again support the conference this year and look forward to engaging conversations with industry and other stakeholders on the day.”

Bookings are now open for the conference. For further information and to secure a place at the event, visit https://nifda.co.uk/nifda-conference-2025/