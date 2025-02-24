Innovation to be celebrated at the Balmoral Show

Jenny McNeill, RUAS Business Development Executive, announces a new award for innovative Balmoral Show trade exhibitors.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is delighted to announce the launch of their ‘New Product Innovation Award’, sponsored by Farming Life and Farm Week, for trade exhibitors of the Balmoral Show.

Always in keeping with the Show’s mantra of moving forward and celebrating local businesses, the Society’s Trade Exhibits Committee developed this accolade to further recognise innovation from Northern Ireland’s array of top performing large and small enterprises.

The winner of the ‘New Product Innovation Award’ will receive a tailored £1,500 advertising package with Farming Life/Farm Week to further promote their business and product/service.

From new technologies to transformational services, entries will be eligible from any of the 2025 Balmoral Show’s trade exhibitors who have introduced a new product or service to the Northern Ireland market since May 2023.

David Mark, Chair of the RUAS Trade Exhibits Committee commented: “Every year we are really impressed with the originality and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Balmoral is an excellent shop window for our agri-food industry, and we feel this new award will give exhibitors an additional avenue from which to further promote their businesses and innovative new products/services. We can’t wait to see what everyone has in store for us and are so pleased to have the support of our sponsors from the Farming Life and Farm Week.”

One entry is permitted per exhibitor and the closing date for entries is Monday 17th March 2025. Exhibitors are encouraged to visit the Balmoral Show website for full details on the application and judging processes.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.