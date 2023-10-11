The Irish Agroforestry Forum is hosting an International Agroforestry Conference on Farmer-led Climate Adaptation and Mitigation on Thursday, November 16th and Friday 17th, 2023 in the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry.

The conference will also tackle the challenges of agroforestry adoption in Ireland and globally

The conference will explore the vital role of trees on farms, on both conventional and organic farms in combating climate change and supporting farm enterprises. With a diverse and informative programme lined up, this conference promises to be an enlightening experience for farmers, policymakers, and anyone passionate about the environment.

The distinguished speakers will delve into agroforestry policy developments, support measures, and whole farm planning and will look in detail at how agroforestry fits into agricultural and climate policy in the EU and Ireland.

Throughout the day, you'll gain valuable knowledge and perspectives on how agroforestry can enhance farm production, support livestock, reduce inputs, support low-input and organic systems and provide wider ecosystem benefits. Keynote speakers, including Organic Farmer Clive Bright and Professor Jim McAdam, will share practical experiences of integrating trees into farming for resilience and profitability.

Dr Lindsay Whistance (Organic Research Centre UK) will speak on how the presence of trees on farms offers multiple benefits, supporting system resilience and promoting good animal welfare. Lindsay will touch upon different aspects including how trees can benefit animal health, and human-animal relationships as well as delivering a valuable source of nutrition and medicine in the grazed landscape on conventional and organic farms.

In addition, you'll discover the latest agroforestry innovations and engage with experts in the field. Niamh Garvey (NESC) will discuss the concept of a "Just Transition" in agriculture and report on recent research findings, while Dr Réamaí Mathers will explore cultural, attitude and language aspects of agroforestry adoption.

The conference will also tackle the challenges of agroforestry adoption in Ireland and globally. Rachel Irwin (Walsh Scholar) will present the main barriers hindering uptake, and Patrick Worms from World Agroforestry will discuss reasons why farmers should embrace agroforestry practices.

The event doesn't end with the conference sessions. On Friday, November 17th, 2023, you will have the unique opportunity to visit agroforestry farms in the West Cork area, hear insights from farmers who have successfully integrated trees into their farming systems and see their systems in operation.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative conversation on the role that agroforestry can play as a farming tool to help keep farms profitable and sustainable whilst dealing with climate adaptation and mitigation. Join us in Bantry, Co. Cork, for this two-day International Agroforestry Conference and be a part of the movement towards sustainable farming and climate resilience.

Booking links.

www.irishagroforestry.ie

https://www.irishagroforestry.ie/conferenceprogramme