International farm machinery sales to come under pressure in 2024

It is now possible to combine mechanical and spray-based weeding systems within the one machine specification

This follows a period of sustained growth in 2022 and 2023.

Van der Ley is citing a number of reasons for the projected fall-off in sales next year. These include the fall-out from Covid and farmers’ increasing cost base.

But by far the biggest factor driving down sales next year will be the rise in inflation witnessed across all international markets over the past 12 months and the accompanying impact this is having on interest rates.

Machinery companies like Lemken can now offer mechanical weeding systems that deliver the highest levels of precision

Van der Ley made these comments while attending a Lemken machinery launch event, held in France earlier this week.

The company has just recorded an annual turnover of €559M. Exports account for 80% of business turnover.

The Lemken CEO confirmed that the company is currently selling 15,000 machinery units per year, adding: “Lemken employs 18,000 around the world.

"We are a family owned business that puts innovation, in every sense, at the heart of our commitment to customers.”

The past year has seen Lemken continuing to acquire machinery businesses that complement its own priorities for the future.

The most recent example of this was the acquisition of the South Africa-based seeding technology company: Equalizer.

Lemken has also invested in the Netherlands-based, agtech specialist business: Track32.

The rationale behind this development was the increased scope it delivers in allowing the machinery manufacturer to include artificial intelligence (AI) within its product portfolio.

Back in 2018 Lemken acquired Skeketee, a manufacturer of mechanical weeding equipment.

Anthony van der Ley again: “We have managed to triple Skeketee sales over the past five years. But it is time for change.

“The decision has been taken to fully incorporate the Skeketee business within the Lemken family.

" And the most obvious outworking of this is the fact that all Skeketee brands will feature in Lemken corporate colours only, from this point onwards.”

Looking to the future, Van der Ley believes that the inclusion of AI will be a key driver for Lemken and its future product offerings.

The company already includes sophisticated camera systems in many of its product lines.

“The development of fully autonomous equipment lines is fast approaching. We are 90% of the way there in making this a reality,” said van der Ley.

“AI is making this a reality. The technology can be used to implement a farmer’s thinking processes without that person being physically in a tractor.

“As we look to the future, farmers must be given the opportunity to manage their businesses more effectively. And this cannot be achieved if they are physically out in fields, manually controlling pieces of equipment. And the increasing use of AI will make all the difference in this regard.”

But AI comes with a large price tag. The starting point to include the most basic form of this technology as part of any tillage equipment item comes in at €50,000.

When asked how family farm businesses could be expected to invest in this form of machinery system, van der Ley responded:

“There is no reason why groups of farmers cannot come together and make the required investment.

“Farmers working in partnership will deliver the best results, both today and into the future. The widespread use of new technologies underpins the principles associated with next level farming.”

Lemken’s CEO believes that farmers can look to the future with great confidence.

The end game is that of maximising crop yields while, at the same time, working with the environment in the most effective ways possible.

Making this happen will require the application of certain basic principles. Underpinning all of these developments is the need to improve soil structure and quality. Significantly, ploughing can be part of this commitment, according to the Lemken CEO.

He added: “Putting in place sustainable water management principles will also be important.

“Automation and digitalisation will, increasingly, allow farmers to maximise crop outputs using lower input levels.

“AI will be critically important in this regard.”

Anthony van der Ley also believes that agricultural machinery manufacturers must make the effort of reaching out directly to the general public, telling consumers about the advancement in technologies that are now impacting at farm level.

Looking to the future, Lemken wants to firmly establish its presence in a total of 25 countries around the world.

China and South East Asia are already priorities in this regard. Of equal significance, is the potential represented by North and South America.

Lemken is currently developing a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Netherlands. It should be fully operative by the late spring of next year.

The new site will be used as the hub for the company’s new product lines, featuring the inclusion of AI plus greater levels of digitalisation and automation.

Putting soils first

Lemken area sales manager for Ireland, Derek Delahunty, has confirmed that improving soil health is an absolute priority for the business – across all its markets.

He spoke at a recent farm work shop, held in Northern Co Antrim.

Delahunty added:

“Our focus is to assess how different machines actually affect soils. Change is happening all around us.

“In many cases, these developments take place in other countries first. And it is for this reason that Lemken has consistently taken groups of Irish farmers to other countries.

“This provides the members of the visiting group with an opportunity to see how new ideas are being developed and implemented.

“A case in point was a recent visit to France, involving farmers from across the island of Ireland. While there we visited three farms to gauge how the farmers in question looked after their soils.

“But trips like this also serve to bring home the fact that farmers around the world are confronting the same challenges. How do they manage input costs? How do they deliver profitability? And how do they manage their soils in the most effective manner possible?”

According to Delahunty, it is imperative that all farmers can look forward to a sustainable and profitable future.

He commented:

“Finding labour is a challenge for farmers at the present time, as is working with the environment. All of these boxes have to be ticked, irrespective of our ideology.

“We all know that the basics of ploughing, tilling and sowing represent a pretty good strategy when it comes to establishing a crop. But if we have to change, it would be good to know what we should change to.”

Delahunty pointed out that Lemken is a tillage based operation. Stubble cultivation, ploughing, seed bed preparation, drilling and subsequent crop care-related activities are all reflected at the very heart of the company’s product range.

And putting the soil first is what drives the Lemken approach to machinery development.

“We want to fully understand what is taking place within soils. Fundamentally, soils are living entities. So they cannot be treated like concrete surfaces,” Delahunty further explained.

“Tillage equipment must deliver a gentle form of soil management.”

He concluded:

“And it’s important that our dealers and their staff understand exactly what this means.

“This is why Lemken fully commits to training its dealership network on the fundamentals of soil structure and then linking all of this to the utilisation of tillage equipment in the most effective manner possible.

“But this all comes down to putting the soil first.”

The Thulit

The Thulit is the first weed harrow from Lemken. It has been specifically developed to operate on uneven ground.

The new design completes the Lemken range of range of mechanical weed control implements. It comprises four beams and eight rows of harrow tines.

Complex spring combinations are replaced by an innovative hydraulic tine pressure adjustment, which ensures that the tines deliver more even pressure across the full working surface.

The pressure can be continuously adjusted to up to five kilograms while driving. As a result, the Thulit does an outstanding job during the sensitive crop growth stages.

The tines are arranged with a line spacing of 31.25mm and ensure blockage-free work. Stable, true-to-track and wear-free tine bearings ensure optimum weed removal. A straightforward quick-change system makes it easy to replace the harrow tines.

The Thulit features precise and continuous ground contour following with consistent tine pressure, making it a highly versatile implement, even on very uneven ground and in ridge crops.

Due to its generous clearance height and clever design that removes the need for the usual springs, it is almost impossible to find plants getting caught underneath the frame.

The flexible hydraulic system further supports width section control within the frame sections to avoid multiple passes across parts of the field.

Minimising the frame weight was a core aim in designing this machine. To achieve this, the number of moving parts was significantly reduced in comparison to similar models, ensuring that the Thulit can also be used easily with tractors with low lifting capacity.

The driver has a clear view of the harrow tines during work and therefore a constant view of work results.

For transport, the tines fold in automatically for an increased level of safety.

The Thulit harrow will initially be available in limited quantities in working widths of six and nine metres in spring 2024.

SprayHub

Meanwhile, The Lemken SprayHub front tank can now be used in tandem with the company’s SprayKit application unit and a rear-mounted hoeing machine for band spraying during hoeing.

The combination of both implements can help to reduce farmers’ workloads by up to 60%.

For the upcoming season, the SprayHub and SprayKit have been equipped with new functions like an electrical single-row deactivation via ISOBUS which enables row-by-row automatic section control by means of GPS.

In addition, there is also a version of the SprayKit for under-root fertilisation with the Azurit precision seed drill.

The SprayHub front tank is equipped with its own controls, agitator and cleaning system. It is ISOBUS-controlled and can be operated via the “iQblue spray” software.

The SprayHub has a 1,100 or 1,500 litre tank volume and is fitted with a clean water tank, a hand wash tank and a filling filter.

There is an additional induction nozzle to help break up solid materials. A CTS connection for contactless induction is also available.

Depending on the model, the SprayHub can be used for band spraying on up to 28 rows with EC-Weeder hoeing machines.

It is possible to have two nozzles per row here so that the herbicide can be sprayed from the side and under the leaves of the crops.

Another area of application is for liquid fertilisation with a duck-foot share done in the immediate vicinity of the crops.

The SprayKit for Lemken’s Azurit precision seed drills with up to eight rows can be used for under-root fertiliser applications with a double disc coulter.