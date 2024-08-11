Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club is holding an Open Day on Saturday, 17th August.

Hosted by Kevin McOscar, owner of the 40-cow Island Farm Herd, the event commences at noon and takes place at 10A Ballyloughan Road, Moneymore, BT45 7YB.

The afternoon itinerary includes a farm walk, clipping demonstration, stockjudging and guess the weight competitions, followed by a BBQ sponsored by Foyle Meats.

The results of the club’s annual herd competition, kindly sponsored by WK Powell and Sons Agricultural Supplies from Armagh, will be announced by Cornish judge Mark Pilcher from the Gear Herd based at St Ives.

Andrew Patterson and Kevin McOscar are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Open Day on Saturday 17th August.

Kevin McOscar established the Island Farm Herd ten years ago, investing in many of the breed’s proven and sought-after bloodlines. Foundation females were purchased privately and at elite sales from highly acclaimed herds Blelack, Cheeklaw, Gouldings, Rawburn, Tonley and Weeton.

“I like medium-sized cows with breed character, good conformation and sound legs and feet. The Aberdeen Angus breed is easily managed and has a good temperament. They are easy calving, very milky and make excellent mothers,” said Kevin. “Longevity is another excellent breed attribute. The oldest cow in the herd Cheeklaw Pride N449 is 13 years-old.”

Successful cow families include Evora from Blelack, Missie from Gouldings, Felicity, Ebony and Ellen Erica from Rawburn, and Princess from Tonley.

Over the years stock bulls have been purchased at breed society sales in Stirling. Kevin selects herd sires on conformation and stature, good bloodlines and above average Breedplan figures.

Island Farm Monrose Z392 was the senior male and reserve supreme champion at Clogher Show. Picture: Mullagh Photography

“I like to buy a bull with depth of pedigree, good breed characteristics and a nice head. Visual appearance comes first and good figures are an added bonus.”

Bulls which have left a positive stamp on the herd include the 11,000gns Stirling champion (Oct 2016) Drumhill Lord Hatfield R352, the 17,000gns Stouphill Marcus Prince U251, and Blelack Dark Magic Z124, purchased for 14,000gns as a six-month-old calf at the Blelack dispersal sale.

Black Magic is the result of an ET mating between Weeton Diamond Mine P444 and donor dam Weeton Diamond Mist S485. He is a full brother to Blelack Diamond Mist U908, dam of the February 2022 Stirling intermediate champion, Blelack Dean Martin W063 sold for 38,000gns; and Blelack Dual Mine U913 ET who has bred bulls to a top of 24,000gns.

The Island Farm prefix made its showring debut in recent years and has chalked up a number of successes. March 2023 born bull Island Farm Montrose Z392, by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251, won the senior male and reserve supreme championships at the 104th Clogher Show.

The Island Farm Herd boasts some of the Aberdeen Angus breed’s top bloodlines.

Stouphill Marcus Prince U251 was also behind the breeding of the 2023 Clogher Show junior female champion, Island Farm Pretty Y145; and Island Farm Toplass Y156, best overall calf in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2022 herd competition, who went on to win first prize at Balmoral Show in 2023.

Island Farm Esmeralda U445 was female champion at the society’s regional show and sale in Dungannon in February 2020; while the Drumhill Lord Hatfield R352 son, Island Farm Blackboy W751 was reserve male champion in April 2022.

Kevin McOscar has sold a number of bulls and breeding females to pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

The July 2022 born Island Farm East Y311, by Rawburn Jumbo Eric and bred from Island Farm Ebony W666, was sold to Foyle Farm for its hill suckler cow project which aims to demonstrate the benefits of using high EBV genetics on more moderate-frame suckler cows.

Progeny from the project will be slaughtered for the Aberdeen Angus scheme, producing beef for the Tesco Finest range.

The Foyle Food Group’s Andrew Clarke was keen to acquire the bull as his self-replacing index +79 (in the breed’s top 1%) and terminal index +59 are well above the desired criteria for the Tesco High Genetic Sire Scheme.

Andrew Clarke explained: ”The scheme rewards producers with a higher premium for cattle bred from high genetic pedigree Aberdeen Angus sires. Eligible bulls must be over twelve-months-old and have a minimum terminal sire index of +40 and self-replacing index of +50.”

Heifers calve into the Island Farm herd at around twenty-six-months of age. Calving takes place between January and July, with calves weaned at seven or eight-months-old.

“The majority of cows calve unassisted. They have plenty of milk and do a good job rearing their calves on a grass-based system,” added Kevin McOscar.

After weaning, the bull and heifer calves are separated. The top heifers are selected and retained for pedigree breeding, while the bulls are reared and sold, mainly off-farm from fifteen-months and onwards to repeat pedigree and commercial suckler and dairy herd customers.

Plainer calves are sold as stores at Draperstown Mart, or fattened and sold direct to the meat plant at around thirteen or fourteen-months-old. Recently an 814kgs bull sold for £2,340.

Club members and commercial herd owners with an interest in Aberdeen Angus cattle and profitable beef production, are welcome to attend. The Open Day will also provide visitors

with an opportunity to view the herd ahead of its on-farm dispersal sale on Friday 30 th

August at 7pm.

The farm will be signposted from the main Cookstown to Coagh Road (B73).

To facilitate catering arrangements, please confirm attendance with club secretary Cathy O’Hara on 07968 868001 or email: [email protected].