Ireland’s largest Farm & Plant Machinery Show returns with most diverse show to date

The 2023 show’s headline sponsor will be Fibrus. Fibrus is transforming the digital infrastructure of rural and regional areas of the UK, investing over £500m to bring full fibre broadband to homes and businesses across Northern Ireland. AJS promotions are delighted with the partnership for the 2023 show.

The Fibrus SFM exhibition has grown exponentially since moving to the iconic venue a few years back. This year will see Grassmen Discover Stage return, this time with a new huge LED Screen added to the stage for display and video demos. The live outdoor demo area will also return and the 2023 show will see more exhibitors attending than ever before.

Visitors will have over 10,000 sqm of indoor space filled to capacity with stands to explore across two huge halls, over the course of the two day event. All major brands are represented at the show including returning exhibitors such as Martin Supplies, Northern Ireland’s Largest Claas Dealer, G A Allen, Genesis Distribution, Northern Excavators, Northern Lift Trucks, Pottinger Dealer, Henry Porter Tractors. Also returning will be Tanco, the bale wrapping specialist, AJ Armstrong and Sons and John McElderry’s M&T Ltd who specialise in Massey Ferguson and Fendt all exhibiting in The Logan Hall (Hall 2). There are also lots of new exhibitors who will be in attendance and this year we will also see Abbey Machinery join for the first time along side lots of other. Keep an eye on the SFM socials for more updates. There is still limited stand space available so if you are looking to showcase your business to thousands of visitors over the two-day event get in touch with the AJS Team.

Fibrus is a key sponsor

The Live demonstration area which had to take a break at last year’s show due to covid restrictions will return for 2023 allowing visitors to view some of the exhibitor’s machinery in action in the outdoor demo space.

The Eikon Centre is ideally located just off the M1, near Lisburn and is next to the main arterial routes from Belfast and Dublin with ample free car parking space on site.

Everything needed to make the show as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with both halls fully heated and food and drink available on site. The show will run from 12noon until 10pm each day with live demo’s and discover stage talks running throughout the day.