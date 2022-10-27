Ireland's leading agricultural machinery shows return for 2023

Having established a reputation as one of the must attend machinery shows across Ireland, each of the three SFM shows attract thousands of visitors from all across Ireland, the UK and beyond.

They are key events in the agri-industry calendar.

The hugely popular shows showcase an extensive range of exhibitors, with all key agri and machinery brands featuring at the shows.

The Logan Hall at Balmoral

Millstreet, Co. Cork will see the first of the three shows return to the Green Glens Arena on the 18th and 19th January.

This year the show will see a new layout from previous years, spread across 130,000 ft of floor space. Visitors can expect over 200 exhibitors with all the major brands of Farming Machinery and Agri equipment displayed along with the latest innovations and products in the industry.

Having a vast range of products all under one roof allows visitors the opportunity to stock up on the latest equipment for the upcoming year.

Returning on the 25th and 26th January, the Eikon exhibition centre will welcome the Spring Farm Machinery Show back.

Millstreet

Ireland’s premier farm and plant machinery, equipment and services show, which is ideally located just off the M1, features an extensive range of exhibitors from both the agricultural and plant sector.

It doesn’t stop there, in February, the Spring Farm Machinery Show moves into the Cavan Equestrian Centre on the 1st and 2nd February.

Once again, all leading brands within the sector will be in an attendance spread over three halls.

Each of the shows will offer ample free car parking on site with opening hours of 12 noon – 10pm each day.

Cavan

For more information about the shows including tickets and to book exhibition space please get in touch by calling (048) 82252800 or email [email protected]

You can stay up to date with show news by following the Spring Farm Machinery Shows on Facebook, @ajsfarmshows www.ajspromotions.com

The Eikon Centre