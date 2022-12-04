Irish Angus Cattle Society Elite Show & Sale to feature Ireland’s top new & old genetics

The sale which will take place on the Saturday morning at 12:00pm preceded by the show at 9.00am will host a total of 111 pre-sale inspected, registered Irish Angus bulls and heifers.

It will include all exhibitor bred bulls born from March 1st 2021 to January 31st 2022 and heifers born from August 1st 2019 to January 31st 2022.

Advertisement

Amongst the 61 bulls and 50 heifers of key interest for potential buyers will be a large mix of old and new genetics.

Elite Show and Sale planned

The large selection of high-genetic-merit Angus stock, offer easy-calving, growth, shape and excellent maternal traits.

Irish Angus Cattle Society President Sean Kilkenny said:“We deem this a truly elite sale that has something for everyone.

Advertisement

“There will be the presence of lots of prize winners from various shows throughout the year including the Irish Angus All-Ireland National Calf Show which took place in Adare and the Irish Angus All-Ireland Junior and Senior Championships which took place in Strokestown. We will also have representatives from the Aldi Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship which took place at the Iverk Show in August,” he explained.

All stock are reported to be export tested and Myostatin tested.

Advertisement

Premiums

The Irish Angus Cattle Society are offering €400 premium to the purchaser of the top priced bull and heifer and a €200 premium for the purchaser of the second highest priced bull and heifer.

Advertisement

Sean also explained: “Purchasers of all other bulls & heifers at €3000 or over will be entered into a raffle for a €400 premium.

“In addition, we are giving new members free membership to the Irish Angus Cattle Society for 2023, who purchase a female at the Elite Sale and will also cover the cost of her first calf registration,” he concluded.

Advertisement