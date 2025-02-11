Irish Beltex Club reflects on a bumper year

The gathered members voted to re-elect three office bearers, providing continuity to allow for further improvement and progress in 2025.

Eddie O’Neill from Glenarm remains as Chairman and Patrick Brolly, Foreglen, as Vice-Chairman.

Libby Wilson, Kells, is continuing as Club Secretary and Treasurer.

Also re-elected onto committee were Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm, Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick, and Sean Daly, Gortin. They will serve alongside Kenny Preston, Wade McCrabbe, John Harbinson, Willie Porter, Leslie Bradley and Daniel Patton.

Eddie O’Neill delivered his Chairman’s Report, reflecting on the Club’s highlights and key achievements over the past year. The showing calendar started with a fantastic Balmoral Show in May. Stuart Wood, Woodies Flock travelled from Scotland to judge, with Supreme Champion going to a shearling ewe, Bolies Juicy, from Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown. A remarkable achievement for the young Tyrone man who was showing at Balmoral for the first time. Reserve Champion was an aged ram, Artnagullion Fighter, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Kells-based Flock.

This was followed by the Club’s Irish National Show held at Omagh Show in July, with English judge Nick Brown picking out a shearling ewe, Matt’s Jellybean, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock as Supreme Champion. Sired by the 16,000 gns Muirton High and Mighty, she is homebred out of Matt’s Glassware. Reserve Champion was a ram lamb, Bodoney King, from Andrew McCutcheon’s Trillick-based flock.

Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, was successful in achieving both Reserve Male and Reserve Female Champion. The Irish National Show attracted a large number of Young Handlers, and they must be congratulated on their showmanship and great efforts.

The first Club Sale of 2024 was at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh on 9 August, judged by Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock. Supreme Champion was a ram lamb from Kenny Preston’s Glenpark flock, Omagh and Reserve was a shearling ewe from Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock. The sale was topped by a shearling ram, Bodoney Juggernaut, selling for an impressive 4,000gns for Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon.

August saw success and a steady trade for the Irish breeders at the Beltex Premier Sale in Carlisle, with Matthew Burleigh achieving 9,000gns for Matt’s Kungfu.

This was followed by the Show & Export Sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart at the end of the month. It was judged by Daniel Hodge of Hodges Flock, Auchinleck. His top pick was a shearling ram, Glenview Jaguar, from Sean Daly’s Glenview Flock, Gortin, selling for 3,000 gns.

Reserve Champion was another shearling ewe, Lakeview Jett Off from Gary Beacom’s Lakeview Flock, who topped the sale at 3,500 gns.

September was another busy month in the Beltex calendar with Ballymena Show and Sale taking place at Ballymena Livestock Market. Supreme Champion was a shearling ram, Glenview Jackpot, from Sean Daly’s Glenview Flock, chosen by judge Sophie McAllister. The Reserve Champion title went to shearling ewe from Eddie and Hugh O’Neill’s Glenarm-based flock, Lagyveagh Jolene.

Irish Beltex Club Members were also impressing across the water in September. Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, secured the pre-sale championship and the top price of 4000 gns at a Beltex show and sale at Skipton Auction Mart. Gary Beacom, Lakeview Flock, made a new centre record for a Beltex ram at Kelso, when his pre-sale champion winner, Lakeview Jackaroo, sold for £18,000.

John and Victoria Ferguson also made a splash with their shearling ram, Vicky’s Jacob, leading the trade at the Beltex Society’s second sale at Carlisle at 2,500gns.

At the end of September an evening Show and Sale was held at Richard Beattie’s Pedigree Livestock Centre in Omagh. Bobby Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock was the judge, choosing a ram lamb, Brownville Knight, from David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock as his Supreme Champion. Reserve Champion was a shearling ram, Glenpark Jumpstart, from Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

The Club also hosted a successful Flock Competition, with results shared at the annual Club Dinner in the Rosspark Hotel, Ballymena, in November. Judges Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Raphoe awarded Elizabeth McAllister with the Overall Champion Flock title for her Artnagullion Flock. Overall Reserve Champion Flock went to John and Victoria Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber.

The final Show and Export Sale of the year was held at Dungannon pre-Christmas, with Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin, Stoneyroad Beltex, Co. Meath, choosing a shearling ewe, Matt’s Jewels, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock as his Supreme Champion. The success did not stop there for Matthew Burleigh, he sold his four consignments and achieved top price at the sale with lot 12, Matt’s Jazzy Girl. Reserve Champion was Bolies Jojo, a shearling ewe from Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock, who is a full-sister to the Balmoral Show Beltex Champion 2024.

The club activities across the year could not have been possible without the help of the committee and club members. The Chairman extended his gratitude to Club Secretary and Treasurer Libby Wilson, as well as everyone who helped make the year a great success. In his closing remarks, Eddie also reflected on the loss of loved ones throughout the year.

To keep up to date with the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club visit their Facebook page.

