Irish Moiled Cattle Society Breeders Day

Betton House is a beautiful Georgian house set in mature landscaped gardens, on 71 acres of organic pastureland.

School holidays were opportunities to spend time away from London at Nathalie’s family home just outside Downpatrick, County Down in a Georgian House called ‘Ballydugan’. A previous owner of ‘Ballydugan’ who has been mentioned many times in Irish Moiled history, was Major G Percevel Maxwell who in 1949 founded the ‘Ballydugan’ herd and was, at that time arguably instrumental in saving the Irish Moiled’s from extinction.

It is perhaps homage to Major G Percevel Maxwell that Nathalie is pursuing goals and ambitions that resonate with the aspirations of a past generation who worked so hard to ensure the Irish Moiled legacy continues.

Betton House has a courtyard of stables that were used in the 1780’s by the Duke of Sutherland. Above the stables are three cottages which were renovated by Nathalie and Christopher and are available as holiday lets through AirBnB. During covid, Bothy cottage was let to someone from Northern Ireland who works in the farming industry, and it was this person that alerted Nathalie about the first ever online H & H Magnificent Moilie online timed auction being held in September 2020.

After some successful bidding online and securing the Betton’s herd first Irish Moiled, Clandeboye Dora from Clandeboye Estate, Bangor, County Down, ultimately led Mark Logan, Clandeboye Farm Estate Manager at that time putting Nathelie and Christopher in touch with Rachel Armour, owner of the Beagh herd, Maghera in mid Ulster whom they purchased their second Irish Moiled Tully Lola. Nathalie and Christopher have mainly purchased their Irish Moiled’s through the H & H Magnificent Moilies online sales with the Betton herd now comprising of twenty-four Irish Moiled cattle.

The Betton Irish Moiled cattle are outwintered, during the winter they are fed silage, which is produced on the Betton farm, a small amount of nuts which is mainly for handling purposes as it makes

the animals quieter and easier for moving from pasture to pasture, as they follow very willingly after a yellow bucket. The Chitty’s have found the Irish Moilies to be hardy and a healthy breed. In the heart of the winter the frost can be seen on their back, and yet it doesn’t affect the Irish Moiled’s. They get on with it, happy and content to eat the silage or browse on whatever else is in the field and hedges.

Nathalie commented how well the Irish Moiled’s look after the winter, especially when they are outwintered.

Irish Moiled’s are predominately used in non-intensive, environmentally friendly systems. They have proven to be one of the best breeds for conservation grazing. Light on foot, hardy, they enjoy a wide range of forage. Their grazing helps encourage growth of a wide range of flora and their ability to graze down unwanted gorse and flammable plants, which is now an ever-increasing necessity in the current climate conditions.

The goal for Nathalie is to keep breeding quality females that are true to the Irish Moiled breed. Young bulls are reassessed at around six months as to whether they are suitable to be kept for breeding. The Chitty’s hope to do beef boxes which coincidently they will have their first beef boxes available for sale just ahead of the Irish Moiled breeder’s day at Betton and they are hoping to have their own home-produced burgers and sausages available on the day for visitors attending.

The H & H Magnificent Moilie online sale taking place on 22nd – 24 th May 2025 will have a young female lot from the Betton herd. In Nathalie’s words she thinks highly of the Betton heifer entered, a

lovely looking, sweet heifer with all the attributes which should grow into a wonderful Irish Moiled breeding cow.

Directions

Betton House is situated two miles North of Market Drayton and for those coming over from Ireland, Liverpool Stenaline is 57 miles to the North, with Holyhead 120 miles, to the west of Cairnryan which

is about 270 miles.

The closest airports are Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool with the nearest railway stations a 30-minute drive away at Crewe or 40 mins from Stafford.

Further Details

If you wish to find out more about the H & H Magnificent Moilie online sale, the catalogue will be released shortly or if you are interested in attending the Irish Moiled breeders day at Betton House on Sat 5th July, 2025 please contact breed secretary Gillian Steele by WhatsApp on ++44 7842185008 or follow the Irish Moiled Cattle Society website or Facebook page for further details.

2 . 2. Nathalie Chitty with Betton Bella.jpg Nathalie Chitty with Betton Bella Photo: freelance Photo Sales