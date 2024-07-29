The overall supreme breed champion, senior champion and winner of the Ashville Challenge Cup went to the 1st place senior bull, Curraghnakeely Crackerjack owned by Robert Davis of Templepatick, bred by Nigel Edwards of Tempo. This impressive seven-year-old stock bull of Robert’s hit the showring for the first time in 2023, when he won male champion at Balmoral show and overall reserve breed champion at the Northern Ireland national held at Antrim Show.

The Judge Chris said, this tremendous bull ‘stole the show’ and very deservedly was crowned the overall supreme breed champion’.

Reserve overall breed champion and calf champion went to the 1st place heifer calf, a 2023 Autumn born heifer calf, Beechmount Annalise bred and owned by Robert Boyle of Millisle. Judge Chris Ball said as soon as she stepped into the ring, she caught his eye and he said to himself ‘at least I have got my 1st place animal, now to sort out the others’. Chris went on to congratulate Robert on breeding such a quality animal.

The senior cow class was won by Ryan and Caroline Maxwell, Armagh with their seven year old cow, Beechmount Daisy 6 bred by Robert Boyle, a superb cow with heifer calf at foot. She has not been beaten in her class at 7 of Northern Ireland’s agriculture shows that she has attended this year, along with collecting several breed championships. Adding to her list of awards, she also won the Stephen Smith trophy which is awarded to the Irish Moiled animal that gained the highest number of points across all shows in Northern Ireland each year.

Senior heifer class winner went to a two-year-old first calving heifer, Curraghnakeely Lily 0595. This senior heifer from the team of N & M Moilies, bred by Nigel Edwards, Tempo not only impressed the judge with her looks but also with the fact that she was a January 2022 born heifer who calved in January 2024 with a beautiful heifer calf at foot. He gave this young senior heifer an honourable mention in the senior championship.

Junior heifer class winner and reserve junior champion was won by Ravelglen Ramona 422 a well-bred heifer with numerous prize winners in her breeding owned by Brian O’Kane, Martinstown, Ballymena. These winnings add another accolade to her previous success most notably when at Northern Ireland national at Antrim Show in 2023 she was tapped out as the overall supreme breed champion as a young heifer calf.

The junior bull class winner and the eventual junior champion was won by N&M Moilies with Curraghnakeely Sportsman, bred by Nigel Edwards. This promising young bull was only shown once before, earlier this year at Balmoral show when he won his class, junior champion, male champion and reserve overall breed champion.

The bull calf class and reserve calf champion were won by N&M Moilies with Ballyreagh Edgar, an autumn 2023 born calf, bred by William Edwards of Tempo. Ballyreagh Edgar is sired by Beauty Hill Edgar, a very high genomic rated bull.

Champion pair was won by N&M Moilies with a pair of January 2024 born heifer calves both sired by Glenfield Max. Chris commented ‘that in the pairs class there were indeed some outstanding cattle, but he could not go past the two young heifer calves who were in his opinion the best matching pair of animals. Reserve Champion pair went to previous prize winners in their classes owned by Robert Davis with his senior bull Curraghnakeely Crackerjack and his senior cow Ballyvesey Maeve.

Champion Young Handler went to Sommer Garrett of Carrickfergus who impressed the judge with how well she handled her animal in the showring.

Judge Chris Ball thanked the committee of Antrim Show and the Irish Moiled Cattle Society for inviting him to Judge the (NI) IMCS National commenting that the standard of the Irish Moiled cattle was outstanding in Northern Ireland and the future of the breed is looking very positive.

Chairperson Michelle McCauley thanked Chris Ball for judging the Irish Moiled Cattle classes at Antrim Show. Michelle also thanked the Antrim show cattle committee and stewards, Mr & Mrs Eccles for the smooth and professional running of the classes, to the sponsors Fane Valley, Ulster Bank, Laurel View Farm and Moyletra Moiles for sponsoring the championships and classes and to all the exhibitors who turned out a fantastic display of Irish Moiled’s, with a special mention to Rachel Garrett for photographing and capturing the event.

While agricultural shows in Northern Ireland are coming to an end, there are still events happening - Tullamore Show on Sunday 11th August which has Irish Moiled classes, the judge for the occasion is Robert Davis. On Sunday 18th August, there will also be several IMCS directors at Bunratty castle, Co.Clare along with a display of Irish Moileds to represent the rare breed day at Bunratty folk park.

On Sunday 1st September a farm walk will take place to see the Killua herd of Irish Moileds, at Killua Castle, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath. The IMCS International online show results will be announced on show day, 7th September 2024. The closing date for the online show is Sat 24th August. Chris Ball will be judging the haltered section and Mark Logan will be judging the non-haltered section. A number of GB directors will be attending and manning the IMCS Society stand at Westmorland County Show on 11th & 12th September. The H & H Magnificent Moilies Online Auction will take place from 19th – 21st September 2024.

For further details on the above please follow the IMCS facebook page and website or email [email protected]

Results

Cow class: 1st R&C Maxwell – Beechmount Daisy 6; 2nd Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Maeve; 3rd Brian O’Kane – Braefield Rachel

Senior heifer class: 1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Lily 0595; 2nd R&C Maxwell – Glassdrummond Crocus

Junior Heifer class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 422

Senior Bull class: 1st Robert Davis – Curraghnakeely CrackerJack

Junior bull class: 1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sportsman

Heifer calf class: 1st Robert Boyle – Beechmount Annalise; 2nd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0650; 3rd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Penny lee 0647

Bull calf class: 1st N&M Moilies – Ballyreagh Edgar

Pairs

Champion pair – N&M Moilies

Reserve champion pair – Robert Davis

Young Handlers

Champion Young Handler; Sommer Garrett

Calf championship

Champion calf; Robert Boyle - Beechmount Annalise

Reserve champion Calf; N&M Moilies – Ballyreagh Edgar

Junior Championship

Junior champion; N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sportsman

Reserve junior champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 422

Senior Championship

Senior champion; Robert Davis - Curraghnakeely Crackerjack

Reserve senior champion; R&C Maxwell – Beechmount Daisy 6

Overall Championship

Overall breed champion; Robert Davis – Curraghnakeely CrackerJack

Reserve overall breed champion; Robert Boyle - Beechmount Annalise

Young handler champion was awarded to Sommer Garrett

Champion pair went to N&M Moilies with 2 heifer calves. Also photographed is David Scott, sponsor.

Curraghnakeely Lily 0595 with calf at foot exhibited by N&M Moilies won 1st place in the senior heifer class. Also in photograph is David Scott, sponsor