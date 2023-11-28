Irish Pigeon Night of the Year – Maguire Family win Kings Cup

As is the tradition last season’s winner of the Kings Cup C McArdle & Sons, came forward to present the award to this season’s winners Mark Maguire & Son from Millvale in Newry. It was tinged with a bit of sadness that the great Malachy Maguire had passed away earlier in the year, how he would have enjoyed the presentation this season. In memory the loft have named their Kings Cup winner “Mal’s Dream”. Martin Graham from Ballymena joined the elite of the sport in 2023 when he won two Irish Nationals to add to the first one which he collected in 2018, taking 1st Open INFC in the Yearling National Sennen Cove. This year he wins the Yearling Nat for the second time and to follow that up with the Young Bird Grand National Penzance, the first loft in the history of the all-Ireland INFC to win two cross channel Nationals in one season. Other than Skibbereen, INFC Patron Ronnie Johnston checked from memory and discovered Ron Williamson did a double in 2004. 1st Open OB Skibbereen and followed that up with 1st Open Friendship Nat Fougeres when just two birds recorded in race time, Mr & Mrs Beattie had the other one. The Mid Antrim area and especially Ballymena & District HPS, have a long tradition of success and many of the old lofts that excelled were household names in the sport. The loft of J W & T Harper won the Old Bird Friendship Nat Falaise in 1977 and then the YB Nat Penzance in 1978, and the late William Erwin won the NIPA Old Bird Derby 1962 and then brought the famous Kings Cup to the town when “Moonlight Mannequin” won 1st Open INFC from Nantes in 1968 recording velocity 980ypm. His was one of the very few lofts to win both the NIPA and INFC Old Bird classic events from France. The final presentation is that of National Champion won this year in a close finish by R G & G Donaldson from Edgarstown in Portadown winners of the Friendship Nat St Malo, runner-up was Tom Mashall of Newtownbreda who won both France races in the East Down Combine. At least 10 former Kings Cup winners were in attendance.