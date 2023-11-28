Irish Pigeon Night of the Year – Maguire Family win Kings Cup
It was another packed house, and we had a bit of a new team involved at the top table including new President Wesley Sawyers and new Chairman Cormac O’Hare, joined by long time Secretary Trevor Topping and guests for the evening Leonard McCavery who had just retired as Chairman for 10 seasons and from England John Wheatcroft GB Team Manager for the Olympiad Show.
The Chairman welcomed the members and friends who had travelled from across Ireland, and he introduced the top table and guests. Brendan McLaughlin said grace followed by another excellent meal served by the staff at Stormont Hotel.
Prior to the presentation Len McCavery said it was an honour to have served as Chair for a decade and how pleased he was to be asked to assist with the prize presentation this year. He thanked all the members who had assisted during the year, especially during the major races and congratulated the winners.
INFC Patron Ronnie Johnston was then invited to conduct the presentation, assisted by INFC officials. What a fantastic job, which Ronnie has done for several years.
As is the tradition last season’s winner of the Kings Cup C McArdle & Sons, came forward to present the award to this season’s winners Mark Maguire & Son from Millvale in Newry. It was tinged with a bit of sadness that the great Malachy Maguire had passed away earlier in the year, how he would have enjoyed the presentation this season. In memory the loft have named their Kings Cup winner “Mal’s Dream”. Martin Graham from Ballymena joined the elite of the sport in 2023 when he won two Irish Nationals to add to the first one which he collected in 2018, taking 1st Open INFC in the Yearling National Sennen Cove. This year he wins the Yearling Nat for the second time and to follow that up with the Young Bird Grand National Penzance, the first loft in the history of the all-Ireland INFC to win two cross channel Nationals in one season. Other than Skibbereen, INFC Patron Ronnie Johnston checked from memory and discovered Ron Williamson did a double in 2004. 1st Open OB Skibbereen and followed that up with 1st Open Friendship Nat Fougeres when just two birds recorded in race time, Mr & Mrs Beattie had the other one. The Mid Antrim area and especially Ballymena & District HPS, have a long tradition of success and many of the old lofts that excelled were household names in the sport. The loft of J W & T Harper won the Old Bird Friendship Nat Falaise in 1977 and then the YB Nat Penzance in 1978, and the late William Erwin won the NIPA Old Bird Derby 1962 and then brought the famous Kings Cup to the town when “Moonlight Mannequin” won 1st Open INFC from Nantes in 1968 recording velocity 980ypm. His was one of the very few lofts to win both the NIPA and INFC Old Bird classic events from France. The final presentation is that of National Champion won this year in a close finish by R G & G Donaldson from Edgarstown in Portadown winners of the Friendship Nat St Malo, runner-up was Tom Mashall of Newtownbreda who won both France races in the East Down Combine. At least 10 former Kings Cup winners were in attendance.
Many thanks again this year to my daughter Bronagh for the help in getting me ready and for Adie who looked after the photos, a real busy day.
Irish National Flying Club Trophy and Award Winners 2023
King George V Challenge Cup—Saint Allouestre. Grand National old bird race winner. Mark Maguire & Son Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 978
Nelson Vase – Saint Allouestre O.B.-- 1st RPRA member after winner in the Kings Cup race. J. Murtagh & Son Ballyholland H.P.S. Vel. 972
Gilliland Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. -- 1st IHU member after winner in the Kings Cup race. F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 955
East Down Combine Cup--Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st E.D.C. member in the Kings Cup race. T. Marshall & Son Newtownbreda H.P.S. Vel. 952
Ulster Federation Cup –Saint Allouestre O.B. 1st Ulster Federation member in the Kings Cup race. Not Won.
N.I.P.A. Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B--1st NIPA member in the Kings Cup race. Mark Maguire & Son Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 978
Joe Cullen Memorial Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st East Coast Fed. member in the Kings Cup race. F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 955
Billy Ingle Trophy-- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st Irish South Road Federation member in the Kings Cup race. Not Won.
S.L.F. Cup--- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st South Leinster Fed. member in the Kings Cup race. L. McCall Wicklow South Road R.P.C. Vel. 941
Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy-- Saint Allouestre O.B. Furthest flying member in the King’s Cup open prizes. D. & H. Stuart Ballymoney H.P.S. 521 Miles, 101st Open Vel. 264
Harkness Rose Bowl—Saint Allouestre O.B.--Best two bird average Kings Cup. F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 949
Joe Doheny Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. Single bird challenge Kings Cup race. F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 955
Robinson Trophy—Saint Allouestre O.B. 14th position in the Kings Cup. F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 894
McCloud Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st Yearling in the Kings Cup. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S.. Vel. 948
Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup--Skibbereen O.B-- Inland National. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S.. Vel. 1284
Gerald Delaney Trophy—Skibbereen O.B.—Best section winning velocity after winning section. K. Allister Monaghan H.P.S. Vel. 1263
Framed Diploma – Skibbereen O.B. – Lowest section winning velocity. R. & P. Brennan Three Counties R.P.C. Vel. 1222
Friendship Cup—Saint Malo O.B.-- Friendship National. R. G. & G Donaldson Edgarstown H.P.S. Vel. 1682
British Barcelona Club Trophy—Saint Malo O.B.-- 2nd position in the Friendship National. Capper Bros. Bondhill Social H.P.S. Vel. 1679
John Millar Logistics Trophy – Saint Malo O.B. - 1st member in the section not winning the open. G. O’Reilly Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 1599
Henry Beattie & Son Trophy— Saint Malo O.B.—Best two bird average Friendship National. T. McClean Edgarstown H.P.S. Vel. 1624
Irvine Trophy—Best Average O.B. Nationals Saint. Malo and Saint Allouestre. T. McClean Edgarstown H.P.S. Vel. 1168
Nelson Corry Trophy—Penzance O.B.—Yearling National. Martin Graham Ballymena & District H.P.S. Vel. 1398
James McGrugan Memorial Cup Penzance Yearling National— Section winner not winning the open. Zeballos & Thorpe Trim R.P.C. Vel. 1384
Sam Buckley Memorial Cup – Best two bird average Penzance Yearling National. Zeballos & Thorpe Trim R.P.C. Vel. 1384
Charles Ingle Memorial Trophy—10th Open position Penzance Yearling National. K. O’Brien & Son Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 1255
J.M.K. McGugan Perpetual Cup--- Penzance —Y.B. Channel Grand National. Martin Graham Ballymena & District H.P.S. Vel. 1452
William Erwin Memorial Cup- Penzance- 1st South Section in Channel Y.B. National. D. Mooney Dublin North County R.P.C. Vel. 1255
De-Scheemaecker Trophy- Penzance Y.B- Best two bird average in Channel Y.B. National. B. & D. Coyle Coleraine Premier H.P.S. Vel. 1337
Tom Marshall Trophy—Skibbereen—Y.B. Inland National Bolger Family Blackwater R.P.C. Vel. 1553
Framed Diploma -- Skibbereen – Y.B. Inland National Middle section winner. B. & P. McEvoy E.C.F. Castlebellingham R.P.C. Vel. 1396
Framed Diploma – Skibbereen --- Y.B. Inland National North section winner. Mr & Mrs G. Delaney Dromore H.P.S. Vel. 1352
J. Gilmour Memorial Cup. Best average Saint Allouestre O. B. and Penzance Yearling Nationals. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 988
A. Darragh Cup Best average Penzance Yearling and St. Malo Friendship Nationals. M. Gillan Newry & District H.P.S. Vel. 1423
Jarvis Cup—Best Average Penzance and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. G. Marsden Hillsboriugh & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1328
Rhead Trophy Best Average – Saint Allouestre O.B. and Penzance Y.B. Nationals. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1059
Diamond Cup—Best Average Saint Allouestre O.B. Penzance Yearling and Penzance Y.B. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1059
Harkers Trophy—Best Average Penzance Yearling and Penzance Y. B. Nationals. Martin Graham Ballymena & District H.P.S. Vel. 1424
Robin Duddy Trophy. Penzance Y. B. Furthest flying member in the Penzance Young Bird channel national open prizes.S. Laverty Ballymoney H.P.S. 75th Open, 346 miles Vel. 1122
Charles Hunniford Memorial Trophy --- Best average (North Section) Skibbereen O.B. & Y.B. nationals. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1304
The New North Cup --- Best Average Penzance Yearling, Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Saint Malo Friendship, Penzance Young Bird Nationals. R. G. & G. Donaldson Edgarstown H.P.S. Vel. 1144
President’s Cup--- Best Average Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Penzance Yearling, Penzance Y.B. and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1099
De-Scheemaecker Trophy--Runner up fo best average all races. T. Marshall & Son Newtownbreda H.P.S. Vel. 1114
Erwin Trophy—Best Average all races. R. G. & G. Donaldson Edgarstown H.P.S. Vel. 1155
LADIES PRIZES WON BY - Jeff Greenaway, Martin Grahamm Mark Maguire & Son, R. G. & G. Donaldson, Martin Graham and Bolger Family.
Framed Diplomas Sponsored By Danny Dixon (Dunloy, Co Antrim) Saint Allouestre Single Bird Challenge. 1st F. Moran Malahide & District R.P.C. 2nd J. McMaw Carrick Social H.P.S. 3rd R. G. & G. Donaldson Edgarstown H.P.S. Congratulations to the winners.
INFC Awards 2023 cont. –
King’s Cup Merit Awards 2023 – Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Kings Cup prizes.
Jeff. McMaw
Carrick Social H.P.S.
“Willowdene Boy”
Mealy Cock
GB21C-03985
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 228th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 13th Open
Fintan Moran
Malahide & District R.P.C.
Red Hen
IHU20S-005774
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 71st Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 3rd Open
R. G. & G. Donaldson
Edgarstown H.P.S.
“Firefly”
Blue Chequer Hen
GB20B-53620
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 81st Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 16th Open
N. Black & Son.
Dromara H.P.S.
Grizzle Cock
GB18D-06230
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 158th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 42nd Open
N. Black & Son.
Dromara H.P.S.
Blue Chequer Cock
GB18D-06253
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 246th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 47th Open
N. Black & Son.
Dromara H.P.S.
Blue Hen
GB20D-20647
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 202nd Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 32nd Open
N. Black & Son.
Dromara H.P.S.
Blue Chequer Hen
GB19D-26141
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 33rd Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 83rd Open
D. Corrigan
Boyne Valley R.P.C.
“Grace”
Dark Chequer Hen
IHU18S-065794
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 23rd Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 40th Open
G. & C. Simmons
Edgarstown H.P.S.
Blue Chequer Cock
GB21E-28739
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 133rd Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 35th Open
E. Murtagh & Sons
Individual North
“Lmurt”
Blue Bar w/f Cock
GB18H-12149
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 179th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 43rd Open
S. Corrigan
Loughgall H.P.S.
“Checker Boy”
Blue Chequer Cock
GB20L-05055
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 176th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 68th Open
A. Thompson
Ballyclare & District H.P.S.
Pencil Blue Pied Cock
GB20B-18578
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 34th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 86th Open
A. Thompson
Ballyclare & District H.P.S.
Blue Hen
GB20B-18545
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 229th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 90th Open
G. Buckley & Son
Annaghmore H.P.S.
Blue Chequer Hen
GB19A-29817
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 42nd Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 45th Open
A. & N. Lewis
Doagh & District H.P.S.
Black Cock
GB20D-13043
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 40th Open
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2023 59th Open
Gordon Bros & Sons
Killyleagh Central
Mark of Steel
Blue Cock
GB21B-07327
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2022 112th Open
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2023 48th Open
R. Duddy
Ballyclare & District H.P.S.
Cloughan Conviction
Blue Hen
GB20B-18012
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2022 112th Open
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2023 39th Open
Donnelly Bros Millvale HPS
Pencil Pied Hen
GB20C-39696
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2022 15th Open
St. Allouestre Kings Cup 2023 22nd Open.
Friendship National Cup Merit Awards 2023 – Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Friendship National prizes.
C. & R. McIntyre.
Cullybackey
Blue Bar Cock
GB19C-01915
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 64th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 52nd Open
C. & L. Woodside
Ballyclare & District H. P. S.
“Noel Gift”
Blue Cock
GB20B-19687
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 48th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 70th Open
Hand & Kallmeyer
Skerries R.P.C.
“Mrs Hand”
Blue Chequer Hen
IHU21S-111452
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 71st Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 28th Open
Adair & McComb’s
Crossgar H.P.S.
“Jo-Jo”
Blue Hen
Blue Hen
GB20B-53348
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 53rd Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 36th Open
C. O’Hare & Son
Ballyholland
Blue Ch w/f Hen
GB21A-11093
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 80th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 60th Open
Ronnie Williamson
Newry & District H.P.S.
Blue Cock
GB19C-25431
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 86th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2023 82nd Open.