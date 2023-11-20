​For the last number of years, the RPRA (Irish Region) awards have been presented at the annual NIPA Ladies Night, venue for the 2023 presentation was the Ballymac Hotel.

Just for the record along with the usual Mileage Awards we have a Meritorious Award for Individual Bird performance in each of the NIPA Sections and usually two cross channel races from Talbenny and Penzance. The awards were presented by the Irish Region Secretary Noel Higginson.

Looking forward to next year the AGM has been arranged for Saturday 3rd February 2024, in Christ Church, Lisburn starting at 1.00pm sharp. Castledawson HPS have resigned.

Irish Region Awards 2023 – Individual bird Talbenny (2) & Penzance: Sect A - J Hanson Coleraine Premier Vel 1269, Sect B - T Whyte Ahoghill Vel 1323, Sect C - J & D Braniff Glen Vel 1313, Sect D - S G Briggs Lisburn Vel 1235, Sect E - G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1355, Sect F - McGimpsey Bros Ards Vel 1069, Sect - G Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze Vel 1317, Sect H - D Booth Mourne Vel 1295

Overall Winner top velocity - G & A Cam pbell Armagh Vel 1355.

Irish Region Mileage Awards 2023: 0-250 Miles won by J Greenaway Hills & Maze, 251-450 Miles won by M Graham Ballymena, 450 + won by M Maguire & Son Newry & Dist

Best Y B Performance 2023 - Brendan Morgan Coalisland

Best O B Performance 2023 - Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze

Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2023: 0-250 won by Chloe Chambers Newry & Dist, 251-450 won by Mullen Bros Edgarstown

RPRA Irish Region Young Fancier of the Year 2023: H T & J Larkin Meadows

Runner-Up: Chloe Chambers Newry & District

NI Show Scene

Edgarstown HPS 1st Show -1st K Shannon, 2nd T McClean, 3rd K Shannon, Res G & C Simmons, VHC K Shannon, HC K Shannon, C T McClean. Best w/f K Shannon. Best Mealy R & J McCracken. Well done Kieran Shannon taking a very impressive 5 cards in our first show of the season. Thanks to Matt McCabe & Clive Rollins for judging.

Edgarstown HPS 2nd show -1st R Bell & sons, 2nd K Shannon, 3rd S&E Buckley, RES S&E Buckley, VHC K Shannon, HC K Shannon, C D Love. Special best check pied J Sterritt. Special best Red Check P Hope. If anyone has an extra pigeon home with them it’s Davy Loves. Well done to R Bell & sons taking the win also special mention to young Jude Lutton winning with his mealy pied cock that won him few shows last year to well done young man. Thanks to the judges P Calvin, D Calvin and S Elginton and for their show special. Next week’s show will be on Thursday night, 23rd November with P Hope and M Hughes in charge. Specials for best Gay pied and Dark Check.

Lurgan Social HPS 3rd Show - 1st K Henderson, 2nd Keelie Wright, 3rd Keelie Wright, 4th Keelie Wright, RES Keelie Wright, VHC P Hatchell, HC A McConville, COM A McConville. Best Yb Keelie Wright. Club would like to thank Darren and Debbie Thompson (Nery City) for judging.

Drumnavaddy Inv. HPS. 1st show. 16/11/2023. Total of 128 birds penned.

1.K.Wright, 2.G&S McMullan, 3.K.Wright, 4.J.Smyth& Sons, Res.K.Wright, Vhc.K.Wright, HC.K.Wright, C.J.Mount& Son. Spec. Best Blue Pied D&K.Mallen. The club would like to thank the judges John and Conor McCabe from Newry.

Rasharkin & District HPS held their first show on 18th November old birds through wires and old birds Handled.

The judges for the event were Bobby Coyle who had a super season racing in the Coleraine Premier and Chris McCook from Ballymoney HPS. Willy Gilbert from Ballymena & Dist collected the Red Card in the Through Wires while J & J Greer from Cullybackey had 1st and 2nd in the OB Handled.

Old birds t/w - 1) W & W Gilbert, 2) J & J Greer, 3) J & M Milliken, 4) W & J McLean, Res) J & J Greer, Vhc) A C & T Tweed, HC) J & Milliken, C) W & W Gilbert.

Old Birds Handled - 1) J & J Greer, 2) J & J Greer, 3) A C & T Tweed, 4) W & W Gilbert, Res) W & W Gilbert, Vhc) W & W Gilbert, Hc) A C & T Tweed, C). W & W Gilbert.

Both shows judged by Bobby Coyle Coleraine and Chrissy McCook Ballymoney.

Shows very kindly sponsored by Blue Devil Lofts feeds Henry McLaughlin. Raffle prizes very kindly sponsored by Fullans Eurostar Rasharkin.

Next week’s second show Young Birds T/W and young birds Handled.

Cullybackey HPS hosted the 3rd show in their show series with old bird matched pairs and young bird matched pairs. With 8 fanciers penning 61 pair for judges John McConaghie and Blayne Watton from Ballymoney to judge.

Old Bird matched pairs (34 pair) - 1. J & J Greer, 2. S & N Doherty, 3. J & J Greer, 4. G Gibson, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. G Gibson, Hc. J & J Greer, Commended. J & J Greer.

Young Bird matched pairs (27 Pair) - 1. G Gibson, 2. J & J Greer, 3. W & W Gilbert, 4. G Gibson, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. A Darragh, Hc. J McNaghthen & Son, Commended. B Herbison

Best in Show won by J & J Greer. Raffle winner John McConaghie. Next week is old cocks handled and late breds Handled. Penning 7 to 8 all welcome.

Date for the diary. Saturday 16th December will be the Open Show. With 3 in 1 classes for both old bird and young bird.

Saturday 18th December saw Cullybackey hold their 4th show of the series with old cocks Handled and Late breds Handled. Another good turn out with 9 fanciers penning 94 birds. Thanks to judges Bertie Blair and Mervyn Eagleson from Ballymena & District.

Old Cocks Handled (67 Birds) - 1. J & J Greer, 2. A Darragh, 3. G Gibson, 4. G Gibson, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. A Barkley & Son, Hc. W & W Gilbert, C. A Barkley & Son.

Latebreds (27 Birds) - 1. G Gibson, 2. N & S Anderson , 3. J & J Greer, 4. N & S Anderson, Res. G Gibson, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. A Barkley & Son, C. A Darragh. Best in Show J & J Greer. Raffle winner Neil Anderson. Well done to all card winners. Next week is Old hens Handled and Fancy through wires. Penning 7pm to 8pm all welcome. Open show will be 16th December 2023 with 3 in 1 classes for old and young.

Broughshane HPS pigeon show, the second week was a class for Old Cocks T/W and the judges were Gary Gibson (Cullybackey) and Shane Johnston (Ballymena & District).

Old Cocks T/W - 1st. J & J Greer, 2nd. J & J Greer, 3rd. A Purvis, 4th. M Neilly, Res. J & J Greer, Vhc. Gregg Bros, Hc. J & J Greer, C. W & W Gilbert. Raffle J Greer

Congratulations to J & J Greer for taking 1st & 2nd again this week plus Reserve and HC and well done to everyone who got a card. The club would like to thank the judges G Gibson and S Johnston and thank everyone who supported last night show with an unbelievable turnout of 11 members penning 121 old cocks.

Broughshane HPS show series 3rd show Young Hens T/W

1st. J & J Greer, 2nd. A Purvis, 3rd. A Barkley & Son, 4th. W & W Gilbert, Res. A Barkley & Son, Vhc. W & W Gilbert, Hc. A Barkley & Son, C. Gregg Bros. Raffle John Getty. Congratulations to J & J Greer on the hat-trick of show wins at Broughshane this year and congratulations to all the card winners. The club would like to thank N & S Anderson (Cullybackey) for judging and thank everyone who supported last night’s show with 9 members penning 88 birds.

Kells and District HPS show - Week two 08/11/23.

Old hens T/W 11 fanciers penned 100 pigeons

Result: 1. A. Barkley&Son, 2. Gregg Brothers, 3. A Barkley&Son, 4. K&K Kernohan, Res. K&K Kernohan, V. H. C. M. Neilly, H. C. J&J Greer, C. V. Montgomery. Thank you to tonight’s judges Mervyn Eagleson & Martin Graham (Ballymena & District). Well done to the winner tonight A.Barkley&Son. Well done to all card winners. Raffle winner - M. Neilly. Thank you to everyone who showed and supported us again this week. Next week 15/11/23 will be Young Cocks T/W. Penning from 7-8 - Everyone welcome.

Kells and District HPS Show Week 3 Young Cocks T/W -10 fanciers penned 88 pigeons. W &W Gilbert, 2. J. Getty, 3. W & W Gilbert, 4. J & J Greer, Res. Blair & Rankin, V. H. C. W & W Gilbert, H. C. K & K Kernohan, C. A. Barkley & Son. Well done to W & W Gilbert for taking top place. Well done to all card winners this week. Raffle winner was J. Getty. Thank you to tonight's judges S & R Hope for judging (Crumlin & District). Thank you to everyone who showed and continue to support the show.

INFC Charity Show to be held on the Saturday 2nd December 2023 in Lagan Valley Leisure Plex Lisburn BT28 1LP. Show opens at 9.00am. The auction of pigeons, donated by many top fanciers, kindly sold by Sawyers Pigeon Auctions at 4.00pm. Entrance fee is £5 sterling, with entry to draw for Kit of 2024 Young Birds, kindly donated by K. Rooney & Son.

The following stand holders that have confirmed:

Universal Pigeon Products (Jeff Greenaway), Tom Cairns Loft Products, Robert & June Kirkwood (Gem & Pigeon Products), Richard Donnelly (Natural feeds), Mr & Mrs Gerald Delaney (Oroory Stud), RGG Donaldson (United Lofts), Gary Jennings (Blaris Lofts), John & Viv Abernethy (Harmony Lofts), Roy Irwin (Arlington Lofts), Dorothy Smyth (Benzing ETS), Laurence Hanson Pigeons. Plus others to be finalised.

Racing Pigeons Classes (3 in 1) TTW, Handled & Eyesight. All Birds Must be under 10 Years of Age

Best In Show, Best Opposite Sex, Best Young Bird. Racing Pigeon Entries Submitted Day Of Show.

Show Racers and Variety Pigeons to be Pre-Booked. Contact Les Hope 07801203997. All show entries must be penned from 9-1030am. Judging starts at 11.00am SHARP.

Larne & District will have a Moot in the local Clubrooms at Glenarm Road on Friday 1st December at 7.00pm.

1 . martinbarkley.jpg Martin Graham with the Kells winners in Old Hens T/W, A Barkley & Son. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . greerobhand.jpg The winners of old Birds Handled at Rasharkin J & J Greer with judges Bobby Coyle and Chrissy McCook. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . blairgreer.jpg Jamie Greer (r) winner of Old Cocks at Cullybackey with judge Bertie Blair. Photo: freelance Photo Sales