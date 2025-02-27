Irish singing sensations lead the line-up for June’s Royal Highland Hoolie

Nathan Carter

The line-up for this year’s Royal Highland Hoolie, which will see some of Scotland and Ireland’s liveliest musicians take to the stage, has been revealed, with folk and country acts set to entertain crowds across two nights in June as part of the Royal Highland Show.

Headlining on Friday 20th June is The Whistlin' Donkeys, a lively six-piece Irish folk-rock band known for their electrifying live performances and modern twist on traditional tunes. They will be supported by Trail West, who are back by popular demand for this year, and will bring more of their energetic fusion of traditional West Coast folk music and fresh contemporary sound. Mànran, a dynamic Scottish folk-rock band known for their powerful blend of traditional Gaelic music with modern rock and infectious energy will also take to the stage.

On Saturday 21st June, chart-topping Irish country star Nathan Carter will headline the night with his signature high-energy performance, bringing a fresh twist to Irish country music. He will be joined by The Tumbling Paddies, who will entertain Hoolie-goers with a blend of traditional and modern sounds. More acts are set to be announced soon.

Mark Currie, Royal Highland Centre Director of Venue, said: “This is the third year of the Royal Highland Hoolie, and every year it just gets bigger and better. Set against the backdrop of one of Europe’s most prestigious agricultural shows, The Royal Highland Hoolie is a celebration of the fantastic homegrown talent produced by Scotland and Ireland. It’s an honour to welcome so many incredible folk and country music acts to the Royal Highland Centre, helping to create what we are sure will be a truly unforgettable weekend for both the agricultural community and music fans alike.

“A range of ticket options are available, including limited early bird offer on Hoolie only tickets, combined Royal Highland Show and Royal Highland Hoolie tickets, offering a discounted rate for those wanting to experience both events. It’s going to be an incredible few nights!”

Ian Smith from Trail West, said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to perform at the Highland Hoolie for the second year running! The Highland Show is a big event in the calendar of many islanders so it’s great to be involved again.

“The energy of the crowd and the atmosphere of the event were incredible last year and it’s an honour be to part of another brilliant line-up. We’re looking forward to hitting the stage at the Royal Highland Centre again on Friday 20th June.”

Early Bird standalone Hoolie tickets will be available for a limited time at £35 each. Tickets are onsale now from the Royal Highland Show website: www.royalhighlandshow.org.uk.

The Highland Hoolie is run in partnership with promoters Farmers Bash.

Farmers Bash organiser Nigel Campbell, said: “The talent joining us for this year’s Hoolie is truly outstanding. Audiences are in for a real treat! We can’t wait to see these musicians perform at the Royal Highland Centre for what promises to be another unforgettable weekend of live music.”