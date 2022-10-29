ISA AGM hears future is bright for local shows

All the Northern Region Shows ran in 2022 with the exception of Newry and they all reported good attendances in spite of the fact some sections of their programmes had to be curtailed due to Covid rules.

There was also a new show joining the ranks of the ISA this year, Enniskillen Horse and Pony Show, which was a huge success by all accounts.

The rumours that after a two year break many shows would not survive, have proved to be unfounded. There seems to be a growing appetite from the general public to visit shows and to enjoy the convivial family atmosphere that they have to offer. This bodes well for the future.

Attending the meeting

At the meeting, special praise was directed to the ISA National Secretary, Jim Harrison, who had worked constantly over a period of three years to secure funding from the Minister of Agriculture to support Northern Ireland Shows and this eventually succeeded. Many local shows now have made applications for funding and, hopefully, this will be paid out soon.

Jim was thankful to DAERA and the Minister for their financial assistance and their recognition of the economic and social benefits that shows bring to their respective communities and he promised members that his continued objective was to lobby the Government to support these long-established events to ensure that they will continue to survive and flourish.

As this is the National President, Catherine Gallagher's, last Northern Region AGM, she was thanked her for her tireless work over the past three years and especially in 2022 when she attended over 50 shows throughout Ireland. She told members that she hadn't spent a weekend at home since May!

The ISA National AGM will be held in the The Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo on Saturday, 26th November and all Northern Region Members are welcome to attend.

