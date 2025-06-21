Island Farm Angus bows out in style

With every lot on the market from the word go, auctioneer Richard Beattie was met with spirited bidding from the ringside and online through marteye.

The lead call of 11,000 guineas was paid for Blelack Princess Chartreuse T848, a 2017 daughter of Warrenho Emperor M425 out of the highly regarded show cow Blelack Cinders M965. There was huge interest in this top performing female who sold with her March heifer calf at foot. The purchaser was Mark Wattie, Tonley Angus, Aberdeenshire.

Keen to tap into the same genetics was Samantha Allen, Victoria Bridge, who parted with 8200 guineas to secure a daughter of Blelack Princess Chartreuse T848. This eye catching four year old daughter of Stouphill Marcus Prince U251 was accompanied by her heifer calf out of Blelack Dark Magic.

Another matron that earned the name of one of the herd’s top performers was Weeton Evora S489, with her genetics in fierce demand. Her two year old daughter Island Farm Evora Mist Z554 attracted a final bid of 7400 guineas from new breeder James Johnston, Aghalee.

Island Farm Evora X075 was snapped up by Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Angus for 7000 guineas. She sold with her March bull calf at foor by Blelack Dark Magic.

Chasing this at 7100 guineas was Island Farm Pretty Y145, who was Junior Champion at Clogher Show as a yearling. At note, this quality lot is a daughter of Ribble Passionetta N010, and was purchased by Wesley Hamilton, Cookstown.

Brisk trade was also recorded for a selection of naturally produced young bulls. These sold to heights of 8200 guineas paid out by Gerry McGreevy, Hilltown for a quality two year old son of Dark Magic out of the home bred dam Island Farm Pippy X891.

Yearling heifers met with spirited bidding with Island Farm Elle Evora A646 changing hands at 6000 guineas. Out of the mighty Weeton Evora S489 who’s progeny dominated the dispersal, she is another daughter of the stock bull Blelack Dark Magic X124 and now joins James Johnston, Aghalee.

The Island Farm herd was founded by selecting a small number of females from top herds on the mainland. Given movement restrictions from the mainland this helped heighten the demand from breeders to secure these sought after genetics on their doorstep resulting in a 100 percent clearance.

Kevin McOscar would like to thank all those who assisted in any way to ensure the sale was a success and wish all of the purchasers well with their stock.

Auctioneers: Richard Beattie, Beatties Livestock Sales, Omagh

Photos: Agriimages

