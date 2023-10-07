It’s business as usual at LMC

Colin Smith

He added: “Our business plan for 2023/24 was agreed some months ago: work continues to ensure it is implemented in full.

“It relates a planned programme of work, covering the various pillars of activity undertaken by the Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These are: the co-ordination of the Northern Ireland Beef & Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS); the effective marketing of farm quality assured beef and lamb on home and export markets, communicating the nutritional benefits of farm quality beef and lamb, courtesy of our successful schools’ programme, LMC’s market information and price reporting services and our active involvement in preparing for the rolling out of Northern Ireland’s Carbon Programme. “

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin continued: “All of this work continues apace.”

But Colin Smith also recognises that key strategic decisions will have to be taken by a fully constituted LMC board in the very near future.

“Recent months have seen former LMC chair, plus four other board members complete their terms of office.”

The full board comprises of an independently appointed chairperson plus five other board members, again all independently appointed through the public appointments process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Smith again: “I am hopeful that the outstanding board appointments will be made in the very near future.

“Having a full cohort of board members in place will allow for agreement on a number of key issues that will impact directly on the future policies implemented by LMC.”

Chief among these will be the ratification of a strategic plan for the three-year period: 2024 to 2027.

Colin Smith explained: “The work provides the framework for the broad direction that LMC will want to take at a time when all sectors of farming in Northern Ireland are facing up to fundamental change."

Turn to page 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Its agreement will require a detailed level of interaction with LMC’s key stakeholders.

“It is vitally important that our key stakeholders support the principles established with the plan.

“LMC has a very strong track record in delivering for Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep sectors over many years.

“It’s important that all of this is built on for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The coming years will see fundamental change in the way that government support is made available to the farming sectors.

“This evolution will be centred around improving the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s farming businesses.