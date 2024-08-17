It’s turning out to be another challenging year for the arable sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The very wet conditions that have impacted across the European Union (EU) this summer have combined to deliver the smallest feed wheat crop since 2018, writes Richard Halleron.

​Back then, the culprit was also the weather: drought conditions, as opposed to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) is confirming that across the EU-27, feed wheat production is now pegged at just 116.50 Mt. The initial projection was compiled by the France-based organisation: Stratégie Grains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is 5.8 Mt lower than the company’s previous projection and would be the smallest crop since 2018 wheat crop of 114.8 Mt. Grain quality issues have also been highlighted.

The very wet conditions that have impacted across the European Union

Last Friday saw the French government cut its estimate of the country’s feed wheat crop by 3.3 Mt to 26.3 Mt.

This is down 25% from 2023 and is the smallest crop since 1987.

Better weather over the past week has helped the French wheat harvest. But progress is still 8 days behind average.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rain has also delayed Germany’s harvest, with anecdotal reports of lower yields and protein contents but also notable regional variation.

The very wet conditions that have impacted across the European Union

The German Statistics Office put its first estimate of the 2024 wheat crop at 19.7 Mt, down from 21.5 Mt in 2023 and the lowest since 2003.

At 50.6 Mt, Stratégie Grains’ latest estimate for the EU-27 barley crop is still above 2023’s very small crop. But it is now below the five-year average.

EU maize production in 2024 is set to total 60 Mt and is below last year’s crop output figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is despite a larger area, and is due to the heat waves in Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, a positive maize outlook in the United States (US) is limiting gains in international feed grain prices. And more downward market pressure could follow could yet bring more pressure.

The US national weather service has confirmed that average temperatures across the ‘Corn Belt’ were below the long-term average.

This is typically associated with US yields being close to, or above, their long-term trend. In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to increase its yield forecast over the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will come courtesy of an upcoming World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate.

While the Irish wheat harvest has yet to get underway, winter barley yields in 2024 have been disappointing. This reflects the very poor conditions at time of sowing last year. In contrast, many Irish wheat crops are looking well at the present time.

However, the weather at harvest will be a significant determinant of final yields and grain quality.

An Ulster Farmers’ Union perspective

The winter oilseed rape and barley harvest is almost completed across most of Northern Ireland, according to Christopher Gill, the chairman of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) seeds and cereals committee.

“Yields have been a bit if a mixed bag,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rape is averaging 1.6 to 1.7t/ac with farmers in the north west securing yields in the region of 1.4t

“In a good year, growers would be expecting oilseed rape crops to be coming in at 2.2t/ac.

“We finished our own rape harvest earlier this week. All the seed produced is sold to local mills.”

Gill is farm manager at Caledon Estates in Co Tyrone.

He continued: “Winter barely yields are averaging 3.4t/ac. But, again, there has been a wide variation in crop performance this year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UFU representative attributes the relatively poor performance of winter barley crops to the challenging weather and ground conditions when planted-out last back end.

“The wet winter that followed didn’t help matters either,” he commented.

“There was a lot of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus pressure on both wheat and barley crops this year. This is a real yield robber. All the wheat grown on the estate is whole cropped and then included as part of the feed stock used to drive an anaerobic digestion plant.

“But it was obvious as we ensiled the crop that a lot of the wheat had been affected by Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Christopher Gill confirmed that winter wheat will be combined in Northern Ireland this week.

Moisture levels in many crops have fallen to 19%.

“And then it’s on to the spring cereal harvest,” he commented.

“Some spring cereal crops have started to lodge, following last week’s heavy rains. But hopefully, the yield reductions will be maintained at reasonable levels. Both spring barley and oat crops are looking well at the present time.

“Yes, they were planted late in many cases. But crops were not impacted by drought at all this year. And this should hold them in good stead when it comes to the final harvest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Union representative is also conscious that cereal markets are far from spectacular at the present time.

He commented: “Current grain prices do not reward farmers for growing crops that spend between nine and ten months in the ground under extremely wet conditions.

“Nor is the market recognising the challenges posed by the mixed weather at harvest and the fact that 2024 cereal yields will be moderate at best.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers’ Union continues to campaign for bespoke support measures on behalf of the arable sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Gill concluded: “The fact that arable farmers are delivering so much biodiversity in the countryside, given the wide range of crops that they grow, should be officially recognised by the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Maize sector continues to grow

But it’s not all gloom and doom within the tillage sector.

Take maize as a case in point. A leading supplier of seed is confirming a 30% increase in sales, year-on-year. The reality is Maize represents the forage crop option that can deliver the maximum levels of output per acre.

Last year, growers were achieving yields of up to 17t of fresh matter.

A number of factors are driving the increase in Northern Ireland’s maize area. One is the use of the forage to drive the performance of anaerobic digestion (AD) operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, many farmers who previously committed to the crop now regard maize as a much more effective and reliable option.

The availability of new compostable films has been a major step forward in this regard as has been the breeding of earlier-maturing maize varieties, which have been specifically developed to meet the growing conditions that predominate here in Northern Ireland.

Crop management techniques have also evolved to help secure better yields.

One of these is the decision to apply only two thirds of a crop’s total nitrogen at planting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remainder can then be delivered as a liquid fertiliser, along with manganese and zinc, once the crops have become well established.

Liquid fertilisers can be applied using a standard, tractor-mounted sprayer.

Nitrogen made available in this way can have a residual effect over a number of weeks.

This is providing crops with a growth boost when they most need it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weed control measures within maize crops are also becoming more effective.

A herbicide is placed under the plastic at time of planting. A follow-up, contact herbicide can then be applied to tackle weeds growing in the exposed soil between the crop rows about a month after drilling.

This means that farmers need only enter a maize field with a sprayer field twice after planting to ensure the highest standards of crop management.

In addition, maize is highly unlikely to succumb to any form of disease, which means the need to apply fungicides, is more or less, zero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The demands on agricultural land across Northern Ireland continue to increase. AD operators, milk producers and beef farmers all need forages of the high quality in sufficient quantities.

Maize ticks all these boxes: that’s assuming the weather plays fair at the end of September/early October in order to allow the effective harvesting of crops!

Arable farming still has so much to offer

Let’s be honest: 2023 and 2024 have turned out to be two of the most demanding years on record for arable farmers in Northern Ireland.

Cereal growers, in particular, have had a lot to cope with: bad weather and poor prices being at the top of the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But sometimes, it’s very easy to get bogged down in the detail and, in so doing, overlook the big picture.

At a very fundamental level, arable farming must be placed at the very forefront of local agriculture’s response to climate change.

So could this driver alone pave the way for a significant increase in the area of land “tilled” in Northern Ireland?

One has only to quickly peruse the census figures from a century ago to realise that the area of land put under the plough locally was twice as large then as is the case today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So we have the ground: the question is how to make best use of it!

Arable farming has many attractions: there is no day-to-day management of crops while science, in tandem with modern plant breeding, have combined to provide a host of opportunities for production based on high yields and crop quality.

Forage maize is a case in point. Who would have thought ten years ago that we would be growing this highly valuable crop on the scale now apparent?

For the traditional arable farmer specialising in combinable crops the key issue to be tackled is that of putting the single farm payment to best use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expert opinion would strongly indicate that there is a future for wheat and barley production locally.

But it’s got to be based on scale of operation, efficiency of production and the attainment of top yields. These issues also bring into focus factors such as cereal price prospects, conacre lettings and input costs, all of which will be aired – no doubt – at different forums during the period ahead .

Recent trial work has also pointed to the scope of including industrial crops in a well managed rotation. Hemp, sunflowers and a range of other oilseeds may well be options for the future.

So there may well be a bright prospect for arable production in the province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But as is the case in all other sectors of farming, producers must be ready to respond in the wake of fast changing developments. One thing’s for sure though – don’t get rid of the plough just yet!

Meanwhile, The European Commission has revised down production estimates for corn, barley and sunflower seeds.

While high temperatures are negatively affecting sunflower seed production, excessive wet conditions have caused a downward revision to rapeseed yield estimates. Since rapeseed is currently being harvested, the impact is less severe compared with sunflowers, which are still developing and likely to be significantly impacted by the ongoing weather issues

Water shortages in Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary have disrupted the crucial flowering and early seed filling stages, resulting in significant yield reductions in sunflower seed. These countries account for approximately 65 percent of the EU’s sunflower production

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wet weather conditions in Germany, France, and Poland have caused a downward revision of 2.4 percent M-o-M to the EU’s MY2024/25 rapeseed production estimates

Excessive wet weather in Eastern and Northern Europe, combined with dry conditions in Western Europe and Southern Russia, has resulted in lower-than-expected wheat yields. This has led to a downward revision of the for the marketing year (MY) 2024/25 production estimate. Additionally, unusual dryness in eastern Ukraine and southern Russia has created uncertainty regarding the Black Sea's export potential in MY2024/25

Major corn-producing countries including Hungary and Romania are experiencing extreme heat and water deficits. This has disrupted the critical pollinating stage of corn crops, leading to concerns about reduced kernel formation and lower yields

High moisture levels have severely affected winter crops such as barley, impacting both grain weight and quality, in the major producing countries such as Germany, Spain, and France. Together, this accounts for approximately 60 percent of the EU's production.