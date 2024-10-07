Iveagh Area Autumn meeting with a difference!

The Iveagh Area committee decided this year their Autumn Area Meeting would be different. Rather than minutes and reports they treated themselves to afternoon tea at Brownlow House in Lurgan.

Over 100 ladies (both members and guests) enjoyed a talk on Brownlow House's history, sometimes referred to as Brownlow Castle, followed by an afternoon tea to match anything you would get in a top 5-star hotel.

Gail Lynas of Buick House Candles, Banbridge, talked about the history of candle making and the right and wrong things when burning candles. Members were delighted that Federation Chairman, Brenda Richardson, was able to join them, and her presence added to the event.

The atmosphere of the venue, sitting around a table with friends and new faces made the afternoon special and was a further reminder of what the WI is all about.

