The auction held last weekend saw over 2,000 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £22,600 for a New Holland TL100A, outside items selling to £18,900 for a Strautmann 3401 Mega Vitesse forage wagon and inside items selling to £1,400 for an INE245 single phase mig welder.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 30th August with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 19th August with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 28th August.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £22,600 for a New Holland TL100A, £18,900 for a Strautmann 3401 Mega Vitesse forage wagon, £11,400 for a Massey Ferguson 6150, £7,500 for a 1986 John Deere 2850, £5000 for a Massey Ferguson 35 Goldbelly, £5,000 for a 14 tonne tandem axle silage trailer, £4,700 for a 2013 Mitsubishi L200 Warrior, £4,700 for a Herron 12x7 tipping trailer with grain sides and bale extension, £4,700 for a Kane low loader, £4,100 for a 6.3x2.55m low loader, £3,600 for a 12’6 Tuff cattle trailer, £3,200 for a 2015 Honda CRV, £3000 for a Masey Ferguson Industrial 30E, £3000 for a Sandrum 4 furrow reversible plough.

Inside Machinery: £1,400 for an INE245 single phase mig welder, £410 for a Cow Tail pump, £400 for a GDK clay Pigeon trap – battery operated, double throw, pedal launch, £310 for a SIP 302 mig welder, £250 for 5 bags of Agri seed, £230 for a Butchers block, £190 for a large industrial lathe, £180 for a Clarke mig welder, £160 for 9ft step ladders, £160 for a tractor splitter, £160 for a Kuhn blanchard electric motor sprayer, £150 for a Lister diesel water pump, £150 for 3 bags of Agri seat.