James Coulter collected an array of silverware, including the Clyde Memorial Cup for the overall winner, the York Street Cup for the best ins and outs, and the Ardmore Cup for the winner of the world style reversible class.

Runner-up and recipient of the Mobil Oil Company Plaque was the second placed world style reversible competitor Adrian Jamison. He also won the Gallagher Cup for the best finish in the world style classes.

Killead Ploughing Society chairman William Johnston congratulated the competitors and the winners, and thanked everyone who had supported and contributed to the success of the event.

The awards were presented by Mrs Helen Minford.

This year’s judges were William Hood, Robert Brown, George Huey and George Murphy.

Proceeds from the event will be donated Marie Curie.

Killead Ploughing Society is indebted to the following sponsors for their generous support of its 107th match: William Johnston Contracts, Drumhill Tractors, Greenmount Country Stores, Erwin Agri-Care Ltd, George Fleming, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Ashdale Farm, Cowan Bros, Johnston Refrigeration Services, GNG Credit Ltd, Martin Supplies, Firmount Veterinary Clinic and Islandbawn Stores.

Results from the 2024 match include:

Trophies

Clyde Memorial Cup, for the champion-of-the-field: James Coulter.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque, for the runner-up: Adrian Jamison

Des Wright Cup, best opening in World Style class: Rodney Crawford.

Gallagher Cup, best finish in World Style class: Adrian Jamison.

A Pinkerton Cup, best work by a competitor under 25 years: Jack Wright.

York Street Cup, best ins and outs: James Coulter

Wilson Feeds Cup, best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Brian McComb.

RA Erwin Cup, for youngest ploughman: Ben Jamison.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, best turned out tractor and plough: Jack Wright.

McClelland Cup, for winner of 12" World Style class: Rodney Crawford.

Ardmore Cup, for winner of the World Style Reversible class: James Coulter.

Gray Contracts Cup, for winner of under 25 Commercial Reversible class: Daniel Sherry.

Don Wright Cup, for the winner of Commercial Reversible class: Brian McComb.

Macrete (Ireland) Cup, for the winner of the Intermediate Vintage class: David Gratton.

Simms Cup, for winner of the Vintage class: Nigel Gamble.

Classes

Class 1 - Open World Style 12" (Split Openings): 1, Rodney Crawford.

Class 2 - World Style Reversible: 1, James Coulter; 2, Adrian Jamison; 3, Jack Wright.

Class 3 - Under 25, Commercial Reversible: 1, Daniel Sherry; 2, Gary McCammond; 3, Jonny McCammond.

Class 4 - Commercial Reversible, 3 or 4 furrow plough: 1, Brian McComb; 2, Campbell Ward; 3, Alan Wallace.

Class 5 - Intermediate Vintage: 1, David Grattan; 2, Paul Graham; 3, Marc Gamble.

Class 6 - Vintage Classic: 1, Nigel Gamble; 2, Robert Acheson; 3, Jack Moore.

Adrian Jamison was the runner-up at Killead Ploughing Society's 107th match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Rodney Crawford was the winner of the open world style class. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Thomas and Robert Johnston, with ploughing match hosts Cameron and Helen Minford. Picture: Julie Hazelton