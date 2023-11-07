It was a full on and record-breaking Simmental few days at the recent Stirling October Sales with record averages, and new breed sale marks set for both a Simmental bull, and a Simmental female!

Joe Ede presenting the Young Handler trophy to Jamie Dodd, Craigy Simmentals. Pic: McGregor Photography

Going hand in hand with this Simmental sale performance is ensuring that the next generation of Simmental breeders are both encouraged and recognised.

As such, an established and integral part of the Stirling Simmental Sales, both in October and February each year, is the Young Stockperson award. The award is made to the young stockperson who through the three days of the inspection, show, and sale, has stood out in the eyes of the judge for a combination of the preparation and handling of their cattle, keeping their pen and general presentation in first class order, and for the all-round promotion of their entries and the British Simmental breed.

So step up and take a bow Jamie Dodd (12), of Craigy Simmentals, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, Co Down who was adjudged the winner at the recent Stirling Simmental Sale, and in so doing became one of the youngest recipients to win this prestigious award.

Judging the Young Stockperson award was Mr Joe Ede of the noted Fole herd, Stoneleys, Stoke On Trent, who commented: “I watched both Jamie and his younger brother Lewis (10) over the course of the sale and both are very capable young men. Very well presented themselves, and maintaining a very tidy pen, they were always working away with the bull, constantly chatting to each other and with anyone who came to the pen. The bull was so at ease with both boys, and it was clear that they had worked really hard with him prior to Stirling and at the sale itself. It was just great to see and I was more than delighted to make this well-deserved award to Jamie.”

The Young Handler award is open to all working with Simmental sale entries and aged 12 to 26 years of age.

Jamie is a member of Spa Young Farmers Club, Co. Down and enters the Young Handler classes at the local shows that the family attend. In August this year, and picking up another high-profile title, Jamie won the Junior section of the All-Ireland Young Stock Person's event held within Cappamore Show, Co Limerick. In a fantastic family one-two, younger brother Lewis also got in on the awards action when he won the Young Handlers trophy at the recent annual NI Simmental Club dinner on 4th November!

Both Jamie and his brother Lewis have helped the family throughout the show season and had great success at the Royal Ulster Balmoral Show with Auchorachan Majestic taking the Male Championship, and their home bred bull Craigy Notorious taking Reserve Junior Champion to the Overall Supreme. Craigy Notorious also took Male Champion at the Northern Ireland National Show. Extremely keen, capable, and very hands-on boys, parents William and Jane say that Craigy Notorious was ‘picked from the pens’ by Jamie and Lewis who both spotted his potential at an early age. In what was the herd’s sale debut at Stirling, Craigy Notorious sold for 4500gns to GM Mitchell & Son, Hilton of Carslogie, Fife. The Craigy pedigree herd currently consists of 25 breeding females and was established in 2007.

So it’s a massive well done to Jamie and to his brother Lewis, terrific achievements by both, and two Simmental breeders for the future to very much keep an eye on!