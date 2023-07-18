The local rural business accountant was driven to the countryside celebration in supreme comfort – thanks to the Fastrac’s unique all-round suspension – in the passenger seat of James Forknall’s Fastrac driven by her bridesmaid Lucy West.

The other bridesmaids were chauffeured in the four-Fastrac cavalcade by Thomas Eckley in his father Guy Eckley’s tractor, and Will Thomson’s pair of Fastracs driven by himself and Scott Matthews.

Groom Stuart Mason, who provides livestock fencing and other contracting services to local farmers in Kent, said: “The four Fastracs made a brilliant sight as they approached Broad Oak Farm where the celebration was held.

Get me to the church on time!

“All the guests were outside cheering and waving to greet them – but we did allow Henri to dismount out of sight so she could get out of the cab and down the steps in her wedding dress as graciously as she could!”

The happy couple were delighted by their farming chums’ offer of the four Fastracs as wedding celebration transport; they are all maintained and supported with parts by JCB southern England dealership Haynes Bros, where Stuart completed an agricultural engineering apprenticeship some years ago.

Stuart added: “I think poor Scott spent the best part of three days washing and cleaning the tractors, as well as a JCB telehandler, for our big day – so we say a heartfelt “Thank you” to him and to all the owners and drivers who helped make this such a special and memorable occasion for Henri and me.”

