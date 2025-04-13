John Barr Cars snaps up back-to-back NI Isuzu Dealer of the Year 2025
Put forward by the Isuzu Regional Sales team, John Barr Cars was lauded for its overall contribution to Sales, Aftersales, Parts & Accessories, Marketing, Finance, and Customer Care, culminating in the impressive victory of Dealer of the Year for Northern Ireland.
Leading from the front in terms of Isuzu D-Max and Accessory sales, the Antrim-based dealership also took home NI Sales Dealer of the Year and Accessories Dealer of the Year awards.
The former award recognises the dealer finishing top of vehicle registrations for 2024, whilst Accessories Dealer of the Year showcases the dealer’s commitment to tailoring each truck to its individual customers’ needs.
National Sales Manager at Isuzu UK, Neil Scott, said: “John Barr Cars have been an integral part of our dealer network since first joining in 2014. With John still at the helm, the team bring all the great customer-centric approach of a family-owned dealership with top-level servicing and an impressive showroom. We are very excited to see what’s to come in 2025 for this fantastic dealer.”
In 2024, John Barr Cars celebrated two significant milestones in its history, with its 20th year anniversary in business and 10th year as an Isuzu dealer. Starting as a humble sales lot in Dundrod in 2004, John Barr Cars now boasts a state-of-the-art dealership in Antrim.
Over the two decades John Barr Cars has been in business, it has gained a reputation for selling and servicing quality vehicles with exceptional customer service, cultivating a dedicated and loyal customer base across Northern Ireland since its inception.
