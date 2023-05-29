John McCabe wins hard race from Pilmore Beach
The month of May is usually involved with unfavourable weather conditions, two races were being planned the usual OB Inland Nat and the comeback which this year had been arranged for Pilmore Beach. The OB Nat birds were race-marked Thursday and released one day earlier than planned on Friday. Because of the weather forecast the Pilmore Beach birds were not race marked until Sunday evening and the birds were released on Monday 22nd May at 10.00am in a fresh NW wind. The Newry area dominated the leading positions and well done to John McCabe winning 1st Open Nipa. This coming weekend it will be a race from Talbenny in South Wales and birds will be collected Thursday.
NIPA Open Pilmore Beach 520/11,796 – 1-1G J J McCabe Millvale 1282, 2-2G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1281, 3-3G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1280, 4-4G J F McCabe & Son 1279, 5-5G Ron Williamson 1270, 6-6G G Murphy Ballyholland 1267, 7-7G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1267, 8-8G N Murtagh Millvale 1264, 9-9G Joe McParland Newry & Dist 1262, 10-10G Ron Williamson 1260, 11-11G Pat McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1257, 12-12G S Delaney Harmony 1257, 13-13G Owen Markey 1256, 15-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1255, 16-15G Ron Williamson 1253, 17-16G G McLoughlin 1252, 18-1E A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1250, 19-17G J F McCabe & Son 1249, 20-18G Joe McParland 1249.
NIPA Sect C Pilmore Beach 32/793 – J & D Braniff Glen 1255, 1237, 1237, t longman Ligoniel & Dist 1236, J & D Branff 1236, C McManus Ligoniel & Dist 1230, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1228, J & D Braniff 1215, Brett Hutchinson South Belfast 1212, J & D Braniff 1207.
NIPA Sect D Pilmore Beach 103/1488 – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1243, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1231, I Rollins & Son 1236, 1236, 1232, R Keegan & Son 1231, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1227, O & M Monaghan Colin 1225, P & J Boal Dromore 1223, Russell Bros Dromara 1220.
NIPA Sect F Pilmore Beach 57/1390 – P McCullough & Daughter Downpatrick 1209, S Milligan Downpatrick 1207, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1193, Adair & McCombs Crossgar 1190, P Murray Crossgar 1182, Adair & McCombs 1182, P Brown & son Corrgs 1181, Adair & McCombs 1180, R Moore & Son Bangor 1175, J Crossan Downpatrick 1175.
NIPA Sect G Pilmore Beach 45/1765 – J J McCabe Millvale 1282, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1281, J f McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1280, 1279, Ron Williamson 1270, G Murphy Ballyholland 1267, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1267, N Murtagh Millvale 1264, Joe McParland Newry & Dist 1262, Ron Williamson 1260.
NIPA Race/Date
NIPA Sect A Pilmore Beach 50/1105 – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1242, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1200, B Morgan 1196, B McCrudden Colerane & County Derry 1184, B Morgan 1177, Diamond Bros 7 G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1177, S Diamond 1177, B McCrudden 1177, P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1176, 1172.
NIPA Sect A Clubs Pilmore Beach -
Coalisland & District 15/340 – B Morgan 1242, 1196, 1177, Philip McElhatton 1176, 1172, Seany Hughes 1170.
Coleraine Premier HPS 13/316 – S Diamond 1200, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1177, S Diamond 1177, L Hanson & Son 1170, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1157, L Hanson & Son 1155.
Coleraine & County Derry RPS 5/84 – B McCrudden 1184, 1177, W & W Murdock 1169, B McCrudden 1151, Terence McCrudden 1149, A McAuley 1003.
Cookstown Social 7/154 – G & S Smith 1163, K Morton & Son 1156, J Campbell & Son 1155, K Morton & Son 1153, S Marshall 1144, J Campbell & Son 1143.
Dungannon & District 4/90 – Bartek Isbaner 1170, 1148, 1141, 1080, 1075, J & J Sampson 1070.
Windsor Social – C Parke 1165, R & J Parke 1129, 1126, C Parke 1126, K Glass 1122, R & J Parke 1121.
NIPA Sect B Pilmore Beach 82/1933 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1242, 1219, 1217, D Dixon Ballymoney 1197, S & N Maginty 1196, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1196, S & N Maginty 1188, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1183, T Johnston & Son Harryville 1183, Shane Johnston & Son Harryville 1183.
NIPA Sect B Clubs Pilmore Beach -
Ahoghill Flying Club 5/82 – Young McManus & Sons 1183, 1144,1143, J Smyth & Son 1134, T Whyte 1119, Young McManus & Sons 1117.
Ballymoney HPS 19/759 – D Dixon 1197, D & H Stuart 1196, D Dixon 1173, D Devenney 1169, B & R Watton 1168, J Connolly 1162.
Broughshane & District 6/106 – T & M Morrow 1169, 1167, M Neilly 1105, 1104, D Houston & Son 1100, A Purvis 1099.
Ballymena & District HPS 4/91 – M Graham 1167, J Eagleson & Sons 1167, 1161, Blair & Rankin 1155, 1143, M Graham 1142.
Cullybackey HPS 16/250 – G Gibson 1156, M/M Robinson 1155, G Gibson 1145, M/M Robinson 1140, J & J Greer 1132, C & R McIntyre 1116.
Crumlin & District 8/224 – McConville Bros 1141, Fleming Bros 1140, 1130, 1126, 1126, 1125.
Dervock RPS 8/323 – D & H Stuart 1196, D Devenney 1169, 1158, D & H Stuart 1150, A & M Boyle D & G McMullan 1123.
Harryville HPS 11/170 – Trevor Johnston & Son 1183, S Johnston & Son 1183, D Craig 1176, Trevor Johnston & Son 1169, G Price 1162, D Magill 1147.
Muckamore HPS 7/253 – S & N Maginty 1242, 1219, 1217, 1196, 1188, S Murphy 1173.
Rasharkin &District HPS 7/67 – Harold Cubitt 1181, F Barkley 1153, Harold Cubitt 1144, W McFetridge 1142, J & M Milliken 1128, F Barkley 1121.
NIPA Sect E Pilmore Beach 84/2380 – A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1250, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1248, S Curran Lurgan Soc 1241, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1234, J Barr Lurgan Soc 1227, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1225, G & A Campbell Armagh 1224, J Sterritt Portadown & Drumcree 1223, A Feeney & Son 1218, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1218.
NIPA Sect E Clubs Pilmore Beach -
Annaghmore 10/282 – P Boyd 1214, G Buckley & Son 1211, P Boyd 1210, A Cherry 1207, G Buckley & Son 1195, R D Calvin 1195.
Armagh HPS 8/161 – R Parkes & Son 1225, G & A Campbell 1224, Kelly Bros 1199, D C & P McArdle 1185, 1174, G & A Campbell 1163.
Beechpark Social 1/57 – G McEvoy 1177, H Lynch & Son 1161, G McEvoy 1149, 1146, r Bothwell 1143, G McEvoy 1141.
Bondhill Social –
Gilford & District 7/103 – A Feeney & Son 1250, 1218, 1214, 1206, G O’Dowd 1178, A Feeney & Son 1172.
Laurelvale 11/452 – Alan Craig 1234, 1213, 1211, 1204, 1198, 1197.
Loughgall -
Lurgan Social 13/410 – S Curran 1241, J Barr 1227, C J & B Ferris 1218, 1215, 1213, 1213.
Markethill HPS 4/93 – Humphries & Baird 1179, 1176, 1159, G Steenson 1133, M Bruce & Daughter 1119, 1101.
Monaghan HPS 11/256 – Keith Allister 1206, 1205, 1195, 1187, B Corley 1173, Keith Allister 1167.
Portadown & Drumcree 1/16 – J Sterritt 1223.
Meadows 7/254 – Larkin Bros 1197, 1196, Joe Brown 1187, H T & J Larkin 1185, 1184, 1181.
NIPA Sect H Pilmore Beach 65/917 – Stanley Gilmore Mourne & Dist 1148, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1125, Stanley Gilmore 1122, A Kelly 1118, John Convey Mourne & Dist 1117, A Kelly 1116, 1114, R Witherow Limavady 1114, John Convey 1112, J McGettigan Maiden City 1107.
NIPA Sect H Clubs Pilmore Beach -
Amelia Earhart 6/74 – Eamon Quigley 973, Mickey Rabbett 954, Andy Mitchell 952, Eamon Quigley 936, 908, 903.
Derry & District 11/158 – J & G Ramsey 1077, 1041, D McNulty 978, P Hegarty 965, Cooley Bros 960, J & G Ramsey 954.
Foyle RPS 7/67 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1078, P Maxwell 1042, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1041, D Farrell 993.
Limavady 7/125 – R Witherow 1114, R McIlmoyle 1106, R Witherow 1062, 1047, 1021, 1016.
Londonderry RPS 5/66 – l Flanagan & Son 1084, N Murray 1085, L Flanagan & Son 1074, 1073, N Murray 1067, 1046.
Maiden City 10/103 – J McGettigan 1107, P & M Healy 1073, J McGettigan 989, P McLaughlin 968, J McGettigan 963, P McLaughlin 948.
Mourne & District HPS 6/90 – Stanley Gilmore 1148, 1122, John Convey 1117, 1112, David Booth 1104, Stanley Gilmore 1104.
Omagh & District 4/71 – A Kelly 1125, 1118, 1116, 1114, 1102, 1101.
Strabane & District Inv RPC 9/163 – F Patterson 1092, N McGavigan 1069, r Monteith 1047, F Patterson 1042, 1016, D Mullen 1015.
Feds & Combine results Pilmore Beach –
Coleraine Triangle Pilmore Beach – Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1200, B McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1184, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Premiier 1177, S Diamond 1177, B McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1177, l Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1170, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1169, C Parke Windsor Soc 1165, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1157, L Hanson & Son 1155, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1155, Sean Diamond 1152, B McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1151, Terence McCrudden Coleraine & Cunty Derry 1149, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1146, Sean Diamond 1146, R McAlary 1144.
City of Derry Federation Pilmore Beach – J McGettigan Maiden City 1107, l Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1094, N Murray Londonderry 1085, Paul Maxwell jnr Foyle 1078, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist. 1077, l Flanagan & Son 1074, P & M Healy Maiden city l Flanagan & Son 1073, N Murray 1067, N Murray 1046, P Maxwell Foyle 1042, J & G Ramsey 1041, Paul Maxwell jnr 1041.
Foyle Valley Combine Pilmore Beach – J McGettigan Maiden City 1107, l Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1094, Freddie Patterson Strabane 1092, N Murray Londonderry 1085, Paul Maxwell jnr Foyle 1078, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist. 1077, l Flanagan & Son1074, P & M Healy Maiden city l Flanagan & Son 1073, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1069, N Murray 1067, R Monteith Strabane 1047, N Murray 1046, P Maxwell Foyle 1042, Freddie Patterson 1042, J & G Ramsey 1041, Paul Maxwell jnr 1041.
Mid Antrim Combine Pilmore Beach –
Danny Dixon of Dunloy was best in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1197 after timing a yearling mealy cock at 15.27pm for the 222 miles fly to Dunloy.
Mid Antrim Combine Pilmore Beach 40/681 - D Dixon Rashaskin 1197, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1181, D Craig Harryville 1176, D Dixon Rasharkin 1173, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1169, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1167.8, Martin Graham Ballymena 1167.3, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1167.1, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1161, G Gibson Cullybackey 1156
Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1155.9, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1155.4, D Dixon Rasharkin 1154, F Barkley Rasharkin 1153, D Dixon Rasharkin 1152, D Dixon Rasharkin 1152, D Magill Harryville 1147, D Magill Harryville 1146, G Gibson Cullybackey 1145, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1144.3, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1144.2, J Rock Harryville 1143.9, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1143.6, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1143.0, D Magill Harryville 1142.9, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1142.8, Martin Graham Ballymena 1142.6, Mr & Mrs, Robinson Ahoghill 1140, J Rock Harryville 1139, J Rock Harryville 1138, Martin Graham Ballymena 1137, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1136, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1134, D Magill Harryville 1132.9, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1132.7, Martin Graham Ballymena 1131 D Magill Harryville 1129, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1128, J Rock Harryville 1126.
Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Week 6 Pilmore Beach
Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 231, D Dixon Rasharkin 196, H Cubitt Rasharkin 124, G Gibson Cullybackey 105, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 103, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 98, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 89, A Darragh Cullybackey 60, J Rock Harryville 53, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, T Whyte Ahoghill 42, H Boyd Kells 41, Stewart Bros Randalstown 40.
Old Bird Knock Out Last 16 to be flown from 1st Talbenny. Draw made by Gary Gibson in Cullybackey clubrooms.
J Miller v Mr & Mrs Robinson, G Gibson v A Darragh, D Dixon v J Eagleson & Sons
Surgenor Bros v H Cubitt, Stewart Bros v Blair & Rankin, T Whyte v J Smyth & Son
J & M Milliken v Bye, J Rock v J & J Greer.
Champions League Final Group Stage - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 knock-out competition commencing from 1st Talbenny
Champion League Knock-Out last 16 to be flown from 1st Talbenny
Draw made by Chris McIntyre of Cullybackey.
Surgenor Bros Kells v T Whyte Ahoghill, A Barkley & Son Kells v D Craig Harryville, D Dixon Rasharkin v Blair & Rankin Ballymena, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill v J & M Milliken Rasharkin, T & M Morrow Broughshane v H Boyd Kells, J Rock Harryville v Stewart Bros Randalstown, G Gibson v Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena v A Darragh Cullybackey.
