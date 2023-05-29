John McCabe wins hard race from Pilmore Beach

The month of May is usually involved with unfavourable weather conditions, two races were being planned the usual OB Inland Nat and the comeback which this year had been arranged for Pilmore Beach. The OB Nat birds were race-marked Thursday and released one day earlier than planned on Friday. Because of the weather forecast the Pilmore Beach birds were not race marked until Sunday evening and the birds were released on Monday 22nd May at 10.00am in a fresh NW wind. The Newry area dominated the leading positions and well done to John McCabe winning 1st Open Nipa. This coming weekend it will be a race from Talbenny in South Wales and birds will be collected Thursday.