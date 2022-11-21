Judges announced for 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

Pierre Boulet owns and operates Ferme Pierre Boulet Inc. alongside his partner, Katie Coates, and his five children. Operating under the ‘Pierstein’ prefix since 1993, Pierre has bred over 200 EX cows. He is also the auctioneer and co-owner of Les Encans Boulet Inc. the family’s auctioneering company.

Pierre has been an official judge since 2005 and has officiated at many shows across Canada and the United States, as well as in France, Italy, Australia, Columbia, Ecuador and Argentina. One of Canada’s most successful showmen, Pierre has been Premier Exhibitor at The Royal Winter Fair Holstein Show 8 times as well as Premier Breeder. Boulet has also received the Premier Breeder and Exhibitor banner at the World Dairy Expo.

Pierre has bred or owned over 150 All-Canadian and All-American nominated animals. Pierre has had the opportunity to work with several famous show cows over the years. Among his favourites are world famous Thrulane James Rose EX-97-2E-5*, Royal Grand Champion in 2006, 2008 and 2009 and twice Royal Supreme Champion, Grand Champion Holstein and Supreme Champion at the World Dairy Expo in 2008; Ms Goldwyna Alana EX-96-2E-16*, 2015 Royal Reserve Grand Champion and Loyalyn Goldwyn June EX-97-6E-3*, Honorable Mention Grand Champion at the Royal Winter Fair in 2015.

Winter Fair Trade Stand Judge Andrew Shor

Earlier this month Pierre was presented the Curtis Clark Achievement Award for 2022 at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, ON. The Curtis Clark Achievement Award is presented to a Canadian dairy cattle exhibitor who is respected for his ability, sportsmanship and dedication.

Judging the Trade Stands and Best Kept Dairy Stalls is Andrew Short, Managing Director of AJS Promotions, he has been running events and exhibitions for over 25 years; including the Spring Farm Machinery Show held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, plus other events throughout the UK and Ireland.