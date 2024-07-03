The auction held last weekend saw over 2,000 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £7,000 for a 2016 Mitsubishi L200, outside items selling to £8,000 for a 10 tonne icquip multipurpose trailer and inside items selling to £600 for a Premac gkwa diesel generator.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 26th July with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 15th July with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 24th July.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £8,000 for a 10 tonne icquip multipurpose trailer, £7,000 for a 2016 Mitsubishi L200, £6,100 for a HiSpec 1000 rotaspreader, £4,900 for a Krone round pack 1250 multicut, £4,800 for a Ruscon 1600gln slurry tanker, £3,900 for a Lely Lotus stabilo kicker, £3,800 for a Hudson 14ft cattle trailer, £3,400 for a Redrock 6 tonne grain trailer, £3,300 for a 14 tonne Kane silage trailer, £3,000 for a 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser, £3,000 for a Graham Edwards 16ft flat trailer, £3,000 for a Shepherds mate, £3,000 for a JF FCT mk2 trailer harvester, £2,800 for a 2016 Fiat Fiorino.

Inside Machinery: £600 for a Premac gkwa diesel generator, £410 for a Cow tail pump, £360 for a 7 tonne log splitter, £300 for a Snapper ride on lawnmower, £280 for a Ford 4000 pick up hitch, £270 for a Carrero mountain bike, £250 for Ransome 3 gang trail lawnmower, £240 for a Ford Grill, £210 for a Amtei single phase brick cutter, £210 for Cordless sheep clippers, £210 for a Garden table and chairs, £160 for a toolbox with key.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £7,000 for a 2016 Mitsubishi L200