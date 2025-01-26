Just Farmers is coming to Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a farmer, do you have a story to tell, but you're not sure how to tell it?

Perhaps you’d like to constructively engage with the media, but feel reluctant to, or nervous about it?

Then sign up to be a part of Just Farmers!

Through Just Farmers you can learn how to constructively engage with the media and members of the public in a friendly and supportive learning environment.

Details of the event

Their aim is to build confidence at the grassroots of UK agriculture through fully-funded Media Education workshops that give farmers and growers the confidence to tell their stories with pride.

Their practical workshops are run by leading industry professionals, with introductions to TV, Radio, Podcasting, Writing, Filming on Your Phone and Social Media – and, for the first time ever, they are bringing their work to Northern Ireland and are looking for Northern Irish farmers to apply.

Just Farmers are hosting a 3 Day Workshop at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, April 15th to 17th, 2025.

Places are FREE but strictly limited.

There are 12 spaces per workshop, representing every agricultural sector;

- Arable

- Organic

- Dairy (housed)

- Dairy (grass-based)

- Pigs (indoor)

- Pigs (outdoor)

- Poultry (indoor/enriched colony)

- Poultry (free-range)

- Beef

- Sheep

- Horticulture

- Smallholding/market garden

Once farmers have completed their Media Education, they will then become part of a diverse network of independent farmers who are ready and willing to share their stories with the media.

Founder, Anna Jones said: “At Just Farmers, we believe in bridging divides between rural, farming communities and the urban, mainstream media - to support a better national conversation around all the big issues, from climate change to food security.

"Being a part of Just Farmers gives farmers the chance to meet other farmers and growers that you would never normally meet. Our groups build strong bonds of friendship and support each other through the process and learn from one another.”

To download an application form visit https://www.justfarmers.org/for-farmers/register.

For more information contact: Emily Davies, Managing Editor of Just Farmers, [email protected]