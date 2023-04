Beef bred cows from £200 to £248 for 630k at £1575. Fleshed Friesian cows from £167 to £179 for 640k at £1155. Second quality friesians from £140 to £160 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Mountnorris farmer 634k £1575 £248.00; Middletown farmer 654k £1535 £235.00; Lurgan farmer 600k £1395 £233.00; Newry farmer 610k £1415 £232.00; Cullyhanna farmer 674k £1525 £226.00; Markethill farmer 844k £1865 £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 650k £1425 £219.00; Markethill farmer 800k £1715 £214.00; Collone farmer 710k £1515 £213.00.

Friesian cull cows: Ballyward farmer 646k £1155 £179.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 626k £1115 £178.00; Kilkeel farmer 830k £1465 £177.00; Craigavon farmer 706k £1215 £172.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 656k £1125 £172.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1145 £169.00; Annalong farmer 692k £1165 £168.00; Kilmore farmer 730k £1215 £167.00

Latest prices from Markethill

CALVES: 230 calves at the mart today. Good quality bull calves from £300 to £435. Heifer calves from £230 to £290 each. Reared shorthorn and Holstein heifer calves from £450 to £920 each.

Bull calves

FKV £435; Ch £420; Ch £420; Ch £400; AA £395; Lim £390; Ch £385; Ch £370; Ch £370; Ch £360;

Heifer calves

Lim £290; Her £285; Lim £285; Her £280; Her £270; Her £260; Her £260; Her £260; AA £255; Lim £255;

An entry of 670 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 8th April 2023.

HEIFERS

170 heifers. Good forward heifers from £250 to £300 for 560k at £1695. Beef heifers from £250 to £295 for 640k AA at £1895. Good quality middleweights from £250 to £295 for 460k at £1375.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 562k £1695 £302.00; Whitecross farmer 556k £1585 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k £1475 £284.00; Loughgall farmer 560k £1575 £281.00; Ballynahinch farmer 502k £1405 £280.00; Armagh farmer 528k £1465 £278.00; Whitecross farmer 520k £1435 £276.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1495 £275.00; Whitecross farmer 552k £1495 £271.00; Ballynahinch farmer 580k £1565 £270.00

Beef heifers: Tullyvallen farmer 642k £1895 £295.00; Waringstown farmer 658k £1895 £288.00; Dungannon farmer 654k £1835 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 684k £1895 £277.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1755 £273.00; Dungannon farmer 650k £1695 £260.00

Middleweight heifers: Armagh farmer 466k £1375 £295.00; Belfast farmer 440k £1285 £290.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1305 £291.00; Loughgall farmer 482k £1395 £289.00; Tandragee farmer 444k £1285 £289.00; Forkhill farmer 460k £1325 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1205 £286.00; Forkhill farmer 480k £1365 £284.00; Silverbridge farmer 410k £1165 £284.00.

BULLOCKS

210 bullocks. Good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £313 for 530k at £1675. Middleweight steers from £250 to 3300 for 400k at £1235.

Forward Bullocks: Belleeks farmer 536k £1675 £313.00; Belleeks farmer 524k £1595 £304.00; Belleeks farmer 594k £1765 £297.00; Benburb farmer 516k £1505 £292.00; Belleeks farmer 598k £1725 £288.00; Belleeks farmer 590k £1685 £286.00; Benburb farmer 508k £1445 £284.00; Armagh farmer 558k £1585 £284.00; Dungannon farmer 504k £1425 £283.00

Middleweight Bullocks: Benburb farmer 404k £1235 £306.00; Newry farmer 416k £1255 £302.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1365 £297.00; Belfast farmer 494k £1455 £295.00; Benburb farmer 488k £1435 £294.00; Tassagh farmer 440k £1275 £290.00; Tassagh farmer 496k £1435 £289.00; Tullyvallen farmer 472k £1365 £289.00; Newry farmer 434k £1235 £285.00; Benburb farmer 458k £1295 £283.00; Tandragee farmer 476k £1345 £283.00

Friesian Bullocks: Gilford farmer 624k £1385 £222.00; Belfast farmer 516k £1145 £222.00; Armagh farmer 542k £1155 £213.00; Armagh farmer 542k £1135 £209.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1025 £202.00

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings. Good quality light males from £300 to £299 for 218k at £870 and up to 31220 for 346k (350). Strong male weanlings to £353 for 408k at £1440. Good quality light heifers weanlings from £280 to 3359 for 326k at £1170.

Light male Weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 218k £870 £399.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £1140 £378.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £1130 £374.00; Annaclone farmer 234k £870.00 £371.00; Sixmilecross farmer 252k £930 £369.00; Banbridge farmer 330k £1190 £361.00; Annaclone farmer 244k £880 £361.00; Silverbridge farmer 346k £1220 £353.00 £353.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £1220 £353.00; Annaclone farmer 256k ££890 £348.00

Strong Male Weanlings: Armagh farmer 408k £1440 £353.00; Forkhill farmer 406k £1430 £352.00; Newry farmer 490k £1570 £320.00; Belleeks farmer 440k £1350 £307.00; Derrynoose farmer 466k £1410 £303.00; Derrynoose farmer 408k £1220 £299.00; Whitecross farmer 458k £1320 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 464k £1330 £287.00; Derrynoose farmer 428k £1220 £285.00

Light Heifer Weanlings: Belleeks farmer 326k £1170 £359.00; Belleeks farmer 362k £1250 £345.00; Warrenpoint farmer 376k £1250 £333.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 336k £1070 £319.00; Lurgan farmer 264k £840 £318.00; Banbridge farmer 396k £1260 £318.00; Belfast farmer 296k £940 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £1000 £314.00; Armagh farmer 316k £990 £313.00; Forkhill farmer 386k £1180 £306.00

Strong heifer Weanlings: Newry farmer 450k £1530 £339.00; Kilkeel farmer 408k £1180 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1130 £278.00; Derrynoose farmer 402k £1050 £261.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1050 £261.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1020 £254.00; Newry farmer 406k £980 £241.00.

