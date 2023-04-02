Keep your kids safe on-farm

With curious minds and adventurous spirits, children love to get out on the farm to meet the animals, but farms are a place of work and are a dangerous environment for children. Farms, and in particular working farms, can be tempting places for them to play and often children do not understand the dangers a farm can present.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) have provided a farm safety checklist for parents to help them keep their kids safe regardless of the time of year:

- Have a safe and secure play area for young children

The UFU would encourage farmers and their families to visit the HSENI website (www.hseni.gov.uk) for further information on farm safety.

- Prevent children from playing in or around farmyards and livestock

- Make sure your vehicles have good all-round visibility

- Prevent all children under 13 years from riding on tractors and farm machinery

- Restrict the use of the quad and provide suitable safety equipment

- Secure all heavy wheels, gates, heavy equipment and stacked materials to prevent them from toppling over

- Ensure your slurry lagoon is securely fenced to prevent children from gaining access and make sure tank covers are always in place

- Always keep children well away when mixing slurry

- Keep track of where family members are playing or working and when they are expected back

- Make sure everyone washes their hands before eating and drinking

- Keep chemicals locked in a secure store when not in use

- Make sure that guards are in place to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery

- Make sure all family members know what to do in an emergency

- Prepare a list of emergency contact telephone numbers