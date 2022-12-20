Keith Kernohan is top prizewinner in Harryville HPS

G & C Simmons winner Old Birds JTW also Best in Show at Edgarstown Xmas Show.

Keith Kernohan was the top prizewinner just piping Sam Crawford in a very close finish. Keith won six races which included the three young bird classic events from Fermoy 5 bird and both the NIPA young bird nationals from Talbenny and Skibbereen. Sam Crawford won 7 x 1st and topped the Combine from Roscrea old birds and had the best bird in the OB Fermoy 5 Bird. Johnston & Richards had their best ever season winning 4 x 1st in the young birds and Allen McBride won 5 x 1st which included four wins on the channel including the Penzance Classic. Roy Clements and Daniel Magill both won 2 x1st and Trevor Johnston & Son 1 x1st.

Highest Points Winners - K & K Kernohan 329, Sam Crawford 322, Johnston & Richards 281, Allen McBride 159, Roy Clements 137, Daniel Magill 105, Jimmy Rock 91, T Johnston & Son 79, Lexi Mullan 69, Denis Craig 51, George Price 32, Wes Jackson 3.

OB Races Winners

G & C Simmons winner of Young Birds JTW, winner of Young Bird handling also Best Young Bird.

Tullamore 16/04/22 - Daniel Magill 1st Club velo 1927, 24th Section & 90th Open NIPA 13,860 birds. First win at the new loft for secretary Daniel Magill. Winner bred by my uncle Chris best of his bulks.

Roscrea 23/04/22 - Sam Crawford 1st Club velo 1231, 1st Mid Antrim Combine 1715 birds, 2nd Section & 108th Open 18753 birds. Keith Kernohan 3rd & 4th Section 3029 birds. Sam Crawford had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine timing at 12.31pm for the 146 mile fly to the lofts at Moorfields. Sam's winner a yearling dark chequer hen racing on widowhood was purchased in a kit of 6 from top racers and breeders Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. Sire is Van Den Brande and dam Lambrechts. Sam would like to thank Paddy & William McManus for his winning pigeon.

Gowran Park 29/04/22 - Sam Crawford velo 1546, 9th Combine 1761 birds & 22nd Section 3434 birds. Sam two in row, winning pigeon bred by Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill Lambrecht x Van den Brande.

Fermoy 07/05/22 - K & K Kernohan velo 1520 & 10th Section 3179 birds. Best in the town was Keith Kernohan from Ballykeel on 1520 with a yearling blue pied Vermeerbergen - Wilms hen.

R Bell & Sons best Opposite Sex old birds, plus Most Points winners over all shows at Edgarstown.

Corrin 14/05/22 - Sam Crawford 1st & 2nd velo 1650 & 16th Combine 1637 birds

Gowran Park 21/05/22 - Allen McBride velo 1675 & 3rd, 7th & 13th Combine & 6th Section 2217 birds. Roy Clements 5th Combine and Sam Crawford 6th Combine. Allen McBride had three early birds to his Lettercreeve lofts. First bird timed is off his Soontjen Penzance winner a number of years ago when paired to a hen good friend Jimmy Rock gifted him containing Alan Darragh Bloodlines

Skibbereen NIPA Inland National 21/05/22 - Daniel Magill velo 1897, 4th Section & 9th Open 4363 Birds. Roy Clements 14th Section & 127th Open, Sam Crawford 31st & 32nd Section

1st Talbenny 28/05/22 - Allen McBride velo 1205 Allen McBride the winner here timing at 14.20pm with a two-year-old chequer cock. The sire is from Jimmy Rock's two NIPA open winners from Talbenny and Penzance when paired to a Herman Custer hen. A full brother won 1st club and 7th Combine Penzance last season.

O/Birds Handled winner A Darragh (r) with Cormac O'Hare.

2nd Talbenny 04/06/22 - Sam Crawford velo 1173, 15th Combine & 19th Section 1055 birds

Fermoy 04/06/22 - Roy Clements Velo 1202, 22nd Combine & 28th Section 1334 Birds

Fermoy 5 Bird - Sam Crawford velo 1160, 22nd Combine

Skibbereen Yearling National 12/06/22 - Sam Crawford velo 1616, 4th Combine & 5th Section. Denis Craig 8th Combine & 10th Section, K & K Kernohan 15th Section

S & E Buckley Best Opposite Sex YBS at Edgarstown Xmas Show.

Bude 12/06/22 - Allen McBride 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Club velo 1173, 12th Combine, 14th, 35th & 45th Section & 99th Open 4035 Birds. Allen McBride with the top six in Harryville on 1173. Allen's winner is bred from his No1 pair, the "McBride Hen" when paired to a son of Jimmy Rock's 11th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National cock of 2014. This pair have bred a host of National positions for Allen and others and a 1st Section & 3rd Open Talbenny for Jimmy Rock.

Penzance 18/06/22 - Allen McBride 1st & 2nd velo 1322, 6th Combine, 9th, 11th, 29th & 33rd Section & 75th, 96th Open 3904 birds. Allen McBride won both races in Harryville with different birds. His Penzance winner was a yearling blue Lambrecht hen. Sire is "Blue Star" a winner of 1st & 2nd Section for Allen before being put to stock, and the dam a bird from Pat O'Neill of Carnlough.

Penzance OB Classic - Allen McBride velo 1310 4th Combine, 6th Section & 53rd Open. Allen's Classic winner was a 3-year-old blue hen that won 1st club & 3rd Combine from Gowran Park earlier in the season. Allen said all the credit for his winners over the last number of weeks has to go to his loft managers, namely his wife and daughter. He said they have done a great job and thanks them very much.

Fermoy - Roy Clements velo 1320, 36th Section B 529 birds.

Young Bird Races

1st Kilbeggan 16/07/22 - Johnston & Richards velo 1478, 30th Section 1324 birds.

Old Bird Eye-sign winner M Gregg with A McAteer at Cullybackey Open Show. Mervyn won the Red Card in both OB & YB Eye-sign classes.

2nd Kilbeggan 22/07/22 - Johnston & Richards 1st & 2nds Club velo 1428, 8th & 13th Section 2541 birds. Best bird in Harryville and Ballymena Town for the second week running was Johnston & Richards on 1428. Shane's winner was bred by good friend Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is Stickers Donckers x Lambrecht.

Tullamore 29/07/22 - Sam Crawford 1st & 2nd Club velo 1654, 33rd & 34th Combine 1547 birds.

Roscrea 06/08/22 - Johnston & Richards velo 1355, 3rd, 11th,23rd, 25th & 48th Section B 2928 birds. Roy Clements 5th Combine & 9th Section. Shane Johnston is best again in Harryville for the third time in four races with a mealy Stickers-Donckers cock bred by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is down from Gary's "Golden Pair". Shane finishes a good 3rd Section B and has 5 birds in the top 50 of Section B.

Gowran Park 13/08/22 - T Johnson & son velo 1310, 3rd Section 1953 birds. Trevor Johnston & Son of Harryville had a big early arrival timing the best bird in the local area at 9.57am to their loft's on the Doury Road to record 1355. Trevor's winning chequer white flight cock wins 3rd Section B and was purchased in a kit from his cousin Chris Houston.

Fermoy 19/08/22 - K & K Kernohan velo 1895 23rd Section B 2012 birds. Keith Kernohan the Harryville winner on 1895 with a Vermeerbergen x Wilms hen. This hen is half-sister to last year’s 1st Club and best in the Harryville Centre from Skibbereen YB National

Fermoy 5 Bird 19/08/22 - K & K Kernohan velo 1850, 11th Section 180 birds Keith Kernohan the Harryville winner and best in the town in the 5 bird with blue Vermeerbergen x Wilms cock. This cock is bred from Keith's No 1 pair Luc x The Gift that have now bred 7 x 1st

Talbenny YB National 27/08/22 - K & K Kernohan 1st Club velo 1229, 7th & 23rd Section & 77th Open 3191 Birds. Johnston & Richards 8th & 15th Section & 88th & 174th Open, Trevor Johnston & Son 9th Section & 101st Open Keith Kernohan was the winner in Harryville for the second week on the trot with last weeks Fermoy 5 Bird winner. This Vermeerbergen x Wilms cock is bred from Keith's No 1 pair Luc x The Gift and have now bred 8 x 1st. Keith's winner finishes 7th Section & 77th Open.

Roscrea 27/08/22 - Johnston & Richards velo 1519, 9th Section 1307 birds. Shane Johnston had the best bird in both Harryville and the town on 1519. This was Shane's third young bird win of the season. His winner is a blue pied Wildermeersch x Lambrecht was bred by good friend Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.

Fermoy 01/09/22 - K & K Kernohan 1st club velo 1287 & 29th Section 1141 birds. Keith Kernohan was best in Harryville with the same blue cock that has a hat trick of wins from the Fermoy 5 bird, last weekend's Talbenny National and this week’s Fermoy. Keith's winner a Vermeerbergen x Wilms cock is bred from his No 1 pair Luc x The Gift that have now bred 10 x 1st. The cock was also one of Keith's Drumnavaddy Golden Rings and finished 1st Section B & 13th Open in Talbenny Gold Ring race.

Skibbereen YB NIPA National 10/09/22 - K & K Kernohan 1st & 2nd Club velo 1275, 4th, 17th & 21st Section & 63rd Open 3026 birds. Johnston & Richards 20th Section. Keith Kernohan again had the winner in Harryville for the fifth time in young birds with a chequer cock bred from his top Vermeerbergen x Wilms stock

Cup Winners 2022: K & K Kernohan won - Highest Prizewinners, Combined Inland Average, Most Points Derby Races, Best average Talbenny & Skibbereen YB Derbies, Best average Fermoy 1 & 2 young birds, Best Individual bird.

Sam Crawford won - OB Inland average, National Points, Johnson & Richards won - Young bird average, Best average first 3 young bird races, Allen McBride won - Best average first 4 channel races, Best average Talbenny & Bude, Best average Bude & Penzance, OB Cross Channel average, Lowest winning velocity, Roy Clements won - Best average Penzance OB & Talbenny YB National. Best Average all comeback races, Daniel Magill - Best Average first OB race & first YB races. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Cullybackey Open Show –

Saturday 17th December Cullybackey HPS held their Annual Open Show with 237 birds penned to be judged through wires, handled and eye sign. A huge thanks must go to Frazers Animal Feeds for the sponsoring of prizes for the show. Home Farm supplies for the Vouchers and to Natural Ballymena for their Voucher. Thank you also to anyone who donated prizes to the raffle and to everyone who help make the food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to the judges - Cormac O'Hare, Aiden McAteer and John Barr from the Newry area for coming and judging.

Old birds ttw - 1. B Herbison, 2. J & J Greer, 3. J & J Greer, 4. B Herbison, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. D Swann, Hc. B Herbison, C. A Darragh. Old Birds Handled - 1. A Darragh, 2. A Darragh, 3. A Darragh, 4 A Darragh, Res. B Herbison, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. A Darragh, C. A Barkley & Son. Old Bird Eye sign -1. M Gregg, 2. A Barkley & Son, 3. A Darragh, 4. S & N Doherty, Res. M Gregg, Vhc. N & S Anderson, Hc. A Darragh, C. B Herbison. Young Birds ttw - 1. A Darragh, 2. J & J Greer, 3. K Wright, 4. N & S Anderson, Res. R & S Swann, Vhc. N & S Anderson, Hc. A Darragh, C. A Darragh. Young Birds Handled - 1. J & J Greer, 2. A Darragh, 3. A Darragh, 4. A Darragh, Res. K Wright, Vhc. N & S Anderson, Hc. K Wright, C. K Wright. Young Bird eye sign - 1. M Gregg, 2. A Darragh, 3. R & S Swann, 4. A Darragh, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. A Darragh, C. A Darragh.

Best in show: Alan Darragh. Best Opposite sex: Alan Darragh. Best Young Bird: Alan Darragh. Most Points: Alan Darragh. Runner up Most points: J & J Greer (Natural Ballymena Voucher). 3rd Most Points B Herbison (Home Farms Voucher). 4th Most points: K Wright (Home Farms Voucher).

The INFC record National winner had an outstanding event winning for the host club BIS, BOS, Best Young Bird and Most Points. For Cullybackey Brian Herbison won Old Bird t/w, J & J Greer won YB Handled and Mervyn Gregg from Kells & District won both Eye-sign classes.

The cups for the weekly show series where also presented with the partnership of J & J Greer winning the club points and overall points and the team of A Barkley & Son winning the cup for the visitors. I would also like to thank everybody brought birds either to the open show or to the weekly club shows and making it a success. I also want to thank everyone who helped me, between setting up pens or just helping make the tea, it was all appreciated. I hope everyone has a great Christmas and New Year and a very successful 2023 season. Jamie Greer. PO.

Edgarstown HPS Christmas Show 2022 -

OLD BIRDS JTW -1st G&C Simmons, 2nd T McClean, 3rd R Bell & Sons, RES R Bell & Sons , VHC T McClean, HC R.G&G Donaldson, C A&R Neill. BEST C/F T McClean. BEST BLUE R Bell & Sons. BEST BLUE FLIGHT S&E Buckley.

OLD BIRDS HANDLED - 1st A&R Neill, 2nd T Mawhinney, 3rd S&E Buckley, RES R.G&G Donaldson, VHC A Neill, HC S&E Buckley, C S&E Buckley.

YOUNG BIRDS JTW - 1st G&C Simmons, 2nd S&E Buckley, 3rd T Mawhinney, RES G&C Simmons, VHC A Neill, HC T McClean, C A Neill. BEST PIED S&E Buckley. BEST CHECK T McClean. BEST C/F G&C Simmons.

YOUNG BIRDS HANDLED - 1st G&C Simmons, 2nd R.G&G Donaldson, 3rd T Mawhinney, RES G&C Simmons, VHC T McClean, HC R Bell & Sons, C G&C Simmons.

OLD BIRD BEST IN SHOW G&C Simmons. OLD BIRD BEST OPP SEX R Bell & Sons. BEST YOUNG BIRD G & C Simmons. BEST OPP SEX S&E Buckley. MOST POINTS WINNERS R Bell & Sons. RUNNERS UP R.G & G Donaldson

Great show tonight for team Simmons winning 3 out of the 4 classes also taking Best In Show and Best young bird to round off a great night, with A & R Neill topping the old birds handling class. Well done to both R Bell & sons taking Best Opposite sex in the old birds, with S&E Buckley taking Best Opposite sex in the YB class. Special thanks to Colin Frazer of Frazer Pigeon supplies, Richard Donnelly and Tommy McClean for their kind sponsors for the Christmas Show very much appreciated by all the members. Big thank you as well to Mrs Hope, Mrs A Buckley and Sam Craig for supplying the sandwiches they all went down a treat. Thank you to the judges P Boyd, Freddie and Geordie Calvin and Robert Buckley. Thank you for their special greatly appreciated lads. Lastly I would like to thank all the non-members that showed this year we hope to see you all again next year and best of luck for the 2023 season. Also, I’m sorry if I haven’t give someone a mention – you know where I live. Simmo PO.

Lost in Lisburn – Please check lofts for Dark tip cock GB19Z-13481. Telephone: 07933 861174.

Young Birds Handled winner at Cullybackey J & J Greer with Cormac O'Hare.

Best in Show, Best Opposite sex, Best Young Bird and Most Points A Darragh with Judges Aiden McAteer, John Barr, and Cormac O'Hare.

G & C Simmons 1st Old birds JTW, 1st YBS JTW, 1st YBS Handled, Best in Show, also Best YB.

Super young bird season for Johnston & Richards, Shane Johnston holding a winner and loft won Young Bird Average.

Club show Vistors winner A Barkley & Son (Laura Surgenor with Cullybackey club secretary J Greer).

Consistent season for Sam Crawford runner-up for Highest Prize-winner in Harryville, also Inland OB Ave and National Points winner.

O/B ttw winner Brian Herbison (l) with Judge John Barr.

4th Most Points at Cullybackey Keelie Wright from Lurgan.

Cullybackey HPS Club weekly show winners J & J Greer.

A & R Neill 1st Old birds JTW at Edgarstown Xmas Show.

