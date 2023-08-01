There will be top quality food and refreshments, a raffle and auction of donated items and a bouncy castle to keep all children (big and small) entertained. Don’t forget that Kelloggs the Valais Blacknose will be available for photos and cuddles. This is a ‘pay at the door’ event at a cost of £15 per person and £5 for all primary school aged children. For families with two adults and over two children, there is a maximum charge of £40. For further details please message the River Valais Flock page or contact Anna 07762866894.