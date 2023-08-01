Kellogg visits Finches Spar to stock up for BBQ
There was a new sheep in town this week when Kellogg visited Finches Spar shop, in Cookstown, to stock up for a fundraising barbecue next weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
The event takes place next Saturday, 5th August in aid of the MS Society and First Presbyterian Church Cookstown restoration fund.
There will be top quality food and refreshments, a raffle and auction of donated items and a bouncy castle to keep all children (big and small) entertained. Don’t forget that Kelloggs the Valais Blacknose will be available for photos and cuddles. This is a ‘pay at the door’ event at a cost of £15 per person and £5 for all primary school aged children. For families with two adults and over two children, there is a maximum charge of £40. For further details please message the River Valais Flock page or contact Anna 07762866894.