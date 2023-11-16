Kelly and McKenna Families raise £10,716 in memory of Connie Kelly
Mini drivers from across Northern Ireland attended the showcase event and enjoyed the hospitality at McKenna’s Bar in the town after enjoying the beautiful scenery in Clogher Valley on their drive.
Over 70 mini enthusiasts from across the region brought their pride and joys to the event and local people lined the streets to welcome them and celebrate the life of Connie, whose own beloved mini car led the rally, driven by her father Joe Kelly from Clogher Valley Cattle Breeding Services.
The family were blown away by the generosity of those who donated and raised an amazing £10,716 to be split between two rural charities - Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support.
Connie was a true inspiration to any young person who lived with epilepsy. She never let it hold her back. There were always challenges, but she would face them head on and always strived to do her best.
Joe Kelly said: “We as a family wish to thank all the people who supported us in Connie’s Mini Showcase and Drive Fundraiser. Your generosity, and support was very much appreciated, especially as being in Connie’s memory, who in her short life touched the hearts of so many people with her generosity and friendliness.”
Expressing his thanks on behalf of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty said: “We were delighted to be one of the chosen charities for this special event in memory of Connie Kelly. The family speak of a young woman who inspired everyone she met through her fun approach to life regardless of the challenges she faced through living with epilepsy.
"On behalf of Rural Support, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated so generously. The funds will go to help support farmers and farming families in Northern Ireland who are experiencing challenging times and need our support through various programmes and services provided at no cost.”
Speaking on behalf of Air Ambulance NI, Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager said: “Thank you very much to the Kelly and McKenna families and the Mini car community for their incredible support. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and on average, every single day, two individual finds themselves in critical need of Air Ambulance NI. Each day costs it costs £6,850 and £2.5m is needed each year to keep air ambulance operational – this donation in memory of Connie will help keep the helicopter flying and saving lives, brains, and limbs in the region, thank you.”